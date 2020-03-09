Raymond James Financial : Coronavirus Status Update

Media Contact: Steve Hollister 727.567.2824 727.567.2824 Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh 727.567.7654 727.567.7654 raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

March 9, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James is actively monitoring the new coronavirus outbreak and is adhering to guidance being provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Our focus has been first and foremost on the safety of our associates, financial advisors and clients. The firm has assembled a core team of experts to ensure business continuity readiness and minimal interruption to our business operations and high client service standards. To this end, we have taken the following steps:

Our investment strategy team and analysts have been actively evaluating the situation for economic and market impacts and are providing updated perspectives daily.

Any associates who have recently returned from countries identified as higher risk will work from home for 14 days or more. We are similarly asking associates, clients and partners who have traveled from high-risk areas to not attend any Raymond James event or meeting.

We're fortunate to have operations centers around the United States and in Canada and Europe, with back-ups and redundancy should it be needed, although we have no reason to believe that will be necessary at this point.

In rare cases where we have concentrated support areas, we have taken steps to divide and/or rotate associates to ensure service and business continuity in case of a local outbreak.

The vast majority of associates are equipped to work remotely if needed and are prepared to do this on short notice if circumstances require it.

In an overabundance of caution, the firm is suspending all non-essential international and domestic business travel until further notice. Additionally, all Raymond James-hosted conferences planned for the next 30 days have been cancelled or postponed.

Again, our first priority is health and safety and we are hopeful that broader government responses will ultimately contain and treat the outbreak. We are prepared to support our associates, clients and other stakeholders and will continue to make adjustments to our plans as the circumstances require.

