Raymond James Financial : European Investment Banking appoints Edward Griffin as Managing Director of Financial Services to London practice

02/14/2020 | 03:43pm EST
Media Contact:
Jana Fuller
727.567.2824
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
February 14, 2020
Raymond James European Investment Banking appoints Edward Griffin as Managing Director of Financial Services to London practice

LONDON - Raymond James's European Investment Bank has appointed Edward Griffin as Managing Director for Financial Services. His appointment extends the firm's fast-growing financial services investment banking practice in London.

Griffin will bring his experience from having worked across the financial services sector during a 20-year investment banking career at Rothschild & Co, Credit Suisse and HSBC. Alongside Stuart Sweeney, he will have responsibility for extending the firm's market-leading North American advisory capabilities in the financial services arena into the UK and across all of Europe.

'Raymond James is a highly respected and established mid-cap investment bank in the US. The business is now growing actively in Europe and I'm excited by the prospect of contributing to this expansion', said Griffin. 'We are seeing significant demand from clients for specialist expertise in all areas of financial services. We are especially focused on using our combined practice expertise to give clients a global solution to their investment banking needs.'

'Ed's appointment adds to our growing roster of experienced and talented London-based investment bankers,' said Steve Hufford, Chief Operating Officer of the investment bank and head of European banking. 'This appointment reflects the qualities we seek in senior bankers as we continue to build our European presence. Ed is insightful, commercial and battle-tested. He is known for his sharp analytical skills and high integrity. We're excited to have him join our growing team of sector experts dedicated to the European market.'

About Raymond James European Investment Banking

Raymond James European Investment Banking provides advice to mid-market companies, corporations and private equity firms on international transactions. This includes consultancy on mergers & acquisitions, financing, restructuring and secondaries. They exclusively represent the interests of their clients at all stages of the transaction process - from the definition of strategic goals to the negotiation of financial terms and the conclusion of the deal. Raymond James has dedicated teams focused on the following sectors: Industrial, Technology & Services, Health Care, and Consumer & Retail. Within the group, the Munich and Frankfurt-based advisory team is part of the Investment Banking division. With more than 350 M&A advisors, Raymond James Investment Banking is already a market leader in the US and in 2016 was named 'Investment Banking Firm of the Year' (The M&A Advisor) and 'USA Middle Market M&A Investment Bank of the Year' (Global M&A Network).

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange. Disclosures for these awards can be found at raymondjames.com/corporations-and-institutions/accolades.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $896 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 20:42:01 UTC
