RavenQuest BioMed : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB, OTCQB: RVVQF, Franfurt: 1IT), based in Vancouver, BC focused on Cannabis, today announced that George Robinson, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 20th.

DATE: Wednesday, February 20th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0220prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Extension of services contract with Bonify

Acquired majority stake in 1 Life Cannabis

Announced 8,000 kilogram supply agreement with Wayland Group

Received B2B sales license from Health Canada

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified Canadian cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development.

RavenQuest brings state-of-the-art facility design and ultra-modern grow technologies to produce premium cannabis in the Canadian marketplace.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

