Raymond James Financial : Brent Hulling Joins Raymond James

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL

(RJF)
Brent Hulling Joins Raymond James

05/14/2020 | 10:25am EDT
Media Contact:
Chuck Curtis
813.494.8573
raymondjames.com/tampabay
May 14, 2020
Brent Hulling Joins Raymond James

TAMPA, Fla. - Brent Hulling has joined Raymond James as first vice president and a financial advisor at Hulling Wealth Management. A 15-year industry veteran, Hulling previously served as first vice president and financial advisor with Morgan Stanley, and is joined by fellow staff member and registered sales associate Brady Christensen.

'I'm excited to apply my specialized knowledge in retirement planning and investment management to benefit families, business owners and retirees,' says Hulling, 'all while relying on the robust resources available at Raymond James.'

According to branch manager Chuck Curtis, Hulling's work ethic makes him a perfect fit for Raymond James. 'I am pleased that Brent found the culture, resources and support offered at Raymond James to be a career fit for him,' says Curtis. 'He understands the importance of putting clients first, and it shows through his integrity and reputation in the industry. I am proud to have someone with Brent's success and experience joining our office.'

Hulling holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida. Outside of work, he serves as treasurer of his homeowners association board and as a small group leader of Kingdom Advisors. He also coaches his sons' baseball team, does charity work through his church, Grace Family Church, and volunteers with Feeding America. Originally from Tampa, Florida, Hulling lives near his hometown in Land O'Lakes.

To reach Brent Hulling, visit hullingwealthmanagement.com. Hulling Wealth Management is located at 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 2400 in Tampa, Florida, 33602.

About Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, which has built a national reputation for more than 50 years as a leader in financial planning for individuals, corporations and municipalities, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $774 billion. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 14:24:09 UTC
