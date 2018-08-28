Log in
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LTD (RUS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/24 05:35:29 pm
40.5 GBp   --.--%
40.5 GBp   --.--%
Raven Property : Half-year Report

08/28/2018 | 08:17am CEST

28 August 2018

Raven Property Group Limited ('Raven' or the 'Company')

2018 Interim Results

Raven today announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Highlights

· Net operating income of $79.3 million for the six months to 30 June 2018 (30 June 2017: $69.9 million);

· Occupancy increased to 87% across the investment portfolio (31 December 2017: 81%);

· Cash balance of $198 million supporting acquisition strategy;

· In August, contracts signed on acquisition of additional 58,851sqm of warehouse space;

· Proposed distribution of 1.25p per ordinary share by way of a tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p.

Glyn Hirsch CEO said, 'We have made significant progress in the period. Our vacancies are down, Net Operating Income is up and we are acquiring further space at an attractive yield.'

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9352Y_1-2018-8-27.pdf

Enquiries

Raven Property Group Limited Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 712955

Anton Bilton

Glyn Hirsch

Novella Communications Tel: +44 (0) 203 151 7008

Tim Robertson

Toby Andrews

N+1 Singer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Corporate Finance - James Maxwell / James Moat

Sales - Alan Geeves / James Waterlow

Numis Securities Limited Tel:+ 44 (0) 207 260 1000

Alex Ham / Jamie Loughborough / Alasdair Abram

Ravenscroft Tel: +44 (0) 1481 729100

Jade Cook

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. The Group's actual results could differ materially from those estimated or anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Information contained in this announcement relating to the Company should not be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

About Raven Property Group Limited

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange ('TISE'). Its Convertible Preference Shares are admitted to the Official List of TISE and trading on the SETSqx market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company operates out of offices in Guernsey, Moscow and Cyprus and has an investment portfolio of circa 1.8 million square metres of Grade 'A' warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk and 49,000 square metres of commercial office space in St Petersburg. For further information visit the Company's website: www.theravenpropertygroup.com

Financial Summary

Income Statement for the 6 months ended:

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

Net Rental and Related Income ($m)

79.3

69.9

Revaluation (deficit)/ surplus ($m)

(34.4)

11.6

IFRS (Loss)/Earnings after tax ($m)

(41.1)

9.2

Underlying Earnings after tax ($m)

3.2

15.5

Basic EPS (cents)

(6.3)

1.4

Basic Underlying EPS (cents)

0.5

2.3

Distribution per share (pence)

1.25

1.0

Balance Sheet at:

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

Investment Property Market Value ($m)

1,557

1,593

Diluted NAV per share (cents)

76

80

Letting Summary

Warehouse Portfolio

Our warehouse portfolio currently totals 1.77 million sqm. Occupancy at the period end was 86% (31 December 2017: 81%).

Maturities '000 sqm

2018

2019

2020

2021-2027

Total

Maturity profile at 1 January 2018

159

247

308

710

1,424

Renegotiated and extended

(28)

(7)

(44)

(37)

(116)

Maturity profile of renegotiations

-

13

4

99

116

Vacated/terminated

(33)

-

(10)

(11)

(54)

New lettings

34

9

-

110

153

Maturity profile at 30 June 2018

132

262

258

871

1,523

Maturity profile with breaks

194

332

329

668

1,523

Office Portfolio

Our office portfolio of 49,000sqm has been fully let throughout the period.

Maturities '000 sqm

2018

2019

2020

2021-2027

Total

Maturity profile at 1 January 2018

10

13

6

20

49

Renegotiated and extended

(3)

-

-

-

(3)

Maturity profile of renegotiations

-

-

1

2

3

Vacated/terminated

(4)

-

-

-

(4)

New lettings

1

1

-

2

4

Maturity profile at 30 June 2017

4

14

7

24

49

Maturity profile with breaks

12

12

1

24

49

Lease Currency Mix

USD

RUB

EUR

Vacant

Total

Sqm %

29%

54%

3%

14%

100%

NOI %

47%

46%

7%

-

100%

Chairman's Message

The Russian market fundamentals have been positive for us in the six months to 30 June 2018.

Net operating income ('NOI') has improved to $79.3 million (30 June 2017: $69.9 million). Occupancy levels on our investment portfolio climbed from 81% at the year end to 87% at 30 June 2018. Rouble leases account for 54% of our warehouse space (31 December 2017: 47%) and 46% of our NOI in the period to 30 June 2018 (31 December 2017: 32%), and we have drawn funds on our first Rouble debt facility.

Our acquisition strategy is also progressing and this month we signed contracts for the acquisition of a further 58,851sqm of warehouse space in Moscow at a yield of 11.3% and purchase price of Roubles 2.45 billion ($36.5 million). We hope to announce further acquisitions in the coming quarter.

The accumulation of this work produces an income statement with reducing reliance on US Dollar pegged income and signals the start of the balance sheet restructuring away from US Dollar liabilities.

The one anomaly as we move away from the US Dollar model is that, whilst we continue with US Dollar presentation of our numbers, the increasing Rouble cash balances that we hold cause unrealised foreign exchange movements in our income statement, distorting profitability. These unrealised foreign exchange movements give a $13.6 million swing in profit for the period with a foreign exchange loss of $8.7 million for the six months compared to a profit of $4.9 million in the same period last year.

The impact can also be seen on our property valuations which have increased by 7% in Rouble terms in the period but translate to a revaluation loss of $34.4 million in US Dollar terms. Our IFRS earnings show a loss of $41.1 million following this foreign exchange impact (30 June 2017: profit of $9.2 million).

Underlying operating cash generation remains robust and underlying earnings before unrealised foreign exchange movements of $11.9 million support a proposed interim distribution of 1.25p, again by way of tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p (30 June 2017: 1p by way of tender offer buy back of 1 in 52 shares at 52p).

Richard Jewson

Chairman

27 August 2018

Chief Executive's Review

Dear shareholders

This is the newly toned down re-draft of my statement following news of additional US sanctions, contagion from the Turkish Lira crash and the resulting Rouble weakness. Prior to this, we were feeling pretty bullish again and early drafts of my statement reflected that.

Operating fundamentals in the Russian market are strong and many economic indicators have moved in our favour. These include a growing economy, albeit slowly, falling interest rates, increased tenant demand and a reduced vacancy rate for us and the market as a whole. At this time last year the Russian Central Bank rate was 9.0%, today it is 7.25%.

Following the recent elections, we have medium term political stability and the successful World Cup has started to show the world the positive side of Russia that we have been going on about for years. However, the weaker Rouble means we suffer foreign exchange losses when presenting our results in US Dollars.

Our main operational efforts in the period have been focussed on letting space and pursuing income producing acquisitions. These efforts continue to be the best strategy in the current climate. It is producing results.

Our portfolio occupancy has risen to 87% and this trend is continuing. The weighted average warehouse lease length is 3.3 years and average annual indexation on Rouble leases is 6.1%, an attractive level of growth.

We are delighted to have signed contracts this month on a Rouble 2.45 billion ($36.5 million) acquisition at an average yield of 11.3%. It will contribute Rouble 272 million ($4.0 million) to NOI per annum when fully let. We have also walked away from deals in the period where they have not met our criteria and this has resulted in abortive due diligence costs in the first half. We have a number of other acquisitions under discussion and hope to make further announcements in due course.

We are sitting on $198 million of cash which will support our acquisition growth.

Given the improvement in our core market we are also planning to speculatively build around 70,000sqm at our site at Nova Riga. At today's construction costs and rents this should show us a 12% return on the marginal cost of investment and further enhance NOI albeit not until 2020.

We have continued to promote our business and Russia generally wherever and whenever possible. Despite the success of the World Cup, Russia's investment audience remains limited. With this in mind we intend to list our ordinary shares on both the Moscow and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges and will make a separate announcement shortly when the process is finalised. We hope that this will increase and broaden investor interest.

To reflect our cautious optimism we are continuing our progressive distribution policy and will pay 1.25p (a 25% increase on the same period last year) as a tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p.

Property Update

The portfolio comprised 1.77 million sqm of warehouse space and 49,000sqm of office space at 30 June 2018. Warehouse occupancy increased to 86% in the period (31 December 2017: 81%) and our office portfolio continues to be fully let giving total occupancy of 87% across the entire portfolio.

New warehouse lettings in the period totalled 153,000sqm with a further 116,000sqm of existing leases renegotiated and extended. Tenants vacated 54,000sqm of space.

Since the period end, we have let a further 38,000sqm of vacant space and renegotiated and extended 23,000sqm of maturing leases.

As at 30 June 2018 we had 132,000sqm of warehouse leases maturing in the second half of the year and 62,000sqm of potential lease breaks. Of those, we expect maturing tenants to vacate 39,000sqm and 15,000sqm of the breaks to be exercised before the year end.

Rouble denominated leases accounted for 54% (31 December 2017: 47%) of the total warehouse space at the period end and US Dollar leases 29% (31 December 2017: 31%). The average Rouble rent was 4,900 per sqm (31 December 2017: 5,200 per sqm) and the average US Dollar rent was $152 per sqm (31 December 2017: $143 per sqm). Rouble denominated leases had a weighted average term to maturity of 3.6 years (31 December 2017: 3.6 years) and US Dollar leases 2.6 years (31 December 2017: 3.0 years).

Our St Petersburg office portfolio continues to perform well with no significant change in tenant mix since the year end.

Results

Underlying Earnings

Acquisitions and increased letting activity have supported an increase in NOI to $79.3 million (30 June 2017: $69.9 million). This increase is offset by the step up in costs to implement our current strategy, with salaries and bonuses increasing by $3 million, bonuses relating to prior year performance, and last year's issue of new convertible preference shares increasing finance costs. The cost increase supports our on-going growth policy and any future warehouse acquisitions or development will improve profitability without any marked increase in overhead. The bonuses are a full year cost and not repeated in the second half of the year.

As explained in the Chairman's statement, the big swing in underlying profitability compared to the six months to 30 June 2018 relates to unrealised foreign exchange losses when presenting our results in US Dollars. Underlying earnings before these foreign exchange movements compare favourably, $11.9 million in 2018 and $10.6 million in the six months to 30 June 2017.

IFRS Earnings

The IFRS loss for the period is $41.1 million (30 June 2017: profit of $9.2 million). This is principally driven by the Rouble weakness against the US Dollar. Our investment properties increased in value in Rouble terms but show a revaluation loss of $30.8 million net of tax (30 June 2017: profit of $7.0 million) when translated into US Dollars. The other significant charge to IFRS earnings is the amortisation of the cumulative preference share redemption premium of $5.0 million (30 June 2017: $2.8 million) in the period.

Financing

As explained in the 2017 Annual Report, the refinancing of a project straddled the year end with both cash balances and bank loans increasing by $62.3 million. This needs to be taken into account when comparing the 30 June 2018 balance sheet to that of 31 December 2017. The old facility was repaid on 9 January 2018.

Our cash balance at 30 June 2018 is $198.1 million and at 31 December 2017, $266.7 million, reducing to $204.4 million when adjusting for the effect of the financing above. Similarly, secured and unsecured loans at 30 June 2018 were $824.3 million compared to $847.2 million at 31 December 2017 or $784.9 million adjusted.

In fact, our secured debt increased during the year as we drew the final tranche of €11 million on the financing of last year's St Petersburg acquisitions and then refinanced the Sever acquisition which we had completed in November 2017. This was our first Euro/Rouble mix facility, drawing €9.7 million and Roubles 2.96 billion on 8 June 2018, a facility with a term of five years. We also refinanced the one unsecured loan we have of $15 million, reducing the margin charged from 7.9% to 2.5% in the process.

At 30 June 2018 our weighted average cost of debt was 7.4% (31 December 2017: 7.6%) with a weighted average term to maturity of 4.4 years (31 December 2017: 4.5 years). The currency weighting of the Group's loan financing at 30 June 2018 was US Dollar 77.4%, Euro 16.9% and Rouble 5.7%, six of the seventeen projects supporting the secured debt now financed in Euro or Roubles.

The debt restructuring in 2016 and 2017 was undertaken to create a buffer for covenant headroom on secured debt in times of foreign exchange volatility. At 30 June 2018 the loan to value ratio on secured debt was 52% (31 December 2017: 53%).

Cash flow

Cash flows from operating activities followed the same trend as our NOI in the period, generating $55.9 million (30 June 2017: $48.8 million). Cash generation after net interest and preference share coupon paid was maintained at the same level as the previous year, $7.5 million (30 June 2017: $7.4 million).

Net Asset Value

The Group's Net Asset Value falls to $478.4 million from $529.8 million at 31 December 2017 following the IFRS loss for the period and the increased tender offer paid for the final 2017 distribution.

Diluted, Net Asset Value per share is 76 cents (31 December 2017: 80 cents).

Tender offer

We are proposing a distribution of the equivalent of 1.25p per ordinary share by way of tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p (30 June 2017: 1p by way of an offer of 1 in 52 shares at 52p). This reflects our progress and financial performance so far this year.

Glyn Hirsch

Chief Executive Officer

27 August 2018

Corporate Governance

Principal risks and uncertainties

Internal controls and an effective risk management regime are integral to the Group's continued operation. The assessment of risks faced by the Group along with the potential impact and mitigation strategies are set out in the Risk Report on pages 37 to 40 of the Group's 2017 Annual Report. These risks fall into five main categories, these being: financial, property investment, Russian domestic, personnel and political and economic risks.

Having reviewed the principal risks and uncertainties for Group in relation to the first half of 2018, the Board believes these have remained consistent with those presented in the 2017 Annual Report and that the existing mitigation strategies continue to be appropriate.

Going concern

The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity and borrowings are described in the Chief Executive's Review and the accompanying financial statements and related notes. During the period the Group had, and continues to hold, substantial cash and short term deposits and is generating underlying profits. As a consequence, the Directors believe the Group is well placed to manage its business risks.

After making enquiries and examining major areas that could give rise to significant financial exposure, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue its operations for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in the preparation of the accompanying interim financial statements.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The Board confirms to the best of its knowledge:

The condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union, and that the half year report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R.

The names and functions of the Directors of Raven Property Group Limited are disclosed in the 2017 Annual Report of the Group.

This responsibility statement was approved by the Board of Directors on the 27 August 2018 and is signed on its behalf by

Mark Sinclair Colin Smith

Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer

Independent review report to Raven Property Group Limited

Introduction

We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 which comprises the Condensed Unaudited Group Income Statement, the Condensed Unaudited Group Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Condensed Unaudited Group Balance Sheet, the Condensed Unaudited Group Statement of Changes in Equity, the Condensed Unaudited Group Cash Flow Statement and the related notes 1 to 20. We have read the other information contained in the interim financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with guidance contained in International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.

Directors' Responsibilities

The interim financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the interim financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

As disclosed in note 1, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union.

Our Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

Ernst & Young LLP

London

27 August 2018

Condensed Unaudited Group Income Statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Six months ended 30 June 2018

Six months ended 30 June 2017

Notes

Underlying earnings

Capital & other

Total

Underlying earnings

Capital & other

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Gross revenue

2

109,253

-

109,253

95,381

-

95,381

Property operating expenditure and cost of sales

(29,969)

-

(29,969)

(25,518)

-

(25,518)

Net rental and related income

2

79,284

-

79,284

69,863

-

69,863

Administrative expenses

3

(16,884)

(2,273)

(19,157)

(12,603)

(589)

(13,192)

Share-based payments and other long term incentives

17b

(877)

(1,600)

(2,477)

(818)

(1,409)

(2,227)

Foreign currency (loss) / profit

(8,708)

-

(8,708)

4,912

-

4,912

Operating expenditure

(26,469)

(3,873)

(30,342)

(8,509)

(1,998)

(10,507)

Share of profits of joint ventures

204

-

204

285

-

285

Operating profit / (loss) before profits and losses on investment property

53,019

(3,873)

49,146

61,639

(1,998)

59,641

Unrealised (loss) / profit on revaluation of investment property

7

-

(35,055)

(35,055)

-

13,343

13,343

Unrealised profit / (loss) on revaluation of investment property under construction

8

-

606

606

-

(1,730)

(1,730)

Operating profit / (loss)

2

53,019

(38,322)

14,697

61,639

9,615

71,254

Finance income

4

2,216

5,833

8,049

2,965

299

3,264

Finance expense

4

(48,618)

(11,261)

(59,879)

(40,293)

(8,263)

(48,556)

Profit / (loss) before tax

6,617

(43,750)

(37,133)

24,311

1,651

25,962

Tax

5

(3,440)

(551)

(3,991)

(8,812)

(7,969)

(16,781)

Profit / (loss) for the period

3,177

(44,301)

(41,124)

15,499

(6,318)

9,181

Earnings per share:

6

Basic (cents)

(6.30)

1.38

Diluted (cents)

(6.30)

1.34

Underlying earnings per share:

6

Basic (cents)

0.49

2.33

Diluted (cents)

0.48

2.29

The total column of this statement represents the Group's Income Statement, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU. The 'underlying earnings' and 'capital and other' columns are both supplied as supplementary information permitted by IFRS as adopted by the EU. Further details of the allocation of items between the supplementary columns are given in note 6.

All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

All income is attributable to the equity holders of the parent company. There are no non-controlling interests.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

Condensed Unaudited Group Statement Of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Six months ended

Six months ended

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

$'000

$'000

(Loss) / profit for the period

(41,124)

9,181

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Items to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent

periods:

Foreign currency translation on consolidation

12,958

(10,231)

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(28,166)

(1,050)

All income is attributable to the equity holders of the parent company. There are no non-controlling interests.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

Condensed Unaudited Group Balance Sheet

As at 30 June 2018

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Notes

$'000

$'000

Non-current assets

Investment property

7

1,531,964

1,568,126

Investment property under construction

8

37,152

38,411

Plant and equipment

4,544

4,248

Investment in joint ventures

9,940

9,983

Other receivables

20,798

5,625

Derivative financial instruments

15,411

7,948

Deferred tax assets

32,548

34,629

1,652,357

1,668,970

Current assets

Inventory

415

423

Trade and other receivables

58,650

78,946

Derivative financial instruments

13

445

Cash and short term deposits

198,095

266,666

257,173

346,480

Total assets

1,909,530

2,015,450

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

93,892

107,357

Derivative financial instruments

69

35

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

10

43,202

106,697

137,163

214,089

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

10

781,084

740,485

Preference shares

11

143,477

146,458

Convertible preference shares

12

267,353

269,031

Other payables

24,290

34,566

Deferred tax liabilities

77,771

81,063

1,293,975

1,271,603

Total liabilities

1,431,138

1,485,692

Net assets

478,392

529,758

Equity

Share capital

13

12,169

12,479

Share premium

189,254

207,746

Warrants

14

186

441

Own shares held

15

(8,335)

(5,742)

Convertible preference shares

12

14,497

14,497

Capital reserve

(248,462)

(217,782)

Translation reserve

(188,953)

(201,911)

Retained earnings

708,036

720,030

Total equity

478,392

529,758

Net asset value per share (cents):

16

Basic

76

81

Diluted

76

80

Adjusted net asset value per share (cents):

16

Basic

71

78

Diluted

71

77

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

Condensed Unaudited Group Statement Of Changes In Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Share Capital

Premium

Warrants

Own Shares Held

Convertible Preference Shares

Capital Reserve

Translation Reserve

Retained Earnings

Total

Notes

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

At 1 January 2017

12,578

216,938

1,161

(7,449)

8,453

(245,426)

(177,199)

691,170

500,226

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,181

9,181

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,231)

-

(10,231)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,231)

9,181

(1,050)

Warrants exercised

178

4,985

(712)

-

-

-

-

-

4,451

Ordinary shares cancelled

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Own shares acquired

-

-

-

(76)

-

-

-

-

(76)

Own shares allocated

-

-

-

913

-

-

-

(600)

313

Transfer in respect of capital losses

-

-

-

-

-

7,007

-

(7,007)

-

At 30 June 2017

12,756

221,923

449

(6,612)

8,453

(238,419)

(187,430)

692,744

503,864

At 1 January 2018

12,479

207,746

441

(5,742)

14,497

(217,782)

(201,911)

720,030

529,758

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(41,124)

(41,124)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

12,958

-

12,958

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

12,958

(41,124)

(28,166)

Warrants exercised

13/14

107

2,767

(255)

-

-

-

-

-

2,619

Ordinary shares cancelled

13/15

(417)

(21,259)

-

22

-

-

-

-

(21,654)

Own shares acquired

15

-

-

-

(5,639)

-

-

-

(5,639)

Own shares allocated

15

-

-

-

3,024

-

-

-

(1,550)

1,474

Transfer in respect of capital losses

-

-

-

-

-

(30,680)

-

30,680

-

At 30 June 2018

12,169

189,254

186

(8,335)

14,497

(248,462)

(188,953)

708,036

478,392

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

Condensed Unaudited Group Cash Flow Statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Six months ended

Six months ended

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

Notes

$'000

$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

(Loss) / profit before tax

(37,133)

25,962

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

3

509

590

Provision for bad debts

3

-

(201)

Share of profits of joint ventures

(204)

(285)

Finance income

4

(8,049)

(3,264)

Finance expense

4

59,879

48,556

Loss / (profit) on revaluation of investment property

7

35,055

(13,343)

(Profit) / loss on revaluation of investment property under construction

8

(606)

1,730

Foreign exchange loss / (profit)

8,708

(4,912)

Non-cash element of share-based payments and other long term incentives

17b

1,600

1,409

59,759

56,242

Changes in operating working capital

Decrease in operating receivables

1,755

3,211

(Increase) / decrease in other operating current assets

(1)

2

Decrease in operating payables

(2,444)

(2,026)

59,069

57,429

Tax paid

(3,210)

(8,670)

Net cash generated from operating activities

55,859

48,759

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for property improvements

(5,458)

(6,615)

Refund of VAT on acquisition of investment property

16,990

-

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

(88,301)

Cash acquired with subsidiaries

-

4,088

Payment of deferred consideration on

acquisition of investment property

(9,717)

-

Purchase of plant and equipment

(1,906)

(1,305)

Loans repaid

-

45

Interest received

2,199

2,951

Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities

2,108

(89,137)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from long term borrowings

143,512

80,000

Repayment of and security on long term borrowings

(166,278)

(77,156)

Loan amortisation

(15,984)

(20,187)

Bank borrowing costs paid

(33,850)

(32,656)

Exercise of warrants

2,619

4,451

Ordinary shares purchased

(27,021)

237

Dividends paid on preference shares

(7,895)

(7,108)

Dividends paid on convertible preference shares

(8,836)

(4,502)

Premium paid for derivative financial instruments

(3,820)

(759)

Net cash used in financing activities

(117,553)

(57,680)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(59,586)

(98,058)

Opening cash and cash equivalents

266,666

198,621

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(8,985)

7,520

Closing cash and cash equivalents

198,095

108,083

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement.

Notes to the Condensed Unaudited Group Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

1. Basis of accounting

Basis of preparation

The condensed unaudited financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted for use in the European Union ('IFRS') and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

The condensed financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, except for the adoption of new standards that became effective on 1 January 2018. The Group applies for the first time, IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

IFRS 15 does not affect the financial performance or financial position of the Group but it does require additional disclosures to be made. IFRS 15 does not apply to lease income, so the additional disclosures only relate to the Group's revenues generated by its Roslogistics and Raven Mount reporting segments and provide information as to how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of cash flows from these revenues are affected by economic factors. These disclosures are provided in note 2.

The Group has assessed the impact of IFRS 9 and concluded that it does not affect the financial performance or financial position of the Group or the disclosures made in its financial statements.

The Group has not adopted early any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The requirements of IFRS 16, which is effective from 1 January 2019, has been assessed and is not expected to have a material impact on the Group's financial statements.

Going concern

The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowings are described in the Chief Executive's Review and the notes to these interim financial statements. After making appropriate enquiries and examining sensitivities that could give rise to financial exposure, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue operations for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in the preparation of these interim financial statements.

Foreign currency

On consolidation the results and financial position of all the Group entities that have a functional currency different from the Group's presentation currency (United States Dollars) are translated into the presentation currency using the following rates:

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Balance Sheet

- Roubles

62.75

57.60

- Sterling

1.32

1.35

- Euro

1.17

1.20

30 June

30 June

2018

2017

Income Statement *

- Roubles

59.35

57.99

- Sterling

1.38

1.26

- Euro

1.21

1.08

* These are the average rates for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 2018, which are used unless this does not approximate the rates ruling at the dates of the relevant transactions in which case the item of income or expenditure is translated at the transaction date rate.

2. Segmental information

The Group has three reportable segments, which are managed and report independently to the Board of Directors. These comprise:

Property investment - acquire, develop and lease commercial property in Russia;

Roslogistics - provision of warehousing, transport, customs brokerage and related services in Russia - IFRS 15 revenue - services are provided to customers over time and invoiced at appropriate intervals in accordance with the relevant contract terms; and

Raven Mount - sale of residential property in the UK - IFRS 15 revenue - the transfer of land or property to the purchaser occurs on legal completion of the sale contract.

(a) Segmental information for the six months ended and as at 30 June 2018

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Property

Raven

Segment

Central

Investment

Roslogistics

Mount

Total

Overhead

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Gross revenue

98,342

10,821

90

109,253

-

109,253

Operating costs / Cost of sales

(24,474)

(5,442)

(53)

(29,969)

-

(29,969)

Net operating income

73,868

5,379

37

79,284

-

79,284

Administrative expenses

Running general & administration expenses

(10,561)

(1,458)

(332)

(12,351)

(4,533)

(16,884)

Aborted project costs

(1,764)

-

-

(1,764)

-

(1,764)

Depreciation

(294)

(215)

-

(509)

-

(509)

Share-based payments and other long term incentives

(241)

-

-

(241)

(2,236)

(2,477)

Foreign currency losses

(8,707)

(1)

-

(8,708)

-

(8,708)

52,301

3,705

(295)

55,711

(6,769)

48,942

Unrealised loss on revaluation of investment property

(35,055)

-

-

(35,055)

-

(35,055)

Unrealised profit on revaluation of investment property under construction

606

-

-

606

-

606

Share of profits of joint ventures

-

-

204

204

-

204

Segment profit / (loss)

17,852

3,705

(91)

21,466

(6,769)

14,697

Finance income

8,049

Finance expense

(59,879)

Profit before tax

(37,133)

As at 30 June 2018

Property

Raven

Investment

Roslogistics

Mount

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Assets

Investment property

1,531,964

-

-

1,531,964

Investment property under construction

37,152

-

-

37,152

Investment in joint ventures

-

-

9,940

9,940

Inventory

-

-

415

415

Cash and short term deposits

194,885

381

2,829

198,095

Segment assets

1,764,001

381

13,184

1,777,566

Other non-current assets

73,301

Other current assets

58,663

Total assets

1,909,530

Segment liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

824,286

-

-

824,286

Capital expenditure

Payments for property improvements

5,458

-

-

5,458

Payment of deferred consideration on acquisition of investment property

9,717

-

-

9,717

15,175

-

-

15,175

(b) Segmental information for the six months ended and as at 30 June 2017

Property

Raven

Segment

Central

Investment

Roslogistics

Mount

Total

Overhead

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Gross revenue

83,646

11,458

277

95,381

-

95,381

Operating costs / Cost of sales

(20,305)

(5,158)

(55)

(25,518)

-

(25,518)

Net operating income

63,341

6,300

222

69,863

-

69,863

Administrative expenses

Running general & administration expenses

(8,207)

(1,032)

(511)

(9,750)

(2,852)

(12,602)

Aborted project costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

(362)

(228)

-

(590)

-

(590)

Share-based payments and other long term incentives

(396)

-

-

(396)

(1,831)

(2,227)

Foreign currency profits

4,919

(7)

-

4,912

-

4,912

59,295

5,033

(289)

64,039

(4,683)

59,356

Unrealised profit on revaluation of investment property

13,343

-

-

13,343

-

13,343

Unrealised loss on revaluation of investment property under construction

(1,730)

-

-

(1,730)

-

(1,730)

Share of profits of joint ventures

-

-

285

285

-

285

Segment profit / (loss)

70,908

5,033

(4)

75,937

(4,683)

71,254

Finance income

3,264

Finance expense

(48,556)

Profit before tax

25,962

Property

Raven

Investment

Roslogistics

Mount

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Capital expenditure

Corporate acquisitions

88,301

-

-

88,301

Property improvements

6,615

-

-

6,615

94,916

-

-

94,916

(c) Segmental information as at 31 December 2017

Property

Raven

Investment

Roslogistics

Mount

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Assets

Investment property

1,568,126

-

-

1,568,126

Investment property under construction

38,411

-

-

38,411

Investment in joint ventures

-

-

9,983

9,983

Inventory

-

-

423

423

Cash and short term deposits

258,908

907

6,851

266,666

Segment assets

1,865,445

907

17,257

1,883,609

Other non-current assets

52,450

Other current assets

79,391

Total assets

2,015,450

Segment liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

847,182

-

-

847,182

3. Administrative expenses

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

Employment costs

9,481

7,023

Directors' remuneration

2,360

1,624

Bad debts

-

(201)

Office running costs and insurance

1,984

1,702

Travel costs

887

840

Auditors' remuneration

419

338

Aborted project costs

1,764

-

Legal and professional

1,546

1,087

Depreciation

509

590

Registrar costs and other administrative expenses

207

189

19,157

13,192

4. Finance income and expense

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

2018

2017

Finance income

$'000

$'000

Total interest income on financial assets not at fair value through profit or loss

Income from cash and short term deposits

2,199

2,951

Interest receivable from joint ventures

17

14

Other finance income

Change in fair value of open interest rate derivative financial instruments

5,833

-

Change in fair value of foreign currency embedded derivatives

-

299

Finance income

8,049

3,264

Finance expense

Interest expense on loans and borrowings measured at amortised cost

35,032

31,777

Interest expense on preference shares

8,475

7,725

Interest expense on convertible preference shares

13,715

7,184

Total interest expense on financial liabilities not at fair value through profit or loss

57,222

46,686

Change in fair value of open forward currency derivative financial instruments

94

110

Change in fair value of foreign currency embedded derivatives

256

-

Change in fair value of open interest rate derivative financial instruments

2,307

1,760

Finance expense

59,879

48,556

5. Taxation

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

2018

2017

The tax charge for the period can be reconciled to the profit per the Income Statement as follows:

$'000

$'000

(Loss) / profit before tax

(37,133)

25,962

Tax at the Russian corporate tax rate of 20%

(7,427)

5,192

Tax effect of financing arrangements

(2,097)

(2,818)

Tax effect of non deductible preference share coupon

4,438

2,982

Tax effect of foreign exchange movements

(7)

1,009

Movement in provision for uncertain tax positions

(406)

5,379

Tax effect of other income not subject to tax and non-deductible expenses

3,019

2,651

Tax effect of property depreciation on revaluations

3,057

2,283

Tax on dividends and other inter company gains

950

1,115

Movement on previously unprovided deferred tax assets

2,464

(1,012)

3,991

16,781

The tax effect of financing arrangements reflects the impact of intra group funding in each jurisdiction. Foreign exchange movements on intra group financing are taxable or tax deductible in Russia but not in other jurisdictions. Other income and expenditure not subject to tax arises in Guernsey.

6. Earnings measures

In addition to reporting IFRS earnings the Group also reports its own underlying earnings measure. The Directors consider underlying earnings to be a key performance measure, as this is the measure used by Management to assess the return on holding investment assets for the long term and the Group's ability to declare covered distributions. As a consequence the underlying earnings measure excludes investment property revaluations, gains or losses on the disposal of investment property, intangible asset movements, gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, share-based payments and other long term incentives (to the extent not settled in cash), the accretion of premiums payable on redemption of preference shares and convertible preference shares, material non-recurring items, depreciation and amortisation of loan origination costs, together with any related tax.

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data:

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

Earnings

Net (loss) / profit for the period prepared under IFRS

(41,124)

9,181

Adjustments to arrive at underlying earnings:

Depreciation

509

589

Aborted project costs

1,764

-

Share-based payments and other long term incentives

1,600

1,409

Unrealised loss / (profit) on revaluation of investment property

35,055

(13,343)

Unrealised loss on revaluation of investment property under construction

(606)

1,730

Change in fair value of open forward currency derivative financial instruments

94

110

Change in fair value of open interest rate derivative financial instruments

(3,526)

1,760

Change in fair value of foreign currency embedded derivatives

256

(299)

Premium on redemption of preference shares and amortisation of issue costs

286

262

Premium on redemption of convertible preference shares and amortisation of issue costs

4,982

2,799

Amortisation of loan origination costs

3,336

3,332

Movement on deferred tax arising on depreciation and revaluation of investment property

368

7,919

Tax on unrealised foreign exchange movements in loans

183

50

Underlying earnings

3,177

15,499

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

Weighted

Weighted

average

average

Earnings

shares

EPS

Earnings

shares

EPS

IFRS

$'000

No. '000

Cents

$'000

No. '000

Cents

Basic

(41,124)

653,093

(6.30)

9,181

666,209

1.38

Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:

Warrants (note 14)

-

-

-

10,082

LTIP (note 17)

-

-

-

1,711

2016 Retention scheme (note 17)

-

-

-

4,873

Convertible preference shares (note 12)

-

-

-

-

Diluted

(41,124)

653,093

(6.30)

9,181

682,875

1.34

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

Weighted

Weighted

average

average

Earnings

shares

EPS

Earnings

shares

EPS

Underlying earnings

$'000

No. '000

Cents

$'000

No. '000

Cents

Basic

3,177

653,093

0.49

15,498

666,209

2.33

Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:

Warrants (note 14)

-

4,052

-

10,082

LTIP (note 17)

-

777

-

1,711

2016 Retention scheme (note 17)

-

3,584

-

4,873

Convertible preference shares (note 12)

-

-

4,385

187,032

Diluted

3,177

661,506

0.48

19,883

869,907

2.29

The finance expense for the period relating to the convertible preference shares is greater than IFRS basic earnings per share and underlying earnings per share and thus the convertible preference shares are not dilutive for either measure of fully diluted earnings per share.

7. Investment property

Asset class

Logistics

Logistics

Logistics

Office

30 June

Location

Moscow

St Petersburg

Regions

St Petersburg

2018

Fair value hierarchy *

Level 3

Level 3

Level 3

Level 3

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Market value at 1 January 2018

1,155,680

196,035

159,404

82,143

1,593,262

Property improvements

(2,720)

400

569

764

(987)

Unrealised (loss) / profit on revaluation

(24,537)

2,552

(4,231)

(8,976)

(35,192)

Market value at 30 June 2018

1,128,423

198,987

155,742

73,931

1,557,083

Tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances

(18,003)

(5,807)

(1,885)

(730)

(26,425)

Head lease obligations

1,306

-

-

-

1,306

Carrying value at 30 June 2018

1,111,726

193,180

153,857

73,201

1,531,964

Revaluation movement in the period ended 30 June 2018

Gross revaluation

(24,537)

2,552

(4,231)

(8,976)

(35,192)

Effect of tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances

549

(58)

(174)

(180)

137

Revaluation reported in the Income Statement

(23,988)

2,494

(4,405)

(9,156)

(35,055)

Asset class

Logistics

Logistics

Logistics

Office

31 December

Location

Moscow

St Petersburg

Regions

St Petersburg

2017

Fair value hierarchy *

Level 3

Level 3

Level 3

Level 3

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Market value at 1 January 2017

1,005,449

141,431

151,846

24,818

1,323,544

Corporate acquisitions

-

35,994

-

50,179

86,173

Other acquisition

122,730

-

-

-

122,730

Property improvements

11,155

1,738

3,081

312

16,286

Unrealised profit on revaluation

16,346

16,872

4,477

6,834

44,529

Market value at 31 December 2017

1,155,680

196,035

159,404

82,143

1,593,262

Tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances

(18,552)

(5,749)

(1,711)

(550)

(26,562)

Head lease obligations

1,426

-

-

-

1,426

Carrying value at 31 December 2017

1,138,554

190,286

157,693

81,593

1,568,126

Revaluation movement in the period ended 30 June 2017

Gross revaluation

(5,536)

13,554

904

3,874

12,796

Effect of tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances

366

138

251

(208)

547

Revaluation reported in the Income Statement

(5,170)

13,692

1,155

3,666

13,343

*Classified in accordance with the fair value hierarchy. There were no transfers between fair value hierarchy in 2017 or 2018.

At 30 June 2018 the Group has pledged investment property with a value of $1,546 million (31 December 2017: $1,435 million) to secure banking facilities granted to the Group (note 10).

8. Investment property under construction

Asset class

Assets under construction

Land Bank

30 June

Location

Moscow

Regions

Regions

2018

Fair value hierarchy *

Level 3

Level 3

Sub-total

Level 3

Sub-total

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Market value at 1 January 2018

26,700

7,600

34,300

3,596

3,596

37,896

Costs incurred

(19)

3

(16)

-

-

(16)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(934)

(557)

(1,491)

(314)

(314)

(1,805)

Unrealised profit on revaluation

53

553

606

-

-

606

Market value at 30 June 2018

25,800

7,599

33,399

3,282

3,282

36,681

Head lease obligations

471

-

471

-

-

471

Carrying value at 30 June 2018

26,271

7,599

33,870

3,282

3,282

37,152

Asset class

Assets under construction

Land Bank

31 December

Location

Moscow

Regions

Regions

2017

Fair value hierarchy *

Level 3

Level 3

Sub-total

Level 3

Sub-total

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Market value at 1 January 2017

29,600

7,500

37,100

3,662

3,662

40,762

Costs incurred

57

12

69

-

-

69

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

686

341

1,027

206

206

1,233

Unrealised loss on revaluation

(3,643)

(253)

(3,896)

(272)

(272)

(4,168)

Market value at 31 December 2017

26,700

7,600

34,300

3,596

3,596

37,896

Head lease obligations

515

-

515

-

-

515

Carrying value at 31 December 2017

27,215

7,600

34,815

3,596

3,596

38,411

*Classified in accordance with the fair value hierarchy. There were no transfers between fair value hierarchy in 2017 or 2018.

No borrowing costs were capitalised in the period (31 December 2017: $nil).

At 30 June 2018 the Group has pledged investment property under construction with a value of $33.4 million (31 December 2017: $34.3 million) to secure banking facilities granted to the Group (note 10).

9. Valuation assumptions and key inputs

Class of property

Carrying amount

Valuation

Input

Range

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

technique

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

Completed investment property

Moscow - Logistics

1,111,726

1,138,554

Income

Long term ERV per sqm for existing tenants

Rub 4,895 to

Rub 5,334

Rub 4,500 to Rub 4,896

capitalisation

Short term ERV per sqm for vacant space

Rub 3,500 to

Rub 3,800

Rub 3,500 to Rub 3,800

Initial yield

2.2% to 17.1%

2.5% to 15.5%

Equivalent yield

10.5% to 12.0%

10.5% to 12.0%

Vacancy rate

1% to 61%

1% to 94%

Passing rent per sqm

$113 to $166

$110 to $166

Passing rent per sqm

Rub 3,000 to

Rub 11,847

Rub 3,104 to Rub 11,847

St Petersburg - Logistics

193,180

190,286

Income

Long term ERV per sqm for existing tenants

Rub 4,707 to

Rub 5,021

Rub 4,320 to Rub 4,608

capitalisation

Short term ERV per sqm for vacant space

Rub 3,800

Rub 3,800

Initial yield

6.8% to 12.2%

6.0% to 13.4%

Equivalent yield

11.7% to 11.8%

12.1% to 13.4%

Vacancy rate

7% to 19%

3% to 19%

Passing rent per sqm

$109 to $135

$69 to $140

Passing rent per sqm

Rub 2,339 to

Rub 5,260

Rub 2,339 to Rub 4,916

Regional - Logistics

153,857

157,693

Income

Long term ERV per sqm for existing tenants

capitalisation

Rub 5,021

Rub 4,608

Short term ERV per sqm for vacant space

Rub 3,800

Rub 3,800

Initial yield

11.1% to 12.0%

9.0% to 11.3%

Equivalent yield

11.6% to 11.7%

12.1% to 12.5%

Vacancy rate

3% to 12%

6% to 27%

Passing rent per sqm

$105 to $138

$104 to $133

Passing rent per sqm

Rub 3,780 to Rub 4,549

Rub 3,720 to Rub 6,707

St Petersburg - Office

73,201

81,593

Income

ERV per sqm

$159 to $197

$173 to $215

capitalisation

Initial yield

12.0% to 27.5%

12.5% to 24.3%

Equivalent yield

11.0% to 12.3%

11.0% to 12.3%

Vacancy rate

0% to 2%

0% to 1%

Passing rent per sqm

$366

$388

Passing rent per sqm

Rub 8,004 to

Rub 16,272

Rub 8,124 to Rub 16,271

Passing rent per sqm

€390

€390

Range

Other key information

Description

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Moscow - Logistics

Land plot ratio

34% - 65%

34% - 65%

Age of building

2 to 13 years

1 to 13 years

Outstanding costs (US$'000)

2,980

9,436

St Petersburg - Logistics

Land plot ratio

48% - 57%

48% - 57%

Age of building

3 to 9 years

3 to 9 years

Outstanding costs (US$'000)

667

826

Regional - Logistics

Land plot ratio

48% - 61%

48% - 61%

Age of building

8 years

8 years

Outstanding costs (US$'000)

545

154

St Petersburg - Office

Land plot ratio

148% to 496%

148% to 496%

Age of building

9 to 11 years

9 to 11 years

Outstanding costs (US$'000)

253

81

Carrying amount

Input

Range

Investment property under construction

30 June

2018

31 December 2017

Valuation technique

30 June

2018

31 December 2017

$'000

$'000

Moscow - Logistics

26,271

27,215

Comparable

Value per ha ($m)

$0.29 - $0.52

$0.32 - $0.53

Regional - Logistics

7,599

7,600

Comparable

Value per ha ($m)

$0.30

$0.30

10. Interest bearing loans and borrowings

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Bank loans

$'000

$'000

Loans due for settlement within 12 months

43,202

106,697

Loans due for settlement after 12 months

781,084

740,485

824,286

847,182

The Group's borrowings have the following maturity profile:

On demand or within one year

43,202

106,697

In the second year

81,686

148,390

In the third to fifth years

437,097

383,582

After five years

262,301

208,513

824,286

847,182

The amounts above include unamortised loan origination costs of $9.7 million (31 December 2017: $10.6 million) and interest accruals of $1.8 million (31 December 2017: $1.7 million).

The principal terms of the Group's interest bearing loans and borrowings on a weighted average basis are summarised below:

As at 30 June 2018

Interest

Maturity

Rate

(years)

$'000

Secured on investment property and investment property under construction

7.49%

4.4

809,554

Unsecured facility of the Company

4.84%

2.9

14,732

824,286

As at 31 December 2017

Secured on investment property and investment property under construction

7.60%

4.5

832,405

Unsecured facility of the Company

8.90%

2.7

14,777

847,182

The interest rates shown above are the weighted average cost, including US LIBOR (or equivalent benchmark rate as appropriate), as at the Balance Sheet dates.

11. Preference shares

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

At 1 January

146,458

131,703

Purchased in the period / year

-

(112)

Re-issued in the period / year

-

961

Premium on redemption of preference shares and amortisation of issue costs

286

537

Scrip dividends

261

863

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(3,528)

12,506

At 30 June / 31 December

143,477

146,458

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Number

Number

At 1 January

99,143,192

98,265,327

Purchased in the period / year

-

(56,866)

Re-issued in the period / year

-

487,047

Scrip dividends

132,974

447,684

At 30 June / 31 December

99,276,166

99,143,192

Shares in issue

99,333,034

99,200,060

Held by the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts

(56,868)

(56,868)

At 30 June / 31 December

99,276,166

99,143,192

12. Convertible preference shares

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

At 1 January

269,031

119,859

Issued in the period / year

-

130,290

Allocated to equity

-

(6,067)

Acquired by Company's Employee Benefit Trust

-

(3,888)

Reissued in the period / year

-

4,376

Converted to ordinary shares (note 13)

-

(331)

Premium on redemption of preference shares and amortisation of issue costs

4,982

7,448

Movement on accrual for preference dividends

-

22

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(6,660)

17,322

At 30 June / 31 December

267,353

269,031

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Number

Number

At 1 January

192,388,886

102,837,876

Issued in the period / year

-

89,766,361

Acquired by Company's Employee Benefit Trust

-

(2,631,578)

Reissued in the year

-

2,683,075

Converted to ordinary shares (note 13)

-

(266,848)

At 30 June / 31 December

192,388,886

192,388,886

Shares in issue

198,189,014

198,189,014

Held by the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts

(5,800,128)

(5,800,128)

At 30 June / 31 December

192,388,886

192,388,886

On 4 July 2017 the Company created and issued a further 89,766,361 convertible preference shares at a placing price of 114p per share. The new convertible preference shares rank pari passu with the existing convertible preference shares in issue. One of the Company's employee benefit trusts participated in the placing and subscribed for a further 2,631,578 convertible preference shares.

13. Share capital

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

At 1 January

12,479

12,578

Issued in the period / year for cash on warrant exercises

107

180

On conversion of convertible preference shares (note 12)

-

6

Repurchased and cancelled in the period / year

(417)

(285)

At 30 June / 31 December

12,169

12,479

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Number

Number

At 1 January

660,571,843

667,968,463

Issued in the period / year for cash on warrant exercises

7,853,348

13,946,387

On conversion of convertible preference shares (note 12)

-

474,722

Repurchased and cancelled in the period / year

(31,311,181)

(21,817,729)

At 30 June / 31 December

637,114,010

660,571,843

Of the authorised ordinary share capital of 1,500,000,000 at 30 June 2018 (31 December 2017: 1,500,000,000), 3.1 million (31 December 2017: 10.9 million) ordinary shares are reserved for warrants.

Details of own shares held are given in note 15.

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Summary of ordinary share movements from tender offers in the period / year

Number

Number

Number of ordinary shares purchased

39,311,181

21,817,729

Retained as own shares (note 15)

(8,000,000)

-

Cancelled in the period / year

31,311,181

21,817,729

14. Warrants

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

At 1 January

441

1,161

Exercised in the period / year

(255)

(720)

At 30 June / 31 December

186

441

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Number

Number

At 1 January

10,948,352

24,894,739

Exercised in the period / year

(7,853,348)

(13,946,387)

At 30 June / 31 December

3,095,004

10,948,352

15. Own shares held

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

At 1 January

(5,742)

(7,449)

Acquired under tender offers

(5,536)

-

Acquisitions

(103)

(158)

Allocation to satisfy Annual Performance Incentive (note 17b)

2,049

-

Cancelled

22

47

Allocation to satisfy LTIP options exercised (note 17a)

975

1,818

At 30 June / 31 December

(8,335)

(5,742)

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Number

Number

At 1 January

5,150,122

6,444,080

Acquired under a tender offer

8,000,000

-

Other acquisitions

173,958

257,703

Allocation to satisfy Annual Performance Incentive (note 17b)

(1,704,000)

-

Cancelled

(18,398)

(39,472)

Allocation to satisfy LTIP options exercised (note 17a)

(810,811)

(1,512,189)

At 30 June / 31 December

10,790,871

5,150,122

Allocations are transfers by the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts to satisfy LTIP options exercised in the period and two of the 2017 Annual Performance Incentives. The amounts shown for share movements are net of the Trustees' participation in tender offers during the period from grant to exercise. Details of outstanding LTIP options, which are vested but unexercised, are given in note 17a.

16. Net asset value per share

As well as reporting IFRS net asset value per share, the Group also reports its own adjusted net asset value and adjusted net asset value per share measure. The Directors consider that the adjusted measure provides more relevant information to shareholders as to the net asset value of a property investment group with a strategy of long term investment. The adjustments remove or adjust assets and liabilities, including goodwill and amounts relating to irredeemable preference shares, that are not expected to crystallise in normal circumstances.

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

Net asset value

478,392

529,758

Goodwill in joint venture

(4,599)

(4,712)

Unrealised foreign exchange profits on preference shares

(11,384)

(7,856)

Fair value of interest rate derivative financial instruments

(15,378)

(8,032)

Fair value of embedded derivatives

69

(186)

Fair value of foreign exchange derivative financial instruments

(46)

(140)

Adjusted net asset value

447,054

508,832

Number

Number

Number of ordinary shares (note 13)

637,114,010

660,571,843

Less own shares held (note 15)

(10,790,871)

(5,150,122)

626,323,139

655,421,721

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

Net asset

Net asset

Net asset

Ordinary

value per

Net asset

Ordinary

value per

value

shares

share

value

shares

share

IFRS

$'000

No. '000

Cents

$'000

No. '000

Cents

Net asset value per share

478,392

626,323

76

529,758

655,422

81

Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:

Convertible preference shares (note 12)

-

-

269,031

338,412

Warrants (note 14)

1,021

3,095

3,703

10,948

LTIP (Note 17)

351

1,062

633

1,873

2016 Retention Scheme (note 17)

2,219

4,912

1,714

4,616

Fully diluted net asset value per share

481,983

635,392

76

804,839

1,011,271

80

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

Net asset

Net asset

Net asset

Ordinary

value per

Net asset

Ordinary

value per

value

shares

share

value

shares

share

Adjusted

$'000

No. '000

Cents

$'000

No. '000

Cents

Net asset value per share

447,054

626,323

71

508,832

655,422

78

Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:

Convertible preference shares (note 12)

-

-

-

-

Warrants (note 14)

1,021

3,095

3,703

10,948

LTIP (Note 17)

351

1,062

633

1,873

2016 Retention Scheme (note 17)

2,219

4,912

1,714

4,616

Fully diluted net asset value per share

450,645

635,392

71

514,882

672,859

77

The carrying value of the convertible preference shares at 30 June 2018 (see note 12) when divided by the number of ordinary shares that would be issued on conversion, is greater than basic net asset value per share and thus the convertible preference shares are not dilutive at 30 June 2018.

17. Share-based payments and other long term incentives

Six months ended 30 June 2018

Six months ended 30 June 2017

No of options

Weighted

No of options

Weighted

(a) Movements in Executive Share Option Schemes

average

average

exercise

exercise

price

price

Outstanding at the beginning of the period

1,872,973

25p

3,872,973

25p

Exercised during the period

- LTIP

(810,811)

25p

(1,000,000)

25p

Outstanding at the end of the period

1,062,162

25p

2,872,973

25p

Represented by:

- LTIP

1,062,162

2,872,973

Exercisable at the end of the period

1,062,162

25p

2,872,973

25p

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

(b) Income statement charge for the period

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

$'000

$'000

Five Year Performance Plan

-

-

Annual Performance Incentive

1,031

-

2016 Retention Scheme

1,446

2,227

2,477

2,227

Satisfied by or to be satisfied by allocation of:

Ordinary shares (IFRS 2 expense)

1,031

-

Convertible preference shares (IFRS 2 expense)

569

1,409

Cash

877

818

2,477

2,227

18. Ordinary dividends

The Company did not declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 (2016: none) and instead implemented a tender offer buy back for ordinary shares on 1 June 2018 on the basis of 1 in every 17 shares held and a tender price of 52 pence per share, the equivalent of a final dividend of 3 pence per share. (2016: 1 in every 26 shares at 52p per share the equivalent of 2p per share).

19. Fair value measurement

Set out below is a comparison of the carrying amounts and fair value of the Group's financial instruments as at the balance sheet date:

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

Carrying

Fair

Carrying

Fair

Value

Value

Value

Value

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Non-current assets

Loans receivable

664

620

665

621

Security deposits

16,616

13,467

1,305

1,220

Derivative financial instruments

15,411

15,411

7,948

7,948

Current assets

Trade receivables

41,644

41,644

44,315

44,315

Security deposits

1,332

1,332

-

-

Other current receivables

834

834

1,509

1,509

Derivative financial instruments

13

13

445

445

Cash and short term deposits

198,095

198,095

266,666

266,666

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

781,084

777,646

740,485

743,488

Preference shares

143,477

193,991

146,458

195,816

Convertible preference shares

267,353

303,545

269,031

317,521

Rent deposits

22,521

19,306

22,626

19,838

Deferred consideration on property acquisition

-

-

10,008

10,008

Other payables

1,769

1,769

1,932

1,932

Current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

43,202

43,202

106,697

106,697

Derivative financial instruments

69

69

35

35

Rent deposits

7,398

7,398

6,622

6,622

Deferred consideration on property acquisition

22,693

22,693

24,166

24,166

Other payables

1,874

1,874

17,455

17,455

Fair value hierarchy

The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy* of the Group's assets and liabilities.

Total Fair

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Value

As at 30 June 2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Assets measured at fair value

Investment property

-

-

1,531,964

1,531,964

Investment property under construction

-

-

37,152

37,152

Derivative financial instruments

-

15,424

-

15,424

Liabilities measured at fair value

Derivative financial instruments

-

69

-

69

As at 31 December 2017

Assets measured at fair value

Investment property

-

-

1,568,126

1,568,126

Investment property under construction

-

-

38,411

38,411

Derivative financial instruments

-

8,393

-

8,393

Liabilities measured at fair value

Derivative financial instruments

-

35

-

35

* Explanation of the fair value hierarchy:

Level 1 - Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that can be accessed at the balance sheet date.

Level 2 - Use of a model with inputs that are directly or indirectly observable market data.

Level 3 - Use of a model with inputs that are not based on observable market data.

The Group's foreign currency derivative financial instruments are call options and are measured based on spot exchange rates, the yield curves of the respective currencies as well as the currency basis spreads between the respective currencies. The Group's interest rate derivative financial instruments comprise swap contracts and interest rate caps. These contracts are valued using a discounted cash flow model and where not cash collateralised consideration is given to the Group's own credit risk.

20. Subsequent events

On 10 August 2018 the Group entered into two agreements to purchase an extension to the Sever logistics park in Moscow for a consideration of Rub 2.45 billion. The agreements are conditional on the satisfaction of certain escrow arrangements and the acquisition is expected to complete in late September 2018.

Disclaimer

Raven Russia Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:16:02 UTC
