RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LTD
Raven Property : Director's Dealing

10/19/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

19 October 2018

Raven Property Group Limited ('Raven' or the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

Pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 3.1.2-A, the following information falls to be disclosed:

The Company was notified on 17 October 2018, that a pension scheme of which Anton Bilton, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Company is interested, purchased 115,333 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 42p per share from a charity of which he is a trustee.

Following this transaction Anton Bilton and his immediate family have a beneficial interest in 44,264,044 Ordinary Shares being 6.9473% of the total Ordinary Shares in issue.

Enquiries

Raven Property Group Limited Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 712955

Anton Bilton

Glyn Hirsch

Novella Communications Tel: +44 (0) 203 151 7008

Tim Robertson

Toby Andrews

N+1 Singer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Corporate Finance - James Maxwell / James Moat

Sales - Alan Geeves / James Waterlow

Numis Securities Limited Tel: + 44 (0) 207 260 1000

Alex Ham / Jamie Loughborough / Alasdair Abram

Renaissance Capital (South Africa) Tel: +27 (11) 750 1448

Yvette Labuschagne

Renaissance Capital (Moscow) Tel: + 7 495 258 7770

David Pipia

Ravenscroft Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 729100

Jade Cook

About Raven Property Group

Raven Property Group Limited was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange ('TISE'). Its Ordinary Shares also have a secondary listing on the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Its convertible preference shares are admitted to the Official List of TISE and to trading on the SETSqx market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group operates out of offices in Guernsey, Moscow and Cyprus and has an investment portfolio of circa 1.8 million square metres of Grade 'A' warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk and 49,000 square metres of commercial office space in St Petersburg. For further information visit the Company's website: www.theravenpropertygroup.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Praxis Trustees Ltd & Truchot Trustees Ltd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Anton Bilton, a PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Raven Property Group Limited

b)

LEI

213800YJ5HI5CBXCYJ65

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p each

GB00B0D5V538

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

42p

115,333

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

17/10/2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue

Disclaimer

Raven Russia Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 14:07:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 224 M
EBIT 2018 113 M
Net income 2018 -25,6 M
Debt 2018 987 M
Yield 2018 6,83%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 146,44
EV / Sales 2018 7,47x
EV / Sales 2019 7,83x
Capitalization 685 M
Managers
NameTitle
Glyn Vincent Hirsch Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Baker Group Managing Director
Richard Wilson Jewson Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Andrew Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark Sinclair Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LTD-15.54%685
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-21.23%37 993
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-9.68%32 076
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-31.14%31 300
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-20.31%25 843
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD3.18%23 319
