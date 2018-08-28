MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Raven Property Group Ltd RUS GB00B0D5V538 RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LTD (RUS) Add to my list My previous session Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Delayed - 08/24 05:35:29 pm 40.5 GBp --.--% 08:17a RAVEN PROPERTY : Half-year Report PU 08/23 RAVEN PROPERTY : Scrip Dividend Circular (RAVP) PU 08/13 RAVEN PROPERTY : Acquisition PU Summary Quotes Charts News Analysis Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news official Publications Sector news Tweets Raven Property : Half-year Report 0 08/28/2018 | 08:17am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 28 August 2018 Raven Property Group Limited ('Raven' or the 'Company') 2018 Interim Results Raven today announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Highlights · Net operating income of $79.3 million for the six months to 30 June 2018 (30 June 2017: $69.9 million); · Occupancy increased to 87% across the investment portfolio (31 December 2017: 81%); · Cash balance of $198 million supporting acquisition strategy; · In August, contracts signed on acquisition of additional 58,851sqm of warehouse space; · Proposed distribution of 1.25p per ordinary share by way of a tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p. Glyn Hirsch CEO said, 'We have made significant progress in the period. Our vacancies are down, Net Operating Income is up and we are acquiring further space at an attractive yield.' Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9352Y_1-2018-8-27.pdf Enquiries Raven Property Group Limited Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 712955 Anton Bilton Glyn Hirsch Novella Communications Tel: +44 (0) 203 151 7008 Tim Robertson Toby Andrews N+1 Singer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Corporate Finance - James Maxwell / James Moat Sales - Alan Geeves / James Waterlow Numis Securities Limited Tel:+ 44 (0) 207 260 1000 Alex Ham / Jamie Loughborough / Alasdair Abram Ravenscroft Tel: +44 (0) 1481 729100 Jade Cook This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. The Group's actual results could differ materially from those estimated or anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Information contained in this announcement relating to the Company should not be relied upon as a guide to future performance. About Raven Property Group Limited Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange ('TISE'). Its Convertible Preference Shares are admitted to the Official List of TISE and trading on the SETSqx market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company operates out of offices in Guernsey, Moscow and Cyprus and has an investment portfolio of circa 1.8 million square metres of Grade 'A' warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk and 49,000 square metres of commercial office space in St Petersburg. For further information visit the Company's website: www.theravenpropertygroup.com Financial Summary Income Statement for the 6 months ended: 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 Net Rental and Related Income ($m) 79.3 69.9 Revaluation (deficit)/ surplus ($m) (34.4) 11.6 IFRS (Loss)/Earnings after tax ($m) (41.1) 9.2 Underlying Earnings after tax ($m) 3.2 15.5 Basic EPS (cents) (6.3) 1.4 Basic Underlying EPS (cents) 0.5 2.3 Distribution per share (pence) 1.25 1.0 Balance Sheet at: 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Investment Property Market Value ($m) 1,557 1,593 Diluted NAV per share (cents) 76 80 Letting Summary Warehouse Portfolio Our warehouse portfolio currently totals 1.77 million sqm. Occupancy at the period end was 86% (31 December 2017: 81%). Maturities '000 sqm 2018 2019 2020 2021-2027 Total Maturity profile at 1 January 2018 159 247 308 710 1,424 Renegotiated and extended (28) (7) (44) (37) (116) Maturity profile of renegotiations - 13 4 99 116 Vacated/terminated (33) - (10) (11) (54) New lettings 34 9 - 110 153 Maturity profile at 30 June 2018 132 262 258 871 1,523 Maturity profile with breaks 194 332 329 668 1,523 Office Portfolio Our office portfolio of 49,000sqm has been fully let throughout the period. Maturities '000 sqm 2018 2019 2020 2021-2027 Total Maturity profile at 1 January 2018 10 13 6 20 49 Renegotiated and extended (3) - - - (3) Maturity profile of renegotiations - - 1 2 3 Vacated/terminated (4) - - - (4) New lettings 1 1 - 2 4 Maturity profile at 30 June 2017 4 14 7 24 49 Maturity profile with breaks 12 12 1 24 49 Lease Currency Mix USD RUB EUR Vacant Total Sqm % 29% 54% 3% 14% 100% NOI % 47% 46% 7% - 100% Chairman's Message The Russian market fundamentals have been positive for us in the six months to 30 June 2018. Net operating income ('NOI') has improved to $79.3 million (30 June 2017: $69.9 million). Occupancy levels on our investment portfolio climbed from 81% at the year end to 87% at 30 June 2018. Rouble leases account for 54% of our warehouse space (31 December 2017: 47%) and 46% of our NOI in the period to 30 June 2018 (31 December 2017: 32%), and we have drawn funds on our first Rouble debt facility. Our acquisition strategy is also progressing and this month we signed contracts for the acquisition of a further 58,851sqm of warehouse space in Moscow at a yield of 11.3% and purchase price of Roubles 2.45 billion ($36.5 million). We hope to announce further acquisitions in the coming quarter. The accumulation of this work produces an income statement with reducing reliance on US Dollar pegged income and signals the start of the balance sheet restructuring away from US Dollar liabilities. The one anomaly as we move away from the US Dollar model is that, whilst we continue with US Dollar presentation of our numbers, the increasing Rouble cash balances that we hold cause unrealised foreign exchange movements in our income statement, distorting profitability. These unrealised foreign exchange movements give a $13.6 million swing in profit for the period with a foreign exchange loss of $8.7 million for the six months compared to a profit of $4.9 million in the same period last year. The impact can also be seen on our property valuations which have increased by 7% in Rouble terms in the period but translate to a revaluation loss of $34.4 million in US Dollar terms. Our IFRS earnings show a loss of $41.1 million following this foreign exchange impact (30 June 2017: profit of $9.2 million). Underlying operating cash generation remains robust and underlying earnings before unrealised foreign exchange movements of $11.9 million support a proposed interim distribution of 1.25p, again by way of tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p (30 June 2017: 1p by way of tender offer buy back of 1 in 52 shares at 52p). Richard Jewson Chairman 27 August 2018 Chief Executive's Review Dear shareholders This is the newly toned down re-draft of my statement following news of additional US sanctions, contagion from the Turkish Lira crash and the resulting Rouble weakness. Prior to this, we were feeling pretty bullish again and early drafts of my statement reflected that. Operating fundamentals in the Russian market are strong and many economic indicators have moved in our favour. These include a growing economy, albeit slowly, falling interest rates, increased tenant demand and a reduced vacancy rate for us and the market as a whole. At this time last year the Russian Central Bank rate was 9.0%, today it is 7.25%. Following the recent elections, we have medium term political stability and the successful World Cup has started to show the world the positive side of Russia that we have been going on about for years. However, the weaker Rouble means we suffer foreign exchange losses when presenting our results in US Dollars. Our main operational efforts in the period have been focussed on letting space and pursuing income producing acquisitions. These efforts continue to be the best strategy in the current climate. It is producing results. Our portfolio occupancy has risen to 87% and this trend is continuing. The weighted average warehouse lease length is 3.3 years and average annual indexation on Rouble leases is 6.1%, an attractive level of growth. We are delighted to have signed contracts this month on a Rouble 2.45 billion ($36.5 million) acquisition at an average yield of 11.3%. It will contribute Rouble 272 million ($4.0 million) to NOI per annum when fully let. We have also walked away from deals in the period where they have not met our criteria and this has resulted in abortive due diligence costs in the first half. We have a number of other acquisitions under discussion and hope to make further announcements in due course. We are sitting on $198 million of cash which will support our acquisition growth. Given the improvement in our core market we are also planning to speculatively build around 70,000sqm at our site at Nova Riga. At today's construction costs and rents this should show us a 12% return on the marginal cost of investment and further enhance NOI albeit not until 2020. We have continued to promote our business and Russia generally wherever and whenever possible. Despite the success of the World Cup, Russia's investment audience remains limited. With this in mind we intend to list our ordinary shares on both the Moscow and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges and will make a separate announcement shortly when the process is finalised. We hope that this will increase and broaden investor interest. To reflect our cautious optimism we are continuing our progressive distribution policy and will pay 1.25p (a 25% increase on the same period last year) as a tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p. Property Update The portfolio comprised 1.77 million sqm of warehouse space and 49,000sqm of office space at 30 June 2018. Warehouse occupancy increased to 86% in the period (31 December 2017: 81%) and our office portfolio continues to be fully let giving total occupancy of 87% across the entire portfolio. New warehouse lettings in the period totalled 153,000sqm with a further 116,000sqm of existing leases renegotiated and extended. Tenants vacated 54,000sqm of space. Since the period end, we have let a further 38,000sqm of vacant space and renegotiated and extended 23,000sqm of maturing leases. As at 30 June 2018 we had 132,000sqm of warehouse leases maturing in the second half of the year and 62,000sqm of potential lease breaks. Of those, we expect maturing tenants to vacate 39,000sqm and 15,000sqm of the breaks to be exercised before the year end. Rouble denominated leases accounted for 54% (31 December 2017: 47%) of the total warehouse space at the period end and US Dollar leases 29% (31 December 2017: 31%). The average Rouble rent was 4,900 per sqm (31 December 2017: 5,200 per sqm) and the average US Dollar rent was $152 per sqm (31 December 2017: $143 per sqm). Rouble denominated leases had a weighted average term to maturity of 3.6 years (31 December 2017: 3.6 years) and US Dollar leases 2.6 years (31 December 2017: 3.0 years). Our St Petersburg office portfolio continues to perform well with no significant change in tenant mix since the year end. Results Underlying Earnings Acquisitions and increased letting activity have supported an increase in NOI to $79.3 million (30 June 2017: $69.9 million). This increase is offset by the step up in costs to implement our current strategy, with salaries and bonuses increasing by $3 million, bonuses relating to prior year performance, and last year's issue of new convertible preference shares increasing finance costs. The cost increase supports our on-going growth policy and any future warehouse acquisitions or development will improve profitability without any marked increase in overhead. The bonuses are a full year cost and not repeated in the second half of the year. As explained in the Chairman's statement, the big swing in underlying profitability compared to the six months to 30 June 2018 relates to unrealised foreign exchange losses when presenting our results in US Dollars. Underlying earnings before these foreign exchange movements compare favourably, $11.9 million in 2018 and $10.6 million in the six months to 30 June 2017. IFRS Earnings The IFRS loss for the period is $41.1 million (30 June 2017: profit of $9.2 million). This is principally driven by the Rouble weakness against the US Dollar. Our investment properties increased in value in Rouble terms but show a revaluation loss of $30.8 million net of tax (30 June 2017: profit of $7.0 million) when translated into US Dollars. The other significant charge to IFRS earnings is the amortisation of the cumulative preference share redemption premium of $5.0 million (30 June 2017: $2.8 million) in the period. Financing As explained in the 2017 Annual Report, the refinancing of a project straddled the year end with both cash balances and bank loans increasing by $62.3 million. This needs to be taken into account when comparing the 30 June 2018 balance sheet to that of 31 December 2017. The old facility was repaid on 9 January 2018. Our cash balance at 30 June 2018 is $198.1 million and at 31 December 2017, $266.7 million, reducing to $204.4 million when adjusting for the effect of the financing above. Similarly, secured and unsecured loans at 30 June 2018 were $824.3 million compared to $847.2 million at 31 December 2017 or $784.9 million adjusted. In fact, our secured debt increased during the year as we drew the final tranche of €11 million on the financing of last year's St Petersburg acquisitions and then refinanced the Sever acquisition which we had completed in November 2017. This was our first Euro/Rouble mix facility, drawing €9.7 million and Roubles 2.96 billion on 8 June 2018, a facility with a term of five years. We also refinanced the one unsecured loan we have of $15 million, reducing the margin charged from 7.9% to 2.5% in the process. At 30 June 2018 our weighted average cost of debt was 7.4% (31 December 2017: 7.6%) with a weighted average term to maturity of 4.4 years (31 December 2017: 4.5 years). The currency weighting of the Group's loan financing at 30 June 2018 was US Dollar 77.4%, Euro 16.9% and Rouble 5.7%, six of the seventeen projects supporting the secured debt now financed in Euro or Roubles. The debt restructuring in 2016 and 2017 was undertaken to create a buffer for covenant headroom on secured debt in times of foreign exchange volatility. At 30 June 2018 the loan to value ratio on secured debt was 52% (31 December 2017: 53%). Cash flow Cash flows from operating activities followed the same trend as our NOI in the period, generating $55.9 million (30 June 2017: $48.8 million). Cash generation after net interest and preference share coupon paid was maintained at the same level as the previous year, $7.5 million (30 June 2017: $7.4 million). Net Asset Value The Group's Net Asset Value falls to $478.4 million from $529.8 million at 31 December 2017 following the IFRS loss for the period and the increased tender offer paid for the final 2017 distribution. Diluted, Net Asset Value per share is 76 cents (31 December 2017: 80 cents). Tender offer We are proposing a distribution of the equivalent of 1.25p per ordinary share by way of tender offer buy back of 1 in 44 shares at 55p (30 June 2017: 1p by way of an offer of 1 in 52 shares at 52p). This reflects our progress and financial performance so far this year. Glyn Hirsch Chief Executive Officer 27 August 2018 Corporate Governance Principal risks and uncertainties Internal controls and an effective risk management regime are integral to the Group's continued operation. The assessment of risks faced by the Group along with the potential impact and mitigation strategies are set out in the Risk Report on pages 37 to 40 of the Group's 2017 Annual Report. These risks fall into five main categories, these being: financial, property investment, Russian domestic, personnel and political and economic risks. Having reviewed the principal risks and uncertainties for Group in relation to the first half of 2018, the Board believes these have remained consistent with those presented in the 2017 Annual Report and that the existing mitigation strategies continue to be appropriate. Going concern The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity and borrowings are described in the Chief Executive's Review and the accompanying financial statements and related notes. During the period the Group had, and continues to hold, substantial cash and short term deposits and is generating underlying profits. As a consequence, the Directors believe the Group is well placed to manage its business risks. After making enquiries and examining major areas that could give rise to significant financial exposure, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue its operations for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in the preparation of the accompanying interim financial statements. Directors' Responsibility Statement The Board confirms to the best of its knowledge: The condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union, and that the half year report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R. The names and functions of the Directors of Raven Property Group Limited are disclosed in the 2017 Annual Report of the Group. This responsibility statement was approved by the Board of Directors on the 27 August 2018 and is signed on its behalf by Mark Sinclair Colin Smith Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer Independent review report to Raven Property Group Limited Introduction We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 which comprises the Condensed Unaudited Group Income Statement, the Condensed Unaudited Group Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Condensed Unaudited Group Balance Sheet, the Condensed Unaudited Group Statement of Changes in Equity, the Condensed Unaudited Group Cash Flow Statement and the related notes 1 to 20. We have read the other information contained in the interim financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with guidance contained in International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed. Directors' Responsibilities The interim financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the interim financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. As disclosed in note 1, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union. Our Responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. Ernst & Young LLP London 27 August 2018 Condensed Unaudited Group Income Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2017 Notes Underlying earnings Capital & other Total Underlying earnings Capital & other Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Gross revenue 2 109,253 - 109,253 95,381 - 95,381 Property operating expenditure and cost of sales (29,969) - (29,969) (25,518) - (25,518) Net rental and related income 2 79,284 - 79,284 69,863 - 69,863 Administrative expenses 3 (16,884) (2,273) (19,157) (12,603) (589) (13,192) Share-based payments and other long term incentives 17b (877) (1,600) (2,477) (818) (1,409) (2,227) Foreign currency (loss) / profit (8,708) - (8,708) 4,912 - 4,912 Operating expenditure (26,469) (3,873) (30,342) (8,509) (1,998) (10,507) Share of profits of joint ventures 204 - 204 285 - 285 Operating profit / (loss) before profits and losses on investment property 53,019 (3,873) 49,146 61,639 (1,998) 59,641 Unrealised (loss) / profit on revaluation of investment property 7 - (35,055) (35,055) - 13,343 13,343 Unrealised profit / (loss) on revaluation of investment property under construction 8 - 606 606 - (1,730) (1,730) Operating profit / (loss) 2 53,019 (38,322) 14,697 61,639 9,615 71,254 Finance income 4 2,216 5,833 8,049 2,965 299 3,264 Finance expense 4 (48,618) (11,261) (59,879) (40,293) (8,263) (48,556) Profit / (loss) before tax 6,617 (43,750) (37,133) 24,311 1,651 25,962 Tax 5 (3,440) (551) (3,991) (8,812) (7,969) (16,781) Profit / (loss) for the period 3,177 (44,301) (41,124) 15,499 (6,318) 9,181 Earnings per share: 6 Basic (cents) (6.30) 1.38 Diluted (cents) (6.30) 1.34 Underlying earnings per share: 6 Basic (cents) 0.49 2.33 Diluted (cents) 0.48 2.29 The total column of this statement represents the Group's Income Statement, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU. The 'underlying earnings' and 'capital and other' columns are both supplied as supplementary information permitted by IFRS as adopted by the EU. Further details of the allocation of items between the supplementary columns are given in note 6. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. All income is attributable to the equity holders of the parent company. There are no non-controlling interests. The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement. Condensed Unaudited Group Statement Of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 $'000 $'000 (Loss) / profit for the period (41,124) 9,181 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation on consolidation 12,958 (10,231) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (28,166) (1,050) All income is attributable to the equity holders of the parent company. There are no non-controlling interests. The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement. Condensed Unaudited Group Balance Sheet As at 30 June 2018 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Notes $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Investment property 7 1,531,964 1,568,126 Investment property under construction 8 37,152 38,411 Plant and equipment 4,544 4,248 Investment in joint ventures 9,940 9,983 Other receivables 20,798 5,625 Derivative financial instruments 15,411 7,948 Deferred tax assets 32,548 34,629 1,652,357 1,668,970 Current assets Inventory 415 423 Trade and other receivables 58,650 78,946 Derivative financial instruments 13 445 Cash and short term deposits 198,095 266,666 257,173 346,480 Total assets 1,909,530 2,015,450 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 93,892 107,357 Derivative financial instruments 69 35 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 10 43,202 106,697 137,163 214,089 Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 10 781,084 740,485 Preference shares 11 143,477 146,458 Convertible preference shares 12 267,353 269,031 Other payables 24,290 34,566 Deferred tax liabilities 77,771 81,063 1,293,975 1,271,603 Total liabilities 1,431,138 1,485,692 Net assets 478,392 529,758 Equity Share capital 13 12,169 12,479 Share premium 189,254 207,746 Warrants 14 186 441 Own shares held 15 (8,335) (5,742) Convertible preference shares 12 14,497 14,497 Capital reserve (248,462) (217,782) Translation reserve (188,953) (201,911) Retained earnings 708,036 720,030 Total equity 478,392 529,758 Net asset value per share (cents): 16 Basic 76 81 Diluted 76 80 Adjusted net asset value per share (cents): 16 Basic 71 78 Diluted 71 77 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement. Condensed Unaudited Group Statement Of Changes In Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Share Capital Premium Warrants Own Shares Held Convertible Preference Shares Capital Reserve Translation Reserve Retained Earnings Total Notes $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 At 1 January 2017 12,578 216,938 1,161 (7,449) 8,453 (245,426) (177,199) 691,170 500,226 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 9,181 9,181 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - (10,231) - (10,231) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - (10,231) 9,181 (1,050) Warrants exercised 178 4,985 (712) - - - - - 4,451 Ordinary shares cancelled - - - - - - - - - Own shares acquired - - - (76) - - - - (76) Own shares allocated - - - 913 - - - (600) 313 Transfer in respect of capital losses - - - - - 7,007 - (7,007) - At 30 June 2017 12,756 221,923 449 (6,612) 8,453 (238,419) (187,430) 692,744 503,864 At 1 January 2018 12,479 207,746 441 (5,742) 14,497 (217,782) (201,911) 720,030 529,758 Loss for the period - - - - - - - (41,124) (41,124) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - 12,958 - 12,958 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - 12,958 (41,124) (28,166) Warrants exercised 13/14 107 2,767 (255) - - - - - 2,619 Ordinary shares cancelled 13/15 (417) (21,259) - 22 - - - - (21,654) Own shares acquired 15 - - - (5,639) - - - (5,639) Own shares allocated 15 - - - 3,024 - - - (1,550) 1,474 Transfer in respect of capital losses - - - - - (30,680) - 30,680 - At 30 June 2018 12,169 189,254 186 (8,335) 14,497 (248,462) (188,953) 708,036 478,392 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement. Condensed Unaudited Group Cash Flow Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 Notes $'000 $'000 Cash flows from operating activities (Loss) / profit before tax (37,133) 25,962 Adjustments for: Depreciation 3 509 590 Provision for bad debts 3 - (201) Share of profits of joint ventures (204) (285) Finance income 4 (8,049) (3,264) Finance expense 4 59,879 48,556 Loss / (profit) on revaluation of investment property 7 35,055 (13,343) (Profit) / loss on revaluation of investment property under construction 8 (606) 1,730 Foreign exchange loss / (profit) 8,708 (4,912) Non-cash element of share-based payments and other long term incentives 17b 1,600 1,409 59,759 56,242 Changes in operating working capital Decrease in operating receivables 1,755 3,211 (Increase) / decrease in other operating current assets (1) 2 Decrease in operating payables (2,444) (2,026) 59,069 57,429 Tax paid (3,210) (8,670) Net cash generated from operating activities 55,859 48,759 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property improvements (5,458) (6,615) Refund of VAT on acquisition of investment property 16,990 - Acquisition of subsidiaries - (88,301) Cash acquired with subsidiaries - 4,088 Payment of deferred consideration on acquisition of investment property (9,717) - Purchase of plant and equipment (1,906) (1,305) Loans repaid - 45 Interest received 2,199 2,951 Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities 2,108 (89,137) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long term borrowings 143,512 80,000 Repayment of and security on long term borrowings (166,278) (77,156) Loan amortisation (15,984) (20,187) Bank borrowing costs paid (33,850) (32,656) Exercise of warrants 2,619 4,451 Ordinary shares purchased (27,021) 237 Dividends paid on preference shares (7,895) (7,108) Dividends paid on convertible preference shares (8,836) (4,502) Premium paid for derivative financial instruments (3,820) (759) Net cash used in financing activities (117,553) (57,680) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (59,586) (98,058) Opening cash and cash equivalents 266,666 198,621 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (8,985) 7,520 Closing cash and cash equivalents 198,095 108,083 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement. Notes to the Condensed Unaudited Group Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2018 1. Basis of accounting Basis of preparation The condensed unaudited financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted for use in the European Union ('IFRS') and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The condensed financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. Significant accounting policies The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the condensed financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, except for the adoption of new standards that became effective on 1 January 2018. The Group applies for the first time, IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. IFRS 15 does not affect the financial performance or financial position of the Group but it does require additional disclosures to be made. IFRS 15 does not apply to lease income, so the additional disclosures only relate to the Group's revenues generated by its Roslogistics and Raven Mount reporting segments and provide information as to how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of cash flows from these revenues are affected by economic factors. These disclosures are provided in note 2. The Group has assessed the impact of IFRS 9 and concluded that it does not affect the financial performance or financial position of the Group or the disclosures made in its financial statements. The Group has not adopted early any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The requirements of IFRS 16, which is effective from 1 January 2019, has been assessed and is not expected to have a material impact on the Group's financial statements. Going concern The financial position of the Group, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowings are described in the Chief Executive's Review and the notes to these interim financial statements. After making appropriate enquiries and examining sensitivities that could give rise to financial exposure, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue operations for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in the preparation of these interim financial statements. Foreign currency On consolidation the results and financial position of all the Group entities that have a functional currency different from the Group's presentation currency (United States Dollars) are translated into the presentation currency using the following rates: 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Balance Sheet - Roubles 62.75 57.60 - Sterling 1.32 1.35 - Euro 1.17 1.20 30 June 30 June 2018 2017 Income Statement * - Roubles 59.35 57.99 - Sterling 1.38 1.26 - Euro 1.21 1.08 * These are the average rates for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 2018, which are used unless this does not approximate the rates ruling at the dates of the relevant transactions in which case the item of income or expenditure is translated at the transaction date rate. 2. Segmental information The Group has three reportable segments, which are managed and report independently to the Board of Directors. These comprise: Property investment - acquire, develop and lease commercial property in Russia; Roslogistics - provision of warehousing, transport, customs brokerage and related services in Russia - IFRS 15 revenue - services are provided to customers over time and invoiced at appropriate intervals in accordance with the relevant contract terms; and Raven Mount - sale of residential property in the UK - IFRS 15 revenue - the transfer of land or property to the purchaser occurs on legal completion of the sale contract. (a) Segmental information for the six months ended and as at 30 June 2018 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Property Raven Segment Central Investment Roslogistics Mount Total Overhead Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Gross revenue 98,342 10,821 90 109,253 - 109,253 Operating costs / Cost of sales (24,474) (5,442) (53) (29,969) - (29,969) Net operating income 73,868 5,379 37 79,284 - 79,284 Administrative expenses Running general & administration expenses (10,561) (1,458) (332) (12,351) (4,533) (16,884) Aborted project costs (1,764) - - (1,764) - (1,764) Depreciation (294) (215) - (509) - (509) Share-based payments and other long term incentives (241) - - (241) (2,236) (2,477) Foreign currency losses (8,707) (1) - (8,708) - (8,708) 52,301 3,705 (295) 55,711 (6,769) 48,942 Unrealised loss on revaluation of investment property (35,055) - - (35,055) - (35,055) Unrealised profit on revaluation of investment property under construction 606 - - 606 - 606 Share of profits of joint ventures - - 204 204 - 204 Segment profit / (loss) 17,852 3,705 (91) 21,466 (6,769) 14,697 Finance income 8,049 Finance expense (59,879) Profit before tax (37,133) As at 30 June 2018 Property Raven Investment Roslogistics Mount Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Assets Investment property 1,531,964 - - 1,531,964 Investment property under construction 37,152 - - 37,152 Investment in joint ventures - - 9,940 9,940 Inventory - - 415 415 Cash and short term deposits 194,885 381 2,829 198,095 Segment assets 1,764,001 381 13,184 1,777,566 Other non-current assets 73,301 Other current assets 58,663 Total assets 1,909,530 Segment liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 824,286 - - 824,286 Capital expenditure Payments for property improvements 5,458 - - 5,458 Payment of deferred consideration on acquisition of investment property 9,717 - - 9,717 15,175 - - 15,175 (b) Segmental information for the six months ended and as at 30 June 2017 Property Raven Segment Central Investment Roslogistics Mount Total Overhead Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Gross revenue 83,646 11,458 277 95,381 - 95,381 Operating costs / Cost of sales (20,305) (5,158) (55) (25,518) - (25,518) Net operating income 63,341 6,300 222 69,863 - 69,863 Administrative expenses Running general & administration expenses (8,207) (1,032) (511) (9,750) (2,852) (12,602) Aborted project costs - - - - - - Depreciation (362) (228) - (590) - (590) Share-based payments and other long term incentives (396) - - (396) (1,831) (2,227) Foreign currency profits 4,919 (7) - 4,912 - 4,912 59,295 5,033 (289) 64,039 (4,683) 59,356 Unrealised profit on revaluation of investment property 13,343 - - 13,343 - 13,343 Unrealised loss on revaluation of investment property under construction (1,730) - - (1,730) - (1,730) Share of profits of joint ventures - - 285 285 - 285 Segment profit / (loss) 70,908 5,033 (4) 75,937 (4,683) 71,254 Finance income 3,264 Finance expense (48,556) Profit before tax 25,962 Property Raven Investment Roslogistics Mount Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Capital expenditure Corporate acquisitions 88,301 - - 88,301 Property improvements 6,615 - - 6,615 94,916 - - 94,916 (c) Segmental information as at 31 December 2017 Property Raven Investment Roslogistics Mount Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Assets Investment property 1,568,126 - - 1,568,126 Investment property under construction 38,411 - - 38,411 Investment in joint ventures - - 9,983 9,983 Inventory - - 423 423 Cash and short term deposits 258,908 907 6,851 266,666 Segment assets 1,865,445 907 17,257 1,883,609 Other non-current assets 52,450 Other current assets 79,391 Total assets 2,015,450 Segment liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 847,182 - - 847,182 3. Administrative expenses Six months Six months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2018 2017 $'000 $'000 Employment costs 9,481 7,023 Directors' remuneration 2,360 1,624 Bad debts - (201) Office running costs and insurance 1,984 1,702 Travel costs 887 840 Auditors' remuneration 419 338 Aborted project costs 1,764 - Legal and professional 1,546 1,087 Depreciation 509 590 Registrar costs and other administrative expenses 207 189 19,157 13,192 4. Finance income and expense Six months Six months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2018 2017 Finance income $'000 $'000 Total interest income on financial assets not at fair value through profit or loss Income from cash and short term deposits 2,199 2,951 Interest receivable from joint ventures 17 14 Other finance income Change in fair value of open interest rate derivative financial instruments 5,833 - Change in fair value of foreign currency embedded derivatives - 299 Finance income 8,049 3,264 Finance expense Interest expense on loans and borrowings measured at amortised cost 35,032 31,777 Interest expense on preference shares 8,475 7,725 Interest expense on convertible preference shares 13,715 7,184 Total interest expense on financial liabilities not at fair value through profit or loss 57,222 46,686 Change in fair value of open forward currency derivative financial instruments 94 110 Change in fair value of foreign currency embedded derivatives 256 - Change in fair value of open interest rate derivative financial instruments 2,307 1,760 Finance expense 59,879 48,556 5. Taxation Six months Six months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2018 2017 The tax charge for the period can be reconciled to the profit per the Income Statement as follows: $'000 $'000 (Loss) / profit before tax (37,133) 25,962 Tax at the Russian corporate tax rate of 20% (7,427) 5,192 Tax effect of financing arrangements (2,097) (2,818) Tax effect of non deductible preference share coupon 4,438 2,982 Tax effect of foreign exchange movements (7) 1,009 Movement in provision for uncertain tax positions (406) 5,379 Tax effect of other income not subject to tax and non-deductible expenses 3,019 2,651 Tax effect of property depreciation on revaluations 3,057 2,283 Tax on dividends and other inter company gains 950 1,115 Movement on previously unprovided deferred tax assets 2,464 (1,012) 3,991 16,781 The tax effect of financing arrangements reflects the impact of intra group funding in each jurisdiction. Foreign exchange movements on intra group financing are taxable or tax deductible in Russia but not in other jurisdictions. Other income and expenditure not subject to tax arises in Guernsey. 6. Earnings measures In addition to reporting IFRS earnings the Group also reports its own underlying earnings measure. The Directors consider underlying earnings to be a key performance measure, as this is the measure used by Management to assess the return on holding investment assets for the long term and the Group's ability to declare covered distributions. As a consequence the underlying earnings measure excludes investment property revaluations, gains or losses on the disposal of investment property, intangible asset movements, gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, share-based payments and other long term incentives (to the extent not settled in cash), the accretion of premiums payable on redemption of preference shares and convertible preference shares, material non-recurring items, depreciation and amortisation of loan origination costs, together with any related tax. Six months Six months ended ended 30 June 30 June The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data: 2018 2017 $'000 $'000 Earnings Net (loss) / profit for the period prepared under IFRS (41,124) 9,181 Adjustments to arrive at underlying earnings: Depreciation 509 589 Aborted project costs 1,764 - Share-based payments and other long term incentives 1,600 1,409 Unrealised loss / (profit) on revaluation of investment property 35,055 (13,343) Unrealised loss on revaluation of investment property under construction (606) 1,730 Change in fair value of open forward currency derivative financial instruments 94 110 Change in fair value of open interest rate derivative financial instruments (3,526) 1,760 Change in fair value of foreign currency embedded derivatives 256 (299) Premium on redemption of preference shares and amortisation of issue costs 286 262 Premium on redemption of convertible preference shares and amortisation of issue costs 4,982 2,799 Amortisation of loan origination costs 3,336 3,332 Movement on deferred tax arising on depreciation and revaluation of investment property 368 7,919 Tax on unrealised foreign exchange movements in loans 183 50 Underlying earnings 3,177 15,499 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 Weighted Weighted average average Earnings shares EPS Earnings shares EPS IFRS $'000 No. '000 Cents $'000 No. '000 Cents Basic (41,124) 653,093 (6.30) 9,181 666,209 1.38 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares: Warrants (note 14) - - - 10,082 LTIP (note 17) - - - 1,711 2016 Retention scheme (note 17) - - - 4,873 Convertible preference shares (note 12) - - - - Diluted (41,124) 653,093 (6.30) 9,181 682,875 1.34 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 Weighted Weighted average average Earnings shares EPS Earnings shares EPS Underlying earnings $'000 No. '000 Cents $'000 No. '000 Cents Basic 3,177 653,093 0.49 15,498 666,209 2.33 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares: Warrants (note 14) - 4,052 - 10,082 LTIP (note 17) - 777 - 1,711 2016 Retention scheme (note 17) - 3,584 - 4,873 Convertible preference shares (note 12) - - 4,385 187,032 Diluted 3,177 661,506 0.48 19,883 869,907 2.29 The finance expense for the period relating to the convertible preference shares is greater than IFRS basic earnings per share and underlying earnings per share and thus the convertible preference shares are not dilutive for either measure of fully diluted earnings per share. 7. Investment property Asset class Logistics Logistics Logistics Office 30 June Location Moscow St Petersburg Regions St Petersburg 2018 Fair value hierarchy * Level 3 Level 3 Level 3 Level 3 Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Market value at 1 January 2018 1,155,680 196,035 159,404 82,143 1,593,262 Property improvements (2,720) 400 569 764 (987) Unrealised (loss) / profit on revaluation (24,537) 2,552 (4,231) (8,976) (35,192) Market value at 30 June 2018 1,128,423 198,987 155,742 73,931 1,557,083 Tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances (18,003) (5,807) (1,885) (730) (26,425) Head lease obligations 1,306 - - - 1,306 Carrying value at 30 June 2018 1,111,726 193,180 153,857 73,201 1,531,964 Revaluation movement in the period ended 30 June 2018 Gross revaluation (24,537) 2,552 (4,231) (8,976) (35,192) Effect of tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances 549 (58) (174) (180) 137 Revaluation reported in the Income Statement (23,988) 2,494 (4,405) (9,156) (35,055) Asset class Logistics Logistics Logistics Office 31 December Location Moscow St Petersburg Regions St Petersburg 2017 Fair value hierarchy * Level 3 Level 3 Level 3 Level 3 Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Market value at 1 January 2017 1,005,449 141,431 151,846 24,818 1,323,544 Corporate acquisitions - 35,994 - 50,179 86,173 Other acquisition 122,730 - - - 122,730 Property improvements 11,155 1,738 3,081 312 16,286 Unrealised profit on revaluation 16,346 16,872 4,477 6,834 44,529 Market value at 31 December 2017 1,155,680 196,035 159,404 82,143 1,593,262 Tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances (18,552) (5,749) (1,711) (550) (26,562) Head lease obligations 1,426 - - - 1,426 Carrying value at 31 December 2017 1,138,554 190,286 157,693 81,593 1,568,126 Revaluation movement in the period ended 30 June 2017 Gross revaluation (5,536) 13,554 904 3,874 12,796 Effect of tenant incentives and contracted rent uplift balances 366 138 251 (208) 547 Revaluation reported in the Income Statement (5,170) 13,692 1,155 3,666 13,343 *Classified in accordance with the fair value hierarchy. There were no transfers between fair value hierarchy in 2017 or 2018. At 30 June 2018 the Group has pledged investment property with a value of $1,546 million (31 December 2017: $1,435 million) to secure banking facilities granted to the Group (note 10). 8. Investment property under construction Asset class Assets under construction Land Bank 30 June Location Moscow Regions Regions 2018 Fair value hierarchy * Level 3 Level 3 Sub-total Level 3 Sub-total Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Market value at 1 January 2018 26,700 7,600 34,300 3,596 3,596 37,896 Costs incurred (19) 3 (16) - - (16) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (934) (557) (1,491) (314) (314) (1,805) Unrealised profit on revaluation 53 553 606 - - 606 Market value at 30 June 2018 25,800 7,599 33,399 3,282 3,282 36,681 Head lease obligations 471 - 471 - - 471 Carrying value at 30 June 2018 26,271 7,599 33,870 3,282 3,282 37,152 Asset class Assets under construction Land Bank 31 December Location Moscow Regions Regions 2017 Fair value hierarchy * Level 3 Level 3 Sub-total Level 3 Sub-total Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Market value at 1 January 2017 29,600 7,500 37,100 3,662 3,662 40,762 Costs incurred 57 12 69 - - 69 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 686 341 1,027 206 206 1,233 Unrealised loss on revaluation (3,643) (253) (3,896) (272) (272) (4,168) Market value at 31 December 2017 26,700 7,600 34,300 3,596 3,596 37,896 Head lease obligations 515 - 515 - - 515 Carrying value at 31 December 2017 27,215 7,600 34,815 3,596 3,596 38,411 *Classified in accordance with the fair value hierarchy. There were no transfers between fair value hierarchy in 2017 or 2018. No borrowing costs were capitalised in the period (31 December 2017: $nil). At 30 June 2018 the Group has pledged investment property under construction with a value of $33.4 million (31 December 2017: $34.3 million) to secure banking facilities granted to the Group (note 10). 9. Valuation assumptions and key inputs Class of property Carrying amount Valuation Input Range 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 technique 2018 2017 $'000 $'000 Completed investment property Moscow - Logistics 1,111,726 1,138,554 Income Long term ERV per sqm for existing tenants Rub 4,895 to Rub 5,334 Rub 4,500 to Rub 4,896 capitalisation Short term ERV per sqm for vacant space Rub 3,500 to Rub 3,800 Rub 3,500 to Rub 3,800 Initial yield 2.2% to 17.1% 2.5% to 15.5% Equivalent yield 10.5% to 12.0% 10.5% to 12.0% Vacancy rate 1% to 61% 1% to 94% Passing rent per sqm $113 to $166 $110 to $166 Passing rent per sqm Rub 3,000 to Rub 11,847 Rub 3,104 to Rub 11,847 St Petersburg - Logistics 193,180 190,286 Income Long term ERV per sqm for existing tenants Rub 4,707 to Rub 5,021 Rub 4,320 to Rub 4,608 capitalisation Short term ERV per sqm for vacant space Rub 3,800 Rub 3,800 Initial yield 6.8% to 12.2% 6.0% to 13.4% Equivalent yield 11.7% to 11.8% 12.1% to 13.4% Vacancy rate 7% to 19% 3% to 19% Passing rent per sqm $109 to $135 $69 to $140 Passing rent per sqm Rub 2,339 to Rub 5,260 Rub 2,339 to Rub 4,916 Regional - Logistics 153,857 157,693 Income Long term ERV per sqm for existing tenants capitalisation Rub 5,021 Rub 4,608 Short term ERV per sqm for vacant space Rub 3,800 Rub 3,800 Initial yield 11.1% to 12.0% 9.0% to 11.3% Equivalent yield 11.6% to 11.7% 12.1% to 12.5% Vacancy rate 3% to 12% 6% to 27% Passing rent per sqm $105 to $138 $104 to $133 Passing rent per sqm Rub 3,780 to Rub 4,549 Rub 3,720 to Rub 6,707 St Petersburg - Office 73,201 81,593 Income ERV per sqm $159 to $197 $173 to $215 capitalisation Initial yield 12.0% to 27.5% 12.5% to 24.3% Equivalent yield 11.0% to 12.3% 11.0% to 12.3% Vacancy rate 0% to 2% 0% to 1% Passing rent per sqm $366 $388 Passing rent per sqm Rub 8,004 to Rub 16,272 Rub 8,124 to Rub 16,271 Passing rent per sqm €390 €390 Range Other key information Description 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Moscow - Logistics Land plot ratio 34% - 65% 34% - 65% Age of building 2 to 13 years 1 to 13 years Outstanding costs (US$'000) 2,980 9,436 St Petersburg - Logistics Land plot ratio 48% - 57% 48% - 57% Age of building 3 to 9 years 3 to 9 years Outstanding costs (US$'000) 667 826 Regional - Logistics Land plot ratio 48% - 61% 48% - 61% Age of building 8 years 8 years Outstanding costs (US$'000) 545 154 St Petersburg - Office Land plot ratio 148% to 496% 148% to 496% Age of building 9 to 11 years 9 to 11 years Outstanding costs (US$'000) 253 81 Carrying amount Input Range Investment property under construction 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Valuation technique 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 $'000 $'000 Moscow - Logistics 26,271 27,215 Comparable Value per ha ($m) $0.29 - $0.52 $0.32 - $0.53 Regional - Logistics 7,599 7,600 Comparable Value per ha ($m) $0.30 $0.30 10. Interest bearing loans and borrowings 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Bank loans $'000 $'000 Loans due for settlement within 12 months 43,202 106,697 Loans due for settlement after 12 months 781,084 740,485 824,286 847,182 The Group's borrowings have the following maturity profile: On demand or within one year 43,202 106,697 In the second year 81,686 148,390 In the third to fifth years 437,097 383,582 After five years 262,301 208,513 824,286 847,182 The amounts above include unamortised loan origination costs of $9.7 million (31 December 2017: $10.6 million) and interest accruals of $1.8 million (31 December 2017: $1.7 million). The principal terms of the Group's interest bearing loans and borrowings on a weighted average basis are summarised below: As at 30 June 2018 Interest Maturity Rate (years) $'000 Secured on investment property and investment property under construction 7.49% 4.4 809,554 Unsecured facility of the Company 4.84% 2.9 14,732 824,286 As at 31 December 2017 Secured on investment property and investment property under construction 7.60% 4.5 832,405 Unsecured facility of the Company 8.90% 2.7 14,777 847,182 The interest rates shown above are the weighted average cost, including US LIBOR (or equivalent benchmark rate as appropriate), as at the Balance Sheet dates. 11. Preference shares 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 $'000 $'000 At 1 January 146,458 131,703 Purchased in the period / year - (112) Re-issued in the period / year - 961 Premium on redemption of preference shares and amortisation of issue costs 286 537 Scrip dividends 261 863 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (3,528) 12,506 At 30 June / 31 December 143,477 146,458 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Number Number At 1 January 99,143,192 98,265,327 Purchased in the period / year - (56,866) Re-issued in the period / year - 487,047 Scrip dividends 132,974 447,684 At 30 June / 31 December 99,276,166 99,143,192 Shares in issue 99,333,034 99,200,060 Held by the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts (56,868) (56,868) At 30 June / 31 December 99,276,166 99,143,192 12. Convertible preference shares 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 $'000 $'000 At 1 January 269,031 119,859 Issued in the period / year - 130,290 Allocated to equity - (6,067) Acquired by Company's Employee Benefit Trust - (3,888) Reissued in the period / year - 4,376 Converted to ordinary shares (note 13) - (331) Premium on redemption of preference shares and amortisation of issue costs 4,982 7,448 Movement on accrual for preference dividends - 22 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (6,660) 17,322 At 30 June / 31 December 267,353 269,031 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Number Number At 1 January 192,388,886 102,837,876 Issued in the period / year - 89,766,361 Acquired by Company's Employee Benefit Trust - (2,631,578) Reissued in the year - 2,683,075 Converted to ordinary shares (note 13) - (266,848) At 30 June / 31 December 192,388,886 192,388,886 Shares in issue 198,189,014 198,189,014 Held by the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts (5,800,128) (5,800,128) At 30 June / 31 December 192,388,886 192,388,886 On 4 July 2017 the Company created and issued a further 89,766,361 convertible preference shares at a placing price of 114p per share. The new convertible preference shares rank pari passu with the existing convertible preference shares in issue. One of the Company's employee benefit trusts participated in the placing and subscribed for a further 2,631,578 convertible preference shares. 13. Share capital 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 $'000 $'000 At 1 January 12,479 12,578 Issued in the period / year for cash on warrant exercises 107 180 On conversion of convertible preference shares (note 12) - 6 Repurchased and cancelled in the period / year (417) (285) At 30 June / 31 December 12,169 12,479 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Number Number At 1 January 660,571,843 667,968,463 Issued in the period / year for cash on warrant exercises 7,853,348 13,946,387 On conversion of convertible preference shares (note 12) - 474,722 Repurchased and cancelled in the period / year (31,311,181) (21,817,729) At 30 June / 31 December 637,114,010 660,571,843 Of the authorised ordinary share capital of 1,500,000,000 at 30 June 2018 (31 December 2017: 1,500,000,000), 3.1 million (31 December 2017: 10.9 million) ordinary shares are reserved for warrants. Details of own shares held are given in note 15. 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Summary of ordinary share movements from tender offers in the period / year Number Number Number of ordinary shares purchased 39,311,181 21,817,729 Retained as own shares (note 15) (8,000,000) - Cancelled in the period / year 31,311,181 21,817,729 14. Warrants 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 $'000 $'000 At 1 January 441 1,161 Exercised in the period / year (255) (720) At 30 June / 31 December 186 441 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Number Number At 1 January 10,948,352 24,894,739 Exercised in the period / year (7,853,348) (13,946,387) At 30 June / 31 December 3,095,004 10,948,352 15. Own shares held 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 $'000 $'000 At 1 January (5,742) (7,449) Acquired under tender offers (5,536) - Acquisitions (103) (158) Allocation to satisfy Annual Performance Incentive (note 17b ) 2,049 - Cancelled 22 47 Allocation to satisfy LTIP options exercised (note 17a) 975 1,818 At 30 June / 31 December (8,335) (5,742) 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Number Number At 1 January 5,150,122 6,444,080 Acquired under a tender offer 8,000,000 - Other acquisitions 173,958 257,703 Allocation to satisfy Annual Performance Incentive (note 17b) (1,704,000) - Cancelled (18,398) (39,472) Allocation to satisfy LTIP options exercised (note 17a) (810,811) (1,512,189) At 30 June / 31 December 10,790,871 5,150,122 Allocations are transfers by the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts to satisfy LTIP options exercised in the period and two of the 2017 Annual Performance Incentives. The amounts shown for share movements are net of the Trustees' participation in tender offers during the period from grant to exercise. Details of outstanding LTIP options, which are vested but unexercised, are given in note 17a. 16. Net asset value per share As well as reporting IFRS net asset value per share, the Group also reports its own adjusted net asset value and adjusted net asset value per share measure. The Directors consider that the adjusted measure provides more relevant information to shareholders as to the net asset value of a property investment group with a strategy of long term investment. The adjustments remove or adjust assets and liabilities, including goodwill and amounts relating to irredeemable preference shares, that are not expected to crystallise in normal circumstances. 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 $'000 $'000 Net asset value 478,392 529,758 Goodwill in joint venture (4,599) (4,712) Unrealised foreign exchange profits on preference shares (11,384) (7,856) Fair value of interest rate derivative financial instruments (15,378) (8,032) Fair value of embedded derivatives 69 (186) Fair value of foreign exchange derivative financial instruments (46) (140) Adjusted net asset value 447,054 508,832 Number Number Number of ordinary shares (note 13) 637,114,010 660,571,843 Less own shares held (note 15) (10,790,871) (5,150,122) 626,323,139 655,421,721 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Net asset Net asset Net asset Ordinary value per Net asset Ordinary value per value shares share value shares share IFRS $'000 No. '000 Cents $'000 No. '000 Cents Net asset value per share 478,392 626,323 76 529,758 655,422 81 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares: Convertible preference shares (note 12) - - 269,031 338,412 Warrants (note 14) 1,021 3,095 3,703 10,948 LTIP (Note 17) 351 1,062 633 1,873 2016 Retention Scheme (note 17) 2,219 4,912 1,714 4,616 Fully diluted net asset value per share 481,983 635,392 76 804,839 1,011,271 80 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Net asset Net asset Net asset Ordinary value per Net asset Ordinary value per value shares share value shares share Adjusted $'000 No. '000 Cents $'000 No. '000 Cents Net asset value per share 447,054 626,323 71 508,832 655,422 78 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares: Convertible preference shares (note 12) - - - - Warrants (note 14) 1,021 3,095 3,703 10,948 LTIP (Note 17) 351 1,062 633 1,873 2016 Retention Scheme (note 17) 2,219 4,912 1,714 4,616 Fully diluted net asset value per share 450,645 635,392 71 514,882 672,859 77 The carrying value of the convertible preference shares at 30 June 2018 (see note 12) when divided by the number of ordinary shares that would be issued on conversion, is greater than basic net asset value per share and thus the convertible preference shares are not dilutive at 30 June 2018. 17. Share-based payments and other long term incentives Six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2017 No of options Weighted No of options Weighted (a) Movements in Executive Share Option Schemes average average exercise exercise price price Outstanding at the beginning of the period 1,872,973 25p 3,872,973 25p Exercised during the period - LTIP (810,811) 25p (1,000,000) 25p Outstanding at the end of the period 1,062,162 25p 2,872,973 25p Represented by: - LTIP 1,062,162 2,872,973 Exercisable at the end of the period 1,062,162 25p 2,872,973 25p Six months Six months ended ended (b) Income statement charge for the period 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 $'000 $'000 Five Year Performance Plan - - Annual Performance Incentive 1,031 - 2016 Retention Scheme 1,446 2,227 2,477 2,227 Satisfied by or to be satisfied by allocation of: Ordinary shares (IFRS 2 expense) 1,031 - Convertible preference shares (IFRS 2 expense) 569 1,409 Cash 877 818 2,477 2,227 18. Ordinary dividends The Company did not declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 (2016: none) and instead implemented a tender offer buy back for ordinary shares on 1 June 2018 on the basis of 1 in every 17 shares held and a tender price of 52 pence per share, the equivalent of a final dividend of 3 pence per share. (2016: 1 in every 26 shares at 52p per share the equivalent of 2p per share). 19. Fair value measurement Set out below is a comparison of the carrying amounts and fair value of the Group's financial instruments as at the balance sheet date: 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Carrying Fair Carrying Fair Value Value Value Value $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Loans receivable 664 620 665 621 Security deposits 16,616 13,467 1,305 1,220 Derivative financial instruments 15,411 15,411 7,948 7,948 Current assets Trade receivables 41,644 41,644 44,315 44,315 Security deposits 1,332 1,332 - - Other current receivables 834 834 1,509 1,509 Derivative financial instruments 13 13 445 445 Cash and short term deposits 198,095 198,095 266,666 266,666 Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 781,084 777,646 740,485 743,488 Preference shares 143,477 193,991 146,458 195,816 Convertible preference shares 267,353 303,545 269,031 317,521 Rent deposits 22,521 19,306 22,626 19,838 Deferred consideration on property acquisition - - 10,008 10,008 Other payables 1,769 1,769 1,932 1,932 Current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 43,202 43,202 106,697 106,697 Derivative financial instruments 69 69 35 35 Rent deposits 7,398 7,398 6,622 6,622 Deferred consideration on property acquisition 22,693 22,693 24,166 24,166 Other payables 1,874 1,874 17,455 17,455 Fair value hierarchy The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy* of the Group's assets and liabilities. Total Fair Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Value As at 30 June 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Assets measured at fair value Investment property - - 1,531,964 1,531,964 Investment property under construction - - 37,152 37,152 Derivative financial instruments - 15,424 - 15,424 Liabilities measured at fair value Derivative financial instruments - 69 - 69 As at 31 December 2017 Assets measured at fair value Investment property - - 1,568,126 1,568,126 Investment property under construction - - 38,411 38,411 Derivative financial instruments - 8,393 - 8,393 Liabilities measured at fair value Derivative financial instruments - 35 - 35 * Explanation of the fair value hierarchy: Level 1 - Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that can be accessed at the balance sheet date. Level 2 - Use of a model with inputs that are directly or indirectly observable market data. Level 3 - Use of a model with inputs that are not based on observable market data. The Group's foreign currency derivative financial instruments are call options and are measured based on spot exchange rates, the yield curves of the respective currencies as well as the currency basis spreads between the respective currencies. The Group's interest rate derivative financial instruments comprise swap contracts and interest rate caps. These contracts are valued using a discounted cash flow model and where not cash collateralised consideration is given to the Group's own credit risk. 20. Subsequent events On 10 August 2018 the Group entered into two agreements to purchase an extension to the Sever logistics park in Moscow for a consideration of Rub 2.45 billion. The agreements are conditional on the satisfaction of certain escrow arrangements and the acquisition is expected to complete in late September 2018. Attachments Original document

