Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Raven Property Group Ltd    RUS   GB00B0D5V538

RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LTD (RUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 11:35:18 am
43 GBp   -1.04%
02:11aRAVEN PROPERTY : Expiry and Delisting of Warrants
PU
02/07RAVEN PROPERTY : Preference Share Dividend (RAVP)
PU
02/04RAVEN PROPERTY : Block listing - six monthly return
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Raven Property : Expiry and Delisting of Warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2019 | 02:11am EST

11 February 2019

Raven Property Group Limited ('Raven' or the 'Company')

Expiry and Delisting of Warrants

The Company has today sent a letter to Warrantholders reminding them that each Warrant confers to the Warrantholder the right to subscribe for one Ordinary Share at a fixed price of 25p at any time up to (and including) 25 March 2019.

The letter is being sent to Warrantholdersin accordance with the conditions of their issue and should not be construed as a recommendation to Warrantholdersto exercise their Warrants.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company announces that, following the expiry of the Warrants, it intends to cancel the listing of its Warrants on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority which will result in cancellation of trading on the London Stock Exchange (together 'Cancellation'). The Warrants will also be delisted from the Official List of The International Stock Exchange. The delisting and Cancellation are expected to take effect at 8.00am on 26 March 2019.

The information contained in this announcement should be read in conjunction with the full text of the Warrant Instrument which can be found on the Company's website https://www.theravenpropertygroup.com/media/1150/20100928_warrant_instrument_conformed_copy.pdf

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meaning given to them in the Warrant Instrument.

Enquiries

Raven Property Group Limited Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 712955

Anton Bilton

Glyn Hirsch

Novella Communications Tel: +44 (0) 203 151 7008

Tim Robertson

Toby Andrews

N+1 Singer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Corporate Finance - James Maxwell / James Moat

Sales - Alan Geeves / James Waterlow

Numis Securities Limited Tel: + 44 (0) 207 260 1000

Alex Ham / Jamie Loughborough / Alasdair Abram

Renaissance Capital (South Africa) Tel: +27 (11) 750 1448

Yvette Labuschagne

Renaissance Capital (Moscow) Tel: + 7 495 258 7770

David Pipia

Ravenscroft Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 729100

Jade Cook

About Raven Property Group

Raven Property Group Limited was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange ('TISE'). Its Ordinary Shares also have a secondary listing on the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Its convertible preference shares are admitted to the Official List of TISE and to trading on the SETSqx market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group operates out of offices in Guernsey, Moscow and Cyprus and has an investment portfolio of circa 1.9 million square metres of Grade 'A' warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Novosibirsk and Nizhny Novgorod and 49,000 square metres of commercial office space in St Petersburg. For further information visit the Company's website: www.theravenpropertygroup.com

Disclaimer

Raven Russia Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 07:09:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LTD
02:11aRAVEN PROPERTY : Expiry and Delisting of Warrants
PU
02/07RAVEN PROPERTY : Preference Share Dividend (RAVP)
PU
02/04RAVEN PROPERTY : Block listing - six monthly return
PU
2018RAVEN PROPERTY : Acquisition
PU
2018RAVEN PROPERTY : Director's Dealing
PU
2018RAVEN PROPERTY : Acquisition
PU
2018RAVEN PROPERTY : Convertible Preference Share Dividend (RAVC)
PU
2018RAVEN PROPERTY : Scrip Dividend Circular (RAVP)
PU
2018RAVEN PROPERTY : Update to conversion factor (RAVC)
PU
2018RAVEN PROPERTY : Preference Share Dividend (RAVP)
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 204 M
EBIT 2018 113 M
Net income 2018 -25,6 M
Debt 2018 987 M
Yield 2018 7,18%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 139,18
EV / Sales 2018 8,01x
EV / Sales 2019 8,40x
Capitalization 649 M
Chart RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Raven Property Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,94 $
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glyn Vincent Hirsch Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Baker Group Managing Director
Richard Wilson Jewson Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Andrew Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark Sinclair Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LTD-13.83%649
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.09%48 439
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP4.23%41 203
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.58%40 629
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD17.59%31 170
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD11.11%30 123
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.