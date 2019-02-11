Raven Property : Expiry and Delisting of Warrants

11 February 2019

Raven Property Group Limited ('Raven' or the 'Company')

Expiry and Delisting of Warrants

The Company has today sent a letter to Warrantholders reminding them that each Warrant confers to the Warrantholder the right to subscribe for one Ordinary Share at a fixed price of 25p at any time up to (and including) 25 March 2019.

The letter is being sent to Warrantholdersin accordance with the conditions of their issue and should not be construed as a recommendation to Warrantholdersto exercise their Warrants.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company announces that, following the expiry of the Warrants, it intends to cancel the listing of its Warrants on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority which will result in cancellation of trading on the London Stock Exchange (together 'Cancellation'). The Warrants will also be delisted from the Official List of The International Stock Exchange. The delisting and Cancellation are expected to take effect at 8.00am on 26 March 2019.

The information contained in this announcement should be read in conjunction with the full text of the Warrant Instrument which can be found on the Company's website https://www.theravenpropertygroup.com/media/1150/20100928_warrant_instrument_conformed_copy.pdf

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meaning given to them in the Warrant Instrument.

About Raven Property Group

Raven Property Group Limited was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange ('TISE'). Its Ordinary Shares also have a secondary listing on the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Its convertible preference shares are admitted to the Official List of TISE and to trading on the SETSqx market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group operates out of offices in Guernsey, Moscow and Cyprus and has an investment portfolio of circa 1.9 million square metres of Grade 'A' warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Novosibirsk and Nizhny Novgorod and 49,000 square metres of commercial office space in St Petersburg. For further information visit the Company's website: www.theravenpropertygroup.com