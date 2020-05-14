Raymond James Financial : Brent Hulling Joins Raymond James

Media Contact: Chuck Curtis 813.494.8573 813.494.8573 raymondjames.com/tampabay

TAMPA, Fla. - Brent Hulling has joined Raymond James as first vice president and a financial advisor at Hulling Wealth Management. A 15-year industry veteran, Hulling previously served as first vice president and financial advisor with Morgan Stanley, and is joined by fellow staff member and registered sales associate Brady Christensen.

'I'm excited to apply my specialized knowledge in retirement planning and investment management to benefit families, business owners and retirees,' says Hulling, 'all while relying on the robust resources available at Raymond James.'

According to branch manager Chuck Curtis, Hulling's work ethic makes him a perfect fit for Raymond James. 'I am pleased that Brent found the culture, resources and support offered at Raymond James to be a career fit for him,' says Curtis. 'He understands the importance of putting clients first, and it shows through his integrity and reputation in the industry. I am proud to have someone with Brent's success and experience joining our office.'

Hulling holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida. Outside of work, he serves as treasurer of his homeowners association board and as a small group leader of Kingdom Advisors. He also coaches his sons' baseball team, does charity work through his church, Grace Family Church, and volunteers with Feeding America. Originally from Tampa, Florida, Hulling lives near his hometown in Land O'Lakes.

To reach Brent Hulling, visit hullingwealthmanagement.com. Hulling Wealth Management is located at 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 2400 in Tampa, Florida, 33602.

