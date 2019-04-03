Raymond James Financial : 1st Quarter 2019

Dear Fellow Shareholders, Despite the challenging market environment during the quarter, Raymond James generated record quarterly net revenues of $1.93 billion and net income of $249 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2018. Quarterly net revenues increased 12% over the prior year's fiscal first quarter, driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees, higher net interest income and increased investment banking revenues. Quarterly net income of $249 million was negatively impacted by a $15 million loss associated with the sale of our operations related to the research, sales and trading of European equities, but still improved a substantial 109% over the prior year's fiscal first quarter, which included a $117 million loss related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 15.9%. The Private Client Group (PCG), Asset Management and Raymond James Bank segments generated record net revenues during the quarter. PCG's record quarterly net revenues of $1.36 billion grew 10% over the prior year's fiscal first quarter and 4% over the preceding quarter. Record PCG quarterly pre-tax income of $164 million increased 6% over the prior year's fiscal first quarter and 25% over the preceding quarter. PCG's record results were largely attributable to starting the quarter with higher assets in fee-based accounts, as these accounts are primarily billed based on balances at the beginning of the quarter, and higher fees earned on balances in the Raymond James Bank Deposit Program (RJBDP). An increase in the internal servicing fee paid by Raymond James Bank and higher short-term interest rates drove the increased RJBDP fees. Financial advisor growth was essentially flat in the quarter as a number of planned retirements, where we typically retain the vast majority of client assets, as well as advisors leaving the business offset the addition of new advisors. Regrettable attrition remains very low, and interest from prospective advisors is strong across all of our affiliation options. The Capital Markets segment generated quarterly net revenues of $253 million, which grew 17% over the prior year's fiscal first quarter but declined 8% compared to the preceding quarter, bolstered by record investment

banking revenues. The segment's pre-tax income of $12 million was negatively impacted by the aforementioned $15 million loss associated with the sale of certain of our European operations. Compared to the prior year's fiscal first quarter, revenues increased due to higher M&A revenues and, to a lesser extent, equity underwriting fees. The sequential decline in the segment's net revenues was primarily due to lower M&A and tax credit fund revenues, which both set records in the preceding quarter. Fixed income brokerage revenues continued to be challenged given the flat yield curve and lower levels of client activity. The Asset Management segment produced record quarterly net revenues of $174 million, up 15% over the prior year's fiscal first quarter and 1% over the preceding quarter. Quarterly pre-tax income of $64 million improved 12% compared to the prior year's fiscal first quarter and was essentially flat with the preceding quarter. Financial assets under management ended December at $126.5 billion, down 3% compared to December 2017 and 10% compared to the preceding quarter. Net inflows of assets into managed programs were more than offset by the significant decline in the equity markets during the quarter, as well as net outflows for Carillon Tower Advisers. Raymond James Bank generated record quarterly net revenues of $203 million and pre-tax income of $110 million. Revenues grew 23% over the prior year's fiscal first quarter, lifted by loan growth and the year-over-year expansion of the net interest margin (NIM). The bank's NIM increased to 3.25% for the quarter, up 17 basis points over the prior year's fiscal first quarter, helped by higher short-term interest rates, but down two basis points compared to the preceding quarter, largely due to a higher concentration in lower-yielding cash balances. Net loans at Raymond James Bank ended the quarter at a record $19.9 billion, an increase of $2.2 billion, or 12%, over December 2017 and $369 million, or 2%, over September 2018, reflecting broad-based growth across all loan categories. Pre-tax income declined 4% compared to the prior year's fiscal first quarter, as solid revenue growth was offset by an increase in the internal servicing fee paid to the PCG segment related to RJBDP accounts, as well as a higher loan loss provision. The higher loan loss provision was primarily driven by loan growth and certain credit downgrades during the quarter. Despite the uptick in the