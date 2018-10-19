Raven Property : Director's Dealing

19 October 2018

Raven Property Group Limited ('Raven' or the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

Pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 3.1.2-A, the following information falls to be disclosed:

The Company was notified on 17 October 2018, that a pension scheme of which Anton Bilton, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Company is interested, purchased 115,333 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 42p per share from a charity of which he is a trustee.

Following this transaction Anton Bilton and his immediate family have a beneficial interest in 44,264,044 Ordinary Shares being 6.9473% of the total Ordinary Shares in issue.

About Raven Property Group

Raven Property Group Limited was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange ('TISE'). Its Ordinary Shares also have a secondary listing on the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Its convertible preference shares are admitted to the Official List of TISE and to trading on the SETSqx market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group operates out of offices in Guernsey, Moscow and Cyprus and has an investment portfolio of circa 1.8 million square metres of Grade 'A' warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk and 49,000 square metres of commercial office space in St Petersburg. For further information visit the Company's website: www.theravenpropertygroup.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them