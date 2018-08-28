Raven Property : Half-year Report

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. The Group's actual results could differ materially from those estimated or anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors.Information contained in this announcement relating to the Company should not be relied upon as a guide to future performance.
About Raven Property Group Limited
Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange ('TISE'). Its Convertible Preference Shares are admitted to the Official List of TISE and trading on the SETSqx market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company operates out of offices in Guernsey, Moscow and Cyprus and has an investment portfolio of circa 1.8 million square metres of Grade 'A' warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk and 49,000 square metres of commercial office space in St Petersburg. For further information visit the Company's website:www.theravenpropertygroup.com
Financial Summary
Income Statement for the 6 months ended:
30 June 2018
30 June 2017
Net Rental and Related Income ($m)
79.3
69.9
Revaluation (deficit)/ surplus ($m)
(34.4)
11.6
IFRS (Loss)/Earnings after tax ($m)
(41.1)
9.2
Underlying Earnings after tax ($m)
3.2
15.5
Basic EPS (cents)
(6.3)
1.4
Basic Underlying EPS (cents)
0.5
2.3
Distribution per share (pence)
1.25
1.0
Balance Sheet at:
30 June 2018
31 December 2017
Investment Property Market Value ($m)
1,557
1,593
Diluted NAV per share (cents)
76
80
Letting Summary
Warehouse Portfolio
Our warehouse portfolio currently totals 1.77 million sqm. Occupancy at the period end was 86% (31 December 2017: 81%).
Maturities '000 sqm
2018
2019
2020
2021-2027
Total
Maturity profile at 1 January 2018
159
247
308
710
1,424
Renegotiated and extended
(28)
(7)
(44)
(37)
(116)
Maturity profile of renegotiations
-
13
4
99
116
Vacated/terminated
(33)
-
(10)
(11)
(54)
New lettings
34
9
-
110
153
Maturity profile at 30 June 2018
132
262
258
871
1,523
Maturity profile with breaks
194
332
329
668
1,523
Office Portfolio
Our office portfolio of 49,000sqm has been fully let throughout the period.
Maturities '000 sqm
2018
2019
2020
2021-2027
Total
Maturity profile at 1 January 2018
10
13
6
20
49
Renegotiated and extended
(3)
-
-
-
(3)
Maturity profile of renegotiations
-
-
1
2
3
Vacated/terminated
(4)
-
-
-
(4)
New lettings
1
1
-
2
4
Maturity profile at 30 June 2017
4
14
7
24
49
Maturity profile with breaks
12
12
1
24
49
Lease Currency Mix
USD
RUB
EUR
Vacant
Total
Sqm %
29%
54%
3%
14%
100%
NOI %
47%
46%
7%
-
100%
Chairman's Message
The Russian market fundamentals have been positive for us in the six months to 30 June 2018.
Net operating income ('NOI') has improved to $79.3 million (30 June 2017: $69.9 million). Occupancy levels on our investment portfolio climbed from 81% at the year end to 87% at 30 June 2018. Rouble leases account for 54% of our warehouse space (31 December 2017: 47%) and 46% of our NOI in the period to 30 June 2018 (31 December 2017: 32%), and we have drawn funds on our first Rouble debt facility.
Our acquisition strategy is also progressing and this month we signed contracts for the acquisition of a further 58,851sqm of warehouse space in Moscow at a yield of 11.3% and purchase price of Roubles 2.45 billion ($36.5 million). We hope to announce further acquisitions in the coming quarter.
The accumulation of this work produces an income statement with reducing reliance on US Dollar pegged income and signals the start of the balance sheet restructuring away from US Dollar liabilities.
The one anomaly as we move away from the US Dollar model is that, whilst we continue with US Dollar presentation of our numbers, the increasing Rouble cash balances that we hold cause unrealised foreign exchange movements in our income statement, distorting profitability. These unrealised foreign exchange movements give a $13.6 million swing in profit for the period with a foreign exchange loss of $8.7 million for the six months compared to a profit of $4.9 million in the same period last year.
The impact can also be seen on our property valuations which have increased by 7% in Rouble terms in the period but translate to a revaluation loss of $34.4 million in US Dollar terms. Our IFRS earnings show a loss of $41.1 million following this foreign exchange impact (30 June 2017: profit of $9.2 million).
Underlying operating cash generation remains robust and underlying earnings before unrealised foreign exchange movements of $11.9 million support a proposed interim distribution of 1.25p, again by way of tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p (30 June 2017: 1p by way of tender offer buy back of 1 in 52 shares at 52p).
Richard Jewson
Chairman
27 August 2018
Chief Executive's Review
Dear shareholders
This is the newly toned down re-draft of my statement following news of additional US sanctions, contagion from the Turkish Lira crash and the resulting Rouble weakness. Prior to this, we were feeling pretty bullish again and early drafts of my statement reflected that.
Operating fundamentals in the Russian market are strong and many economic indicators have moved in our favour. These include a growing economy, albeit slowly, falling interest rates, increased tenant demand and a reduced vacancy rate for us and the market as a whole. At this time last year the Russian Central Bank rate was 9.0%, today it is 7.25%.
Following the recent elections, we have medium term political stability and the successful World Cup has started to show the world the positive side of Russia that we have been going on about for years. However, the weaker Rouble means we suffer foreign exchange losses when presenting our results in US Dollars.
Our main operational efforts in the period have been focussed on letting space and pursuing income producing acquisitions. These efforts continue to be the best strategy in the current climate. It is producing results.
Our portfolio occupancy has risen to 87% and this trend is continuing. The weighted average warehouse lease length is 3.3 years and average annual indexation on Rouble leases is 6.1%, an attractive level of growth.
We are delighted to have signed contracts this month on a Rouble 2.45 billion ($36.5 million) acquisition at an average yield of 11.3%. It will contribute Rouble 272 million ($4.0 million) to NOI per annum when fully let. We have also walked away from deals in the period where they have not met our criteria and this has resulted in abortive due diligence costs in the first half. We have a number of other acquisitions under discussion and hope to make further announcements in due course.
We are sitting on $198 million of cash which will support our acquisition growth.
Given the improvement in our core market we are also planning to speculatively build around 70,000sqm at our site at Nova Riga. At today's construction costs and rents this should show us a 12% return on the marginal cost of investment and further enhance NOI albeit not until 2020.
We have continued to promote our business and Russia generally wherever and whenever possible. Despite the success of the World Cup, Russia's investment audience remains limited. With this in mind we intend to list our ordinary shares on both the Moscow and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges and will make a separate announcement shortly when the process is finalised. We hope that this will increase and broaden investor interest.
To reflect our cautious optimism we are continuing our progressive distribution policy and will pay 1.25p (a 25% increase on the same period last year) as a tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p.
Property Update
The portfolio comprised 1.77 million sqm of warehouse space and 49,000sqm of office space at 30 June 2018. Warehouse occupancy increased to 86% in the period (31 December 2017: 81%) and our office portfolio continues to be fully let giving total occupancy of 87% across the entire portfolio.
New warehouse lettings in the period totalled 153,000sqm with a further 116,000sqm of existing leases renegotiated and extended. Tenants vacated 54,000sqm of space.
Since the period end, we have let a further 38,000sqm of vacant space and renegotiated and extended 23,000sqm of maturing leases.
As at 30 June 2018 we had 132,000sqm of warehouse leases maturing in the second half of the year and 62,000sqm of potential lease breaks. Of those, we expect maturing tenants to vacate 39,000sqm and 15,000sqm of the breaks to be exercised before the year end.
Rouble denominated leases accounted for 54% (31 December 2017: 47%) of the total warehouse space at the period end and US Dollar leases 29% (31 December 2017: 31%). The average Rouble rent was 4,900 per sqm (31 December 2017: 5,200 per sqm) and the average US Dollar rent was $152 per sqm (31 December 2017: $143 per sqm). Rouble denominated leases had a weighted average term to maturity of 3.6 years (31 December 2017: 3.6 years) and US Dollar leases 2.6 years (31 December 2017: 3.0 years).
Our St Petersburg office portfolio continues to perform well with no significant change in tenant mix since the year end.
Results
Underlying Earnings
Acquisitions and increased letting activity have supported an increase in NOI to $79.3 million (30 June 2017: $69.9 million). This increase is offset by the step up in costs to implement our current strategy, with salaries and bonuses increasing by $3 million, bonuses relating to prior year performance, and last year's issue of new convertible preference shares increasing finance costs. The cost increase supports our on-going growth policy and any future warehouse acquisitions or development will improve profitability without any marked increase in overhead. The bonuses are a full year cost and not repeated in the second half of the year.
As explained in the Chairman's statement, the big swing in underlying profitability compared to the six months to 30 June 2018 relates to unrealised foreign exchange losses when presenting our results in US Dollars. Underlying earnings before these foreign exchange movements compare favourably, $11.9 million in 2018 and $10.6 million in the six months to 30 June 2017.
IFRS Earnings
The IFRS loss for the period is $41.1 million (30 June 2017: profit of $9.2 million). This is principally driven by the Rouble weakness against the US Dollar. Our investment properties increased in value in Rouble terms but show a revaluation loss of $30.8 million net of tax (30 June 2017: profit of $7.0 million) when translated into US Dollars. The other significant charge to IFRS earnings is the amortisation of the cumulative preference share redemption premium of $5.0 million (30 June 2017: $2.8 million) in the period.
Financing
As explained in the 2017 Annual Report, the refinancing of a project straddled the year end with both cash balances and bank loans increasing by $62.3 million. This needs to be taken into account when comparing the 30 June 2018 balance sheet to that of 31 December 2017. The old facility was repaid on 9 January 2018.
Our cash balance at 30 June 2018 is $198.1 million and at 31 December 2017, $266.7 million, reducing to $204.4 million when adjusting for the effect of the financing above. Similarly, secured and unsecured loans at 30 June 2018 were $824.3 million compared to $847.2 million at 31 December 2017 or $784.9 million adjusted.
In fact, our secured debt increased during the year as we drew the final tranche of €11 million on the financing of last year's St Petersburg acquisitions and then refinanced the Sever acquisition which we had completed in November 2017. This was our first Euro/Rouble mix facility, drawing €9.7 million and Roubles 2.96 billion on 8 June 2018, a facility with a term of five years. We also refinanced the one unsecured loan we have of $15 million, reducing the margin charged from 7.9% to 2.5% in the process.
At 30 June 2018 our weighted average cost of debt was 7.4% (31 December 2017: 7.6%) with a weighted average term to maturity of 4.4 years (31 December 2017: 4.5 years). The currency weighting of the Group's loan financing at 30 June 2018 was US Dollar 77.4%, Euro 16.9% and Rouble 5.7%, six of the seventeen projects supporting the secured debt now financed in Euro or Roubles.
The debt restructuring in 2016 and 2017 was undertaken to create a buffer for covenant headroom on secured debt in times of foreign exchange volatility. At 30 June 2018 the loan to value ratio on secured debt was 52% (31 December 2017: 53%).
Cash flow
Cash flows from operating activities followed the same trend as our NOI in the period, generating $55.9 million (30 June 2017: $48.8 million). Cash generation after net interest and preference share coupon paid was maintained at the same level as the previous year, $7.5 million (30 June 2017: $7.4 million).
Net Asset Value
The Group's Net Asset Value falls to $478.4 million from $529.8 million at 31 December 2017 following the IFRS loss for the period and the increased tender offer paid for the final 2017 distribution.
Diluted, Net Asset Value per share is 76 cents (31 December 2017: 80 cents).
Tender offer
We are proposing a distribution of the equivalent of 1.25p per ordinary share by way of tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p (30 June 2017: 1p by way of an offer of 1 in 52 shares at 52p). This reflects our progress and financial performance so far this year.
Glyn Hirsch
Chief Executive Officer
27 August 2018
Corporate Governance
Principal risks and uncertainties
Internal controls and an effective risk management regime are integral to the Group's continued operation. The assessment of risks faced by the Group along with the potential impact and mitigation strategies are set out in the Risk Report on pages 37 to 40 of the Group's 2017 Annual Report. These risks fall into five main categories, these being: financial, property investment, Russian domestic, personnel and political and economic risks.
Having reviewed the principal risks and uncertainties for Group in relation to the first half of 2018, the Board believes these have remained consistent with those presented in the 2017 Annual Report and that the existing mitigation strategies continue to be appropriate.
Going concern
The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity and borrowings are described in the Chief Executive's Review and the accompanying financial statements and related notes. During the period the Group had, and continues to hold, substantial cash and short term deposits and is generating underlying profits. As a consequence, the Directors believe the Group is well placed to manage its business risks.
After making enquiries and examining major areas that could give rise to significant financial exposure, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue its operations for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in the preparation of the accompanying interim financial statements.
Directors' Responsibility Statement
The Board confirms to the best of its knowledge:
The condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union, and that the half year report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R.
The names and functions of the Directors of Raven Property Group Limited are disclosed in the 2017 Annual Report of the Group.
This responsibility statement was approved by the Board of Directors on the 27 August 2018 and is signed on its behalf by
Mark Sinclair Colin Smith
Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer
Independent review report to Raven Property Group Limited
Introduction
We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 which comprises the Condensed Unaudited Group Income Statement, the Condensed Unaudited Group Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Condensed Unaudited Group Balance Sheet, the Condensed Unaudited Group Statement of Changes in Equity, the Condensed Unaudited Group Cash Flow Statement and the related notes 1 to 20. We have read the other information contained in the interim financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.
This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with guidance contained in International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.
Directors' Responsibilities
The interim financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the interim financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.
As disclosed in note 1, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union.
Our Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.
Ernst & Young LLP
London
27 August 2018
Condensed Unaudited Group Income Statement
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
Six months ended 30 June 2018
Six months ended 30 June 2017
Notes
Underlying earnings
Capital & other
Total
Underlying earnings
Capital & other
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Gross revenue
2
109,253
-
109,253
95,381
-
95,381
Property operating expenditure and cost of sales
(29,969)
-
(29,969)
(25,518)
-
(25,518)
Net rental and related income
2
79,284
-
79,284
69,863
-
69,863
Administrative expenses
3
(16,884)
(2,273)
(19,157)
(12,603)
(589)
(13,192)
Share-based payments and other long term incentives
17b
(877)
(1,600)
(2,477)
(818)
(1,409)
(2,227)
Foreign currency (loss) / profit
(8,708)
-
(8,708)
4,912
-
4,912
Operating expenditure
(26,469)
(3,873)
(30,342)
(8,509)
(1,998)
(10,507)
Share of profits of joint ventures
204
-
204
285
-
285
Operating profit / (loss) before profits and losses on investment property
53,019
(3,873)
49,146
61,639
(1,998)
59,641
Unrealised (loss) / profit on revaluation of investment property
7
-
(35,055)
(35,055)
-
13,343
13,343
Unrealised profit / (loss) on revaluation of investment property under construction
8
-
606
606
-
(1,730)
(1,730)
Operating profit / (loss)
2
53,019
(38,322)
14,697
61,639
9,615
71,254
Finance income
4
2,216
5,833
8,049
2,965
299
3,264
Finance expense
4
(48,618)
(11,261)
(59,879)
(40,293)
(8,263)
(48,556)
Profit / (loss) before tax
6,617
(43,750)
(37,133)
24,311
1,651
25,962
Tax
5
(3,440)
(551)
(3,991)
(8,812)
(7,969)
(16,781)
Profit / (loss) for the period
3,177
(44,301)
(41,124)
15,499
(6,318)
9,181
Earnings per share:
6
Basic (cents)
(6.30)
1.38
Diluted (cents)
(6.30)
1.34
Underlying earnings per share:
6
Basic (cents)
0.49
2.33
Diluted (cents)
0.48
2.29
The total column of this statement represents the Group's Income Statement, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU. The 'underlying earnings' and 'capital and other' columns are both supplied as supplementary information permitted by IFRS as adopted by the EU. Further details of the allocation of items between the supplementary columns are given in note 6.
All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.
All income is attributable to the equity holders of the parent company. There are no non-controlling interests.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
Condensed Unaudited Group Statement Of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
Six months ended
Six months ended
30 June 2018
30 June 2017
$'000
$'000
(Loss) / profit for the period
(41,124)
9,181
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Items to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
periods:
Foreign currency translation on consolidation
12,958
(10,231)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(28,166)
(1,050)
All income is attributable to the equity holders of the parent company. There are no non-controlling interests.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
Condensed Unaudited Group Balance Sheet
As at 30 June 2018
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
Notes
$'000
$'000
Non-current assets
Investment property
7
1,531,964
1,568,126
Investment property under construction
8
37,152
38,411
Plant and equipment
4,544
4,248
Investment in joint ventures
9,940
9,983
Other receivables
20,798
5,625
Derivative financial instruments
15,411
7,948
Deferred tax assets
32,548
34,629
1,652,357
1,668,970
Current assets
Inventory
415
423
Trade and other receivables
58,650
78,946
Derivative financial instruments
13
445
Cash and short term deposits
198,095
266,666
257,173
346,480
Total assets
1,909,530
2,015,450
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
93,892
107,357
Derivative financial instruments
69
35
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
10
43,202
106,697
137,163
214,089
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
10
781,084
740,485
Preference shares
11
143,477
146,458
Convertible preference shares
12
267,353
269,031
Other payables
24,290
34,566
Deferred tax liabilities
77,771
81,063
1,293,975
1,271,603
Total liabilities
1,431,138
1,485,692
Net assets
478,392
529,758
Equity
Share capital
13
12,169
12,479
Share premium
189,254
207,746
Warrants
14
186
441
Own shares held
15
(8,335)
(5,742)
Convertible preference shares
12
14,497
14,497
Capital reserve
(248,462)
(217,782)
Translation reserve
(188,953)
(201,911)
Retained earnings
708,036
720,030
Total equity
478,392
529,758
Net asset value per share (cents):
16
Basic
76
81
Diluted
76
80
Adjusted net asset value per share (cents):
16
Basic
71
78
Diluted
71
77
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
Condensed Unaudited Group Statement Of Changes In Equity
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
Share Capital
Premium
Warrants
Own Shares Held
Convertible Preference Shares
Capital Reserve
Translation Reserve
Retained Earnings
Total
Notes
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 1 January 2017
12,578
216,938
1,161
(7,449)
8,453
(245,426)
(177,199)
691,170
500,226
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,181
9,181
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,231)
-
(10,231)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,231)
9,181
(1,050)
Warrants exercised
178
4,985
(712)
-
-
-
-
-
4,451
Ordinary shares cancelled
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Own shares acquired
-
-
-
(76)
-
-
-
-
(76)
Own shares allocated
-
-
-
913
-
-
-
(600)
313
Transfer in respect of capital losses
-
-
-
-
-
7,007
-
(7,007)
-
At 30 June 2017
12,756
221,923
449
(6,612)
8,453
(238,419)
(187,430)
692,744
503,864
At 1 January 2018
12,479
207,746
441
(5,742)
14,497
(217,782)
(201,911)
720,030
529,758
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(41,124)
(41,124)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
12,958
-
12,958
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
12,958
(41,124)
(28,166)
Warrants exercised
13/14
107
2,767
(255)
-
-
-
-
-
2,619
Ordinary shares cancelled
13/15
(417)
(21,259)
-
22
-
-
-
-
(21,654)
Own shares acquired
15
-
-
-
(5,639)
-
-
-
(5,639)
Own shares allocated
15
-
-
-
3,024
-
-
-
(1,550)
1,474
Transfer in respect of capital losses
-
-
-
-
-
(30,680)
-
30,680
-
At 30 June 2018
12,169
189,254
186
(8,335)
14,497
(248,462)
(188,953)
708,036
478,392
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
Condensed Unaudited Group Cash Flow Statement
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
Six months ended
Six months ended
30 June 2018
30 June 2017
Notes
$'000
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
(Loss) / profit before tax
(37,133)
25,962
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
3
509
590
Provision for bad debts
3
-
(201)
Share of profits of joint ventures
(204)
(285)
Finance income
4
(8,049)
(3,264)
Finance expense
4
59,879
48,556
Loss / (profit) on revaluation of investment property
7
35,055
(13,343)
(Profit) / loss on revaluation of investment property under construction
8
(606)
1,730
Foreign exchange loss / (profit)
8,708
(4,912)
Non-cash element of share-based payments and other long term incentives
17b
1,600
1,409
59,759
56,242
Changes in operating working capital
Decrease in operating receivables
1,755
3,211
(Increase) / decrease in other operating current assets
(1)
2
Decrease in operating payables
(2,444)
(2,026)
59,069
57,429
Tax paid
(3,210)
(8,670)
Net cash generated from operating activities
55,859
48,759
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for property improvements
(5,458)
(6,615)
Refund of VAT on acquisition of investment property
16,990
-
Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
(88,301)
Cash acquired with subsidiaries
-
4,088
Payment of deferred consideration on
acquisition of investment property
(9,717)
-
Purchase of plant and equipment
(1,906)
(1,305)
Loans repaid
-
45
Interest received
2,199
2,951
Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities
2,108
(89,137)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long term borrowings
143,512
80,000
Repayment of and security on long term borrowings
(166,278)
(77,156)
Loan amortisation
(15,984)
(20,187)
Bank borrowing costs paid
(33,850)
(32,656)
Exercise of warrants
2,619
4,451
Ordinary shares purchased
(27,021)
237
Dividends paid on preference shares
(7,895)
(7,108)
Dividends paid on convertible preference shares
(8,836)
(4,502)
Premium paid for derivative financial instruments
(3,820)
(759)
Net cash used in financing activities
(117,553)
(57,680)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(59,586)
(98,058)
Opening cash and cash equivalents
266,666
198,621
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(8,985)
7,520
Closing cash and cash equivalents
198,095
108,083
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.
Notes to the Condensed Unaudited Group Financial Statements
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
1. Basis of accounting
Basis of preparation
The condensed unaudited financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted for use in the European Union ('IFRS') and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
The condensed financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.
Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, except for the adoption of new standards that became effective on 1 January 2018. The Group applies for the first time, IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.
IFRS 15 does not affect the financial performance or financial position of the Group but it does require additional disclosures to be made. IFRS 15 does not apply to lease income, so the additional disclosures only relate to the Group's revenues generated by its Roslogistics and Raven Mount reporting segments and provide information as to how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of cash flows from these revenues are affected by economic factors. These disclosures are provided in note 2.
The Group has assessed the impact of IFRS 9 and concluded that it does not affect the financial performance or financial position of the Group or the disclosures made in its financial statements.
The Group has not adopted early any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The requirements of IFRS 16, which is effective from 1 January 2019, has been assessed and is not expected to have a material impact on the Group's financial statements.
Going concern
The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowings are described in the Chief Executive's Review and the notes to these interim financial statements. After making appropriate enquiries and examining sensitivities that could give rise to financial exposure, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue operations for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in the preparation of these interim financial statements.
Foreign currency
On consolidation the results and financial position of all the Group entities that have a functional currency different from the Group's presentation currency (United States Dollars) are translated into the presentation currency using the following rates:
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
Balance Sheet
- Roubles
62.75
57.60
- Sterling
1.32
1.35
- Euro
1.17
1.20
30 June
30 June
2018
2017
Income Statement *
- Roubles
59.35
57.99
- Sterling
1.38
1.26
- Euro
1.21
1.08
* These are the average rates for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 2018, which are used unless this does not approximate the rates ruling at the dates of the relevant transactions in which case the item of income or expenditure is translated at the transaction date rate.
2. Segmental information
The Group has three reportable segments, which are managed and report independently to the Board of Directors. These comprise:
Property investment - acquire, develop and lease commercial property in Russia;
Roslogistics - provision of warehousing, transport, customs brokerage and related services in Russia - IFRS 15 revenue - services are provided to customers over time and invoiced at appropriate intervals in accordance with the relevant contract terms; and
Raven Mount - sale of residential property in the UK - IFRS 15 revenue - the transfer of land or property to the purchaser occurs on legal completion of the sale contract.
(a) Segmental information for the six months ended and as at 30 June 2018
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
Property
Raven
Segment
Central
Investment
Roslogistics
Mount
Total
Overhead
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Gross revenue
98,342
10,821
90
109,253
-
109,253
Operating costs / Cost of sales
(24,474)
(5,442)
(53)
(29,969)
-
(29,969)
Net operating income
73,868
5,379
37
79,284
-
79,284
Administrative expenses
Running general & administration expenses
(10,561)
(1,458)
(332)
(12,351)
(4,533)
(16,884)
Aborted project costs
(1,764)
-
-
(1,764)
-
(1,764)
Depreciation
(294)
(215)
-
(509)
-
(509)
Share-based payments and other long term incentives
(241)
-
-
(241)
(2,236)
(2,477)
Foreign currency losses
(8,707)
(1)
-
(8,708)
-
(8,708)
52,301
3,705
(295)
55,711
(6,769)
48,942
Unrealised loss on revaluation of investment property
(35,055)
-
-
(35,055)
-
(35,055)
Unrealised profit on revaluation of investment property under construction
606
-
-
606
-
606
Share of profits of joint ventures
-
-
204
204
-
204
Segment profit / (loss)
17,852
3,705
(91)
21,466
(6,769)
14,697
Finance income
8,049
Finance expense
(59,879)
Profit before tax
(37,133)
As at 30 June 2018
Property
Raven
Investment
Roslogistics
Mount
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Assets
Investment property
1,531,964
-
-
1,531,964
Investment property under construction
37,152
-
-
37,152
Investment in joint ventures
-
-
9,940
9,940
Inventory
-
-
415
415
Cash and short term deposits
194,885
381
2,829
198,095
Segment assets
1,764,001
381
13,184
1,777,566
Other non-current assets
73,301
Other current assets
58,663
Total assets
1,909,530
Segment liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
824,286
-
-
824,286
Capital expenditure
Payments for property improvements
5,458
-
-
5,458
Payment of deferred consideration on acquisition of investment property
9,717
-
-
9,717
15,175
-
-
15,175
(b) Segmental information for the six months ended and as at 30 June 2017
Property
Raven
Segment
Central
Investment
Roslogistics
Mount
Total
Overhead
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Gross revenue
83,646
11,458
277
95,381
-
95,381
Operating costs / Cost of sales
(20,305)
(5,158)
(55)
(25,518)
-
(25,518)
Net operating income
63,341
6,300
222
69,863
-
69,863
Administrative expenses
Running general & administration expenses
(8,207)
(1,032)
(511)
(9,750)
(2,852)
(12,602)
Aborted project costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
(362)
(228)
-
(590)
-
(590)
Share-based payments and other long term incentives
(396)
-
-
(396)
(1,831)
(2,227)
Foreign currency profits
4,919
(7)
-
4,912
-
4,912
59,295
5,033
(289)
64,039
(4,683)
59,356
Unrealised profit on revaluation of investment property
13,343
-
-
13,343
-
13,343
Unrealised loss on revaluation of investment property under construction
(1,730)
-
-
(1,730)
-
(1,730)
Share of profits of joint ventures
-
-
285
285
-
285
Segment profit / (loss)
70,908
5,033
(4)
75,937
(4,683)
71,254
Finance income
3,264
Finance expense
(48,556)
Profit before tax
25,962
Property
Raven
Investment
Roslogistics
Mount
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Capital expenditure
Corporate acquisitions
88,301
-
-
88,301
Property improvements
6,615
-
-
6,615
94,916
-
-
94,916
(c) Segmental information as at 31 December 2017
Property
Raven
Investment
Roslogistics
Mount
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Assets
Investment property
1,568,126
-
-
1,568,126
Investment property under construction
38,411
-
-
38,411
Investment in joint ventures
-
-
9,983
9,983
Inventory
-
-
423
423
Cash and short term deposits
258,908
907
6,851
266,666
Segment assets
1,865,445
907
17,257
1,883,609
Other non-current assets
52,450
Other current assets
79,391
Total assets
2,015,450
Segment liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
847,182
-
-
847,182
3. Administrative expenses
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
30 June
30 June
2018
2017
$'000
$'000
Employment costs
9,481
7,023
Directors' remuneration
2,360
1,624
Bad debts
-
(201)
Office running costs and insurance
1,984
1,702
Travel costs
887
840
Auditors' remuneration
419
338
Aborted project costs
1,764
-
Legal and professional
1,546
1,087
Depreciation
509
590
Registrar costs and other administrative expenses
207
189
19,157
13,192
4. Finance income and expense
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
30 June
30 June
2018
2017
Finance income
$'000
$'000
Total interest income on financial assets not at fair value through profit or loss
Income from cash and short term deposits
2,199
2,951
Interest receivable from joint ventures
17
14
Other finance income
Change in fair value of open interest rate derivative financial instruments
5,833
-
Change in fair value of foreign currency embedded derivatives
-
299
Finance income
8,049
3,264
Finance expense
Interest expense on loans and borrowings measured at amortised cost
35,032
31,777
Interest expense on preference shares
8,475
7,725
Interest expense on convertible preference shares
13,715
7,184
Total interest expense on financial liabilities not at fair value through profit or loss
57,222
46,686
Change in fair value of open forward currency derivative financial instruments
94
110
Change in fair value of foreign currency embedded derivatives
256
-
Change in fair value of open interest rate derivative financial instruments
2,307
1,760
Finance expense
59,879
48,556
5. Taxation
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
30 June
30 June
2018
2017
The tax charge for the period can be reconciled to the profit per the Income Statement as follows:
$'000
$'000
(Loss) / profit before tax
(37,133)
25,962
Tax at the Russian corporate tax rate of 20%
(7,427)
5,192
Tax effect of financing arrangements
(2,097)
(2,818)
Tax effect of non deductible preference share coupon
4,438
2,982
Tax effect of foreign exchange movements
(7)
1,009
Movement in provision for uncertain tax positions
(406)
5,379
Tax effect of other income not subject to tax and non-deductible expenses
3,019
2,651
Tax effect of property depreciation on revaluations
3,057
2,283
Tax on dividends and other inter company gains
950
1,115
Movement on previously unprovided deferred tax assets
2,464
(1,012)
3,991
16,781
The tax effect of financing arrangements reflects the impact of intra group funding in each jurisdiction. Foreign exchange movements on intra group financing are taxable or tax deductible in Russia but not in other jurisdictions. Other income and expenditure not subject to tax arises in Guernsey.
6. Earnings measures
In addition to reporting IFRS earnings the Group also reports its own underlying earnings measure. The Directors consider underlying earnings to be a key performance measure, as this is the measure used by Management to assess the return on holding investment assets for the long term and the Group's ability to declare covered distributions. As a consequence the underlying earnings measure excludes investment property revaluations, gains or losses on the disposal of investment property, intangible asset movements, gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, share-based payments and other long term incentives (to the extent not settled in cash), the accretion of premiums payable on redemption of preference shares and convertible preference shares, material non-recurring items, depreciation and amortisation of loan origination costs, together with any related tax.
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
30 June
30 June
The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data:
2018
2017
$'000
$'000
Earnings
Net (loss) / profit for the period prepared under IFRS
(41,124)
9,181
Adjustments to arrive at underlying earnings:
Depreciation
509
589
Aborted project costs
1,764
-
Share-based payments and other long term incentives
1,600
1,409
Unrealised loss / (profit) on revaluation of investment property
35,055
(13,343)
Unrealised loss on revaluation of investment property under construction
(606)
1,730
Change in fair value of open forward currency derivative financial instruments
94
110
Change in fair value of open interest rate derivative financial instruments
(3,526)
1,760
Change in fair value of foreign currency embedded derivatives
256
(299)
Premium on redemption of preference shares and amortisation of issue costs
286
262
Premium on redemption of convertible preference shares and amortisation of issue costs
4,982
2,799
Amortisation of loan origination costs
3,336
3,332
Movement on deferred tax arising on depreciation and revaluation of investment property
368
7,919
Tax on unrealised foreign exchange movements in loans
183
50
Underlying earnings
3,177
15,499
30 June 2018
30 June 2017
Weighted
Weighted
average
average
Earnings
shares
EPS
Earnings
shares
EPS
IFRS
$'000
No. '000
Cents
$'000
No. '000
Cents
Basic
(41,124)
653,093
(6.30)
9,181
666,209
1.38
Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:
Warrants (note 14)
-
-
-
10,082
LTIP (note 17)
-
-
-
1,711
2016 Retention scheme (note 17)
-
-
-
4,873
Convertible preference shares (note 12)
-
-
-
-
Diluted
(41,124)
653,093
(6.30)
9,181
682,875
1.34
30 June 2018
30 June 2017
Weighted
Weighted
average
average
Earnings
shares
EPS
Earnings
shares
EPS
Underlying earnings
$'000
No. '000
Cents
$'000
No. '000
Cents
Basic
3,177
653,093
0.49
15,498
666,209
2.33
Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:
Warrants (note 14)
-
4,052
-
10,082
LTIP (note 17)
-
777
-
1,711
2016 Retention scheme (note 17)
-
3,584
-
4,873
Convertible preference shares (note 12)
-
-
4,385
187,032
Diluted
3,177
661,506
0.48
19,883
869,907
2.29
The finance expense for the period relating to the convertible preference shares is greater than IFRS basic earnings per share and underlying earnings per share and thus the convertible preference shares are not dilutive for either measure of fully diluted earnings per share.
7. Investment property
Asset class
Logistics
Logistics
Logistics
Office
30 June
Location
Moscow
St Petersburg
Regions
St Petersburg
2018
Fair value hierarchy *
Level 3
Level 3
Level 3
Level 3
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Market value at 1 January 2018
1,155,680
196,035
159,404
82,143
1,593,262
Property improvements
(2,720)
400
569
764
(987)
Unrealised (loss) / profit on revaluation
(24,537)
2,552
(4,231)
(8,976)
(35,192)
Market value at 30 June 2018
1,128,423
198,987
155,742
73,931
1,557,083
Tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances
(18,003)
(5,807)
(1,885)
(730)
(26,425)
Head lease obligations
1,306
-
-
-
1,306
Carrying value at 30 June 2018
1,111,726
193,180
153,857
73,201
1,531,964
Revaluation movement in the period ended 30 June 2018
Gross revaluation
(24,537)
2,552
(4,231)
(8,976)
(35,192)
Effect of tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances
549
(58)
(174)
(180)
137
Revaluation reported in the Income Statement
(23,988)
2,494
(4,405)
(9,156)
(35,055)
Asset class
Logistics
Logistics
Logistics
Office
31 December
Location
Moscow
St Petersburg
Regions
St Petersburg
2017
Fair value hierarchy *
Level 3
Level 3
Level 3
Level 3
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Market value at 1 January 2017
1,005,449
141,431
151,846
24,818
1,323,544
Corporate acquisitions
-
35,994
-
50,179
86,173
Other acquisition
122,730
-
-
-
122,730
Property improvements
11,155
1,738
3,081
312
16,286
Unrealised profit on revaluation
16,346
16,872
4,477
6,834
44,529
Market value at 31 December 2017
1,155,680
196,035
159,404
82,143
1,593,262
Tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances
(18,552)
(5,749)
(1,711)
(550)
(26,562)
Head lease obligations
1,426
-
-
-
1,426
Carrying value at 31 December 2017
1,138,554
190,286
157,693
81,593
1,568,126
Revaluation movement in the period ended 30 June 2017
Gross revaluation
(5,536)
13,554
904
3,874
12,796
Effect of tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances
366
138
251
(208)
547
Revaluation reported in the Income Statement
(5,170)
13,692
1,155
3,666
13,343
*Classified in accordance with the fair value hierarchy. There were no transfers between fair value hierarchy in 2017 or 2018.
At 30 June 2018 the Group has pledged investment property with a value of $1,546 million (31 December 2017: $1,435 million) to secure banking facilities granted to the Group (note 10).
8. Investment property under construction
Asset class
Assets under construction
Land Bank
30 June
Location
Moscow
Regions
Regions
2018
Fair value hierarchy *
Level 3
Level 3
Sub-total
Level 3
Sub-total
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Market value at 1 January 2018
26,700
7,600
34,300
3,596
3,596
37,896
Costs incurred
(19)
3
(16)
-
-
(16)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(934)
(557)
(1,491)
(314)
(314)
(1,805)
Unrealised profit on revaluation
53
553
606
-
-
606
Market value at 30 June 2018
25,800
7,599
33,399
3,282
3,282
36,681
Head lease obligations
471
-
471
-
-
471
Carrying value at 30 June 2018
26,271
7,599
33,870
3,282
3,282
37,152
Asset class
Assets under construction
Land Bank
31 December
Location
Moscow
Regions
Regions
2017
Fair value hierarchy *
Level 3
Level 3
Sub-total
Level 3
Sub-total
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Market value at 1 January 2017
29,600
7,500
37,100
3,662
3,662
40,762
Costs incurred
57
12
69
-
-
69
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
686
341
1,027
206
206
1,233
Unrealised loss on revaluation
(3,643)
(253)
(3,896)
(272)
(272)
(4,168)
Market value at 31 December 2017
26,700
7,600
34,300
3,596
3,596
37,896
Head lease obligations
515
-
515
-
-
515
Carrying value at 31 December 2017
27,215
7,600
34,815
3,596
3,596
38,411
*Classified in accordance with the fair value hierarchy. There were no transfers between fair value hierarchy in 2017 or 2018.
No borrowing costs were capitalised in the period (31 December 2017: $nil).
At 30 June 2018 the Group has pledged investment property under construction with a value of $33.4 million (31 December 2017: $34.3 million) to secure banking facilities granted to the Group (note 10).
9. Valuation assumptions and key inputs
Class of property
Carrying amount
Valuation
Input
Range
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
technique
2018
2017
$'000
$'000
Completed investment property
Moscow - Logistics
1,111,726
1,138,554
Income
Long term ERV per sqm for existing tenants
Rub 4,895 to
Rub 5,334
Rub 4,500 to Rub 4,896
capitalisation
Short term ERV per sqm for vacant space
Rub 3,500 to
Rub 3,800
Rub 3,500 to Rub 3,800
Initial yield
2.2% to 17.1%
2.5% to 15.5%
Equivalent yield
10.5% to 12.0%
10.5% to 12.0%
Vacancy rate
1% to 61%
1% to 94%
Passing rent per sqm
$113 to $166
$110 to $166
Passing rent per sqm
Rub 3,000 to
Rub 11,847
Rub 3,104 to Rub 11,847
St Petersburg - Logistics
193,180
190,286
Income
Long term ERV per sqm for existing tenants
Rub 4,707 to
Rub 5,021
Rub 4,320 to Rub 4,608
capitalisation
Short term ERV per sqm for vacant space
Rub 3,800
Rub 3,800
Initial yield
6.8% to 12.2%
6.0% to 13.4%
Equivalent yield
11.7% to 11.8%
12.1% to 13.4%
Vacancy rate
7% to 19%
3% to 19%
Passing rent per sqm
$109 to $135
$69 to $140
Passing rent per sqm
Rub 2,339 to
Rub 5,260
Rub 2,339 to Rub 4,916
Regional - Logistics
153,857
157,693
Income
Long term ERV per sqm for existing tenants
capitalisation
Rub 5,021
Rub 4,608
Short term ERV per sqm for vacant space
Rub 3,800
Rub 3,800
Initial yield
11.1% to 12.0%
9.0% to 11.3%
Equivalent yield
11.6% to 11.7%
12.1% to 12.5%
Vacancy rate
3% to 12%
6% to 27%
Passing rent per sqm
$105 to $138
$104 to $133
Passing rent per sqm
Rub 3,780 to Rub 4,549
Rub 3,720 to Rub 6,707
St Petersburg - Office
73,201
81,593
Income
ERV per sqm
$159 to $197
$173 to $215
capitalisation
Initial yield
12.0% to 27.5%
12.5% to 24.3%
Equivalent yield
11.0% to 12.3%
11.0% to 12.3%
Vacancy rate
0% to 2%
0% to 1%
Passing rent per sqm
$366
$388
Passing rent per sqm
Rub 8,004 to
Rub 16,272
Rub 8,124 to Rub 16,271
Passing rent per sqm
€390
€390
Range
Other key information
Description
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
Moscow - Logistics
Land plot ratio
34% - 65%
34% - 65%
Age of building
2 to 13 years
1 to 13 years
Outstanding costs (US$'000)
2,980
9,436
St Petersburg - Logistics
Land plot ratio
48% - 57%
48% - 57%
Age of building
3 to 9 years
3 to 9 years
Outstanding costs (US$'000)
667
826
Regional - Logistics
Land plot ratio
48% - 61%
48% - 61%
Age of building
8 years
8 years
Outstanding costs (US$'000)
545
154
St Petersburg - Office
Land plot ratio
148% to 496%
148% to 496%
Age of building
9 to 11 years
9 to 11 years
Outstanding costs (US$'000)
253
81
Carrying amount
Input
Range
Investment property under construction
30 June
2018
31 December 2017
Valuation technique
30 June
2018
31 December 2017
$'000
$'000
Moscow - Logistics
26,271
27,215
Comparable
Value per ha ($m)
$0.29 - $0.52
$0.32 - $0.53
Regional - Logistics
7,599
7,600
Comparable
Value per ha ($m)
$0.30
$0.30
10. Interest bearing loans and borrowings
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
Bank loans
$'000
$'000
Loans due for settlement within 12 months
43,202
106,697
Loans due for settlement after 12 months
781,084
740,485
824,286
847,182
The Group's borrowings have the following maturity profile:
On demand or within one year
43,202
106,697
In the second year
81,686
148,390
In the third to fifth years
437,097
383,582
After five years
262,301
208,513
824,286
847,182
The amounts above include unamortised loan origination costs of $9.7 million (31 December 2017: $10.6 million) and interest accruals of $1.8 million (31 December 2017: $1.7 million).
The principal terms of the Group's interest bearing loans and borrowings on a weighted average basis are summarised below:
As at 30 June 2018
Interest
Maturity
Rate
(years)
$'000
Secured on investment property and investment property under construction
7.49%
4.4
809,554
Unsecured facility of the Company
4.84%
2.9
14,732
824,286
As at 31 December 2017
Secured on investment property and investment property under construction
7.60%
4.5
832,405
Unsecured facility of the Company
8.90%
2.7
14,777
847,182
The interest rates shown above are the weighted average cost, including US LIBOR (or equivalent benchmark rate as appropriate), as at the Balance Sheet dates.
11. Preference shares
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
$'000
$'000
At 1 January
146,458
131,703
Purchased in the period / year
-
(112)
Re-issued in the period / year
-
961
Premium on redemption of preference shares and amortisation of issue costs
286
537
Scrip dividends
261
863
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(3,528)
12,506
At 30 June / 31 December
143,477
146,458
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
Number
Number
At 1 January
99,143,192
98,265,327
Purchased in the period / year
-
(56,866)
Re-issued in the period / year
-
487,047
Scrip dividends
132,974
447,684
At 30 June / 31 December
99,276,166
99,143,192
Shares in issue
99,333,034
99,200,060
Held by the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts
(56,868)
(56,868)
At 30 June / 31 December
99,276,166
99,143,192
12. Convertible preference shares
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
$'000
$'000
At 1 January
269,031
119,859
Issued in the period / year
-
130,290
Allocated to equity
-
(6,067)
Acquired by Company's Employee Benefit Trust
-
(3,888)
Reissued in the period / year
-
4,376
Converted to ordinary shares (note 13)
-
(331)
Premium on redemption of preference shares and amortisation of issue costs
4,982
7,448
Movement on accrual for preference dividends
-
22
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(6,660)
17,322
At 30 June / 31 December
267,353
269,031
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
Number
Number
At 1 January
192,388,886
102,837,876
Issued in the period / year
-
89,766,361
Acquired by Company's Employee Benefit Trust
-
(2,631,578)
Reissued in the year
-
2,683,075
Converted to ordinary shares (note 13)
-
(266,848)
At 30 June / 31 December
192,388,886
192,388,886
Shares in issue
198,189,014
198,189,014
Held by the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts
(5,800,128)
(5,800,128)
At 30 June / 31 December
192,388,886
192,388,886
On 4 July 2017 the Company created and issued a further 89,766,361 convertible preference shares at a placing price of 114p per share. The new convertible preference shares rank pari passu with the existing convertible preference shares in issue. One of the Company's employee benefit trusts participated in the placing and subscribed for a further 2,631,578 convertible preference shares.
13. Share capital
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
$'000
$'000
At 1 January
12,479
12,578
Issued in the period / year for cash on warrant exercises
107
180
On conversion of convertible preference shares (note 12)
-
6
Repurchased and cancelled in the period / year
(417)
(285)
At 30 June / 31 December
12,169
12,479
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
Number
Number
At 1 January
660,571,843
667,968,463
Issued in the period / year for cash on warrant exercises
7,853,348
13,946,387
On conversion of convertible preference shares (note 12)
-
474,722
Repurchased and cancelled in the period / year
(31,311,181)
(21,817,729)
At 30 June / 31 December
637,114,010
660,571,843
Of the authorised ordinary share capital of 1,500,000,000 at 30 June 2018 (31 December 2017: 1,500,000,000), 3.1 million (31 December 2017: 10.9 million) ordinary shares are reserved for warrants.
Details of own shares held are given in note 15.
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
Summary of ordinary share movements from tender offers in the period / year
Number
Number
Number of ordinary shares purchased
39,311,181
21,817,729
Retained as own shares (note 15)
(8,000,000)
-
Cancelled in the period / year
31,311,181
21,817,729
14. Warrants
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
$'000
$'000
At 1 January
441
1,161
Exercised in the period / year
(255)
(720)
At 30 June / 31 December
186
441
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
Number
Number
At 1 January
10,948,352
24,894,739
Exercised in the period / year
(7,853,348)
(13,946,387)
At 30 June / 31 December
3,095,004
10,948,352
15. Own shares held
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
$'000
$'000
At 1 January
(5,742)
(7,449)
Acquired under tender offers
(5,536)
-
Acquisitions
(103)
(158)
Allocation to satisfy Annual Performance Incentive (note 17b)
2,049
-
Cancelled
22
47
Allocation to satisfy LTIP options exercised (note 17a)
975
1,818
At 30 June / 31 December
(8,335)
(5,742)
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
Number
Number
At 1 January
5,150,122
6,444,080
Acquired under a tender offer
8,000,000
-
Other acquisitions
173,958
257,703
Allocation to satisfy Annual Performance Incentive (note 17b)
(1,704,000)
-
Cancelled
(18,398)
(39,472)
Allocation to satisfy LTIP options exercised (note 17a)
(810,811)
(1,512,189)
At 30 June / 31 December
10,790,871
5,150,122
Allocations are transfers by the Company's Employee Benefit Truststo satisfy LTIP options exercised in the period and two of the 2017 Annual Performance Incentives. The amounts shown for share movements are net of the Trustees' participation in tender offers during the period from grant to exercise. Details of outstanding LTIP options, which are vested but unexercised, are given in note 17a.
16. Net asset value per share
As well as reporting IFRS net asset value per share, the Group also reports its own adjusted net asset value and adjusted net asset value per share measure. The Directors consider that the adjusted measure provides more relevant information to shareholders as to the net asset value of a property investment group with a strategy of long term investment. The adjustments remove or adjust assets and liabilities, including goodwill and amounts relating to irredeemable preference shares, that are not expected to crystallise in normal circumstances.
30 June
31 December
2018
2017
$'000
$'000
Net asset value
478,392
529,758
Goodwill in joint venture
(4,599)
(4,712)
Unrealised foreign exchange profits on preference shares
(11,384)
(7,856)
Fair value of interest rate derivative financial instruments
(15,378)
(8,032)
Fair value of embedded derivatives
69
(186)
Fair value of foreign exchange derivative financial instruments
(46)
(140)
Adjusted net asset value
447,054
508,832
Number
Number
Number of ordinary shares (note 13)
637,114,010
660,571,843
Less own shares held (note 15)
(10,790,871)
(5,150,122)
626,323,139
655,421,721
30 June 2018
31 December 2017
Net asset
Net asset
Net asset
Ordinary
value per
Net asset
Ordinary
value per
value
shares
share
value
shares
share
IFRS
$'000
No. '000
Cents
$'000
No. '000
Cents
Net asset value per share
478,392
626,323
76
529,758
655,422
81
Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:
Convertible preference shares (note 12)
-
-
269,031
338,412
Warrants (note 14)
1,021
3,095
3,703
10,948
LTIP (Note 17)
351
1,062
633
1,873
2016 Retention Scheme (note 17)
2,219
4,912
1,714
4,616
Fully diluted net asset value per share
481,983
635,392
76
804,839
1,011,271
80
30 June 2018
31 December 2017
Net asset
Net asset
Net asset
Ordinary
value per
Net asset
Ordinary
value per
value
shares
share
value
shares
share
Adjusted
$'000
No. '000
Cents
$'000
No. '000
Cents
Net asset value per share
447,054
626,323
71
508,832
655,422
78
Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:
Convertible preference shares (note 12)
-
-
-
-
Warrants (note 14)
1,021
3,095
3,703
10,948
LTIP (Note 17)
351
1,062
633
1,873
2016 Retention Scheme (note 17)
2,219
4,912
1,714
4,616
Fully diluted net asset value per share
450,645
635,392
71
514,882
672,859
77
The carrying value of the convertible preference shares at 30 June 2018 (see note 12) when divided by the number of ordinary shares that would be issued on conversion, is greater than basic net asset value per share and thus the convertible preference shares are not dilutive at 30 June 2018.
17. Share-based payments and other long term incentives
Six months ended 30 June 2018
Six months ended 30 June 2017
No of options
Weighted
No of options
Weighted
(a) Movements in Executive Share Option Schemes
average
average
exercise
exercise
price
price
Outstanding at the beginning of the period
1,872,973
25p
3,872,973
25p
Exercised during the period
- LTIP
(810,811)
25p
(1,000,000)
25p
Outstanding at the end of the period
1,062,162
25p
2,872,973
25p
Represented by:
- LTIP
1,062,162
2,872,973
Exercisable at the end of the period
1,062,162
25p
2,872,973
25p
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
(b) Income statement charge for the period
30 June 2018
30 June 2017
$'000
$'000
Five Year Performance Plan
-
-
Annual Performance Incentive
1,031
-
2016 Retention Scheme
1,446
2,227
2,477
2,227
Satisfied by or to be satisfied by allocation of:
Ordinary shares (IFRS 2 expense)
1,031
-
Convertible preference shares (IFRS 2 expense)
569
1,409
Cash
877
818
2,477
2,227
18. Ordinary dividends
The Company did not declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 (2016: none) and instead implemented a tender offer buy back for ordinary shares on 1 June 2018 on the basis of 1 in every 17 shares held and a tender price of 52 pence per share, the equivalent of a final dividend of 3 pence per share. (2016: 1 in every 26 shares at 52p per share the equivalent of 2p per share).
19. Fair value measurement
Set out below is a comparison of the carrying amounts and fair value of the Group's financial instruments as at the balance sheet date:
30 June 2018
31 December 2017
Carrying
Fair
Carrying
Fair
Value
Value
Value
Value
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Non-current assets
Loans receivable
664
620
665
621
Security deposits
16,616
13,467
1,305
1,220
Derivative financial instruments
15,411
15,411
7,948
7,948
Current assets
Trade receivables
41,644
41,644
44,315
44,315
Security deposits
1,332
1,332
-
-
Other current receivables
834
834
1,509
1,509
Derivative financial instruments
13
13
445
445
Cash and short term deposits
198,095
198,095
266,666
266,666
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
781,084
777,646
740,485
743,488
Preference shares
143,477
193,991
146,458
195,816
Convertible preference shares
267,353
303,545
269,031
317,521
Rent deposits
22,521
19,306
22,626
19,838
Deferred consideration on property acquisition
-
-
10,008
10,008
Other payables
1,769
1,769
1,932
1,932
Current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
43,202
43,202
106,697
106,697
Derivative financial instruments
69
69
35
35
Rent deposits
7,398
7,398
6,622
6,622
Deferred consideration on property acquisition
22,693
22,693
24,166
24,166
Other payables
1,874
1,874
17,455
17,455
Fair value hierarchy
The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy* of the Group's assets and liabilities.
Total Fair
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Value
As at 30 June 2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Assets measured at fair value
Investment property
-
-
1,531,964
1,531,964
Investment property under construction
-
-
37,152
37,152
Derivative financial instruments
-
15,424
-
15,424
Liabilities measured at fair value
Derivative financial instruments
-
69
-
69
As at 31 December 2017
Assets measured at fair value
Investment property
-
-
1,568,126
1,568,126
Investment property under construction
-
-
38,411
38,411
Derivative financial instruments
-
8,393
-
8,393
Liabilities measured at fair value
Derivative financial instruments
-
35
-
35
* Explanation of the fair value hierarchy:
Level 1 - Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that can be accessed at the balance sheet date.
Level 2 - Use of a model with inputs that are directly or indirectly observable market data.
Level 3 - Use of a model with inputs that are not based on observable market data.
The Group's foreign currency derivative financial instruments are call options and are measured based on spot exchange rates, the yield curves of the respective currencies as well as the currency basis spreads between the respective currencies. The Group's interest rate derivative financial instruments comprise swap contracts and interest rate caps. These contracts are valued using a discounted cash flow model and where not cash collateralised consideration is given to the Group's own credit risk.
20. Subsequent events
On 10 August 2018 the Group entered into two agreements to purchase an extension to the Sever logistics park in Moscow for a consideration of Rub 2.45 billion. The agreements are conditional on the satisfaction of certain escrow arrangements and the acquisition is expected to complete in late September 2018.