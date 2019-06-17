Raymond James Financial : Lisa Detanna Named to Barron's 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors

Lisa Detanna, Managing Director of Global Wealth Solutions Group of
Raymond James and Senior Vice President, Investments, of Raymond James,
has once again been named to the Barron’s list of Top 100 Women
Financial Advisors.*
She is 62nd on the national list. The ranking reflects the volume of
assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for
the firms and the quality of the advisors’ practices.
“I congratulate Lisa on being recognized by this prestigious financial
publication. It truly reflects her ongoing dedication to delivering
exemplary wealth management services to her clients,” said Tash Elwyn,
president and CEO of Raymond James & Associates Private Client Group.
Global Wealth Solutions of Raymond James provides financial planning and
wealth management for affluent families and individuals, businesses,
nonprofits and institutional endowments throughout California and across
the globe. Its offices are located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 300,
Beverly Hills, CA 90212 and 444 South Flower St., Suite 3870, Los
Angeles, CA 90071.
About Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified
financial services company providing private client group, capital
markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals,
corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,900
financial advisors in 3,100 locations throughout the United States,
Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $800 billion.
Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.
*Source: Barron’s “Top 100 Women Financial Advisors,” June 2019.
Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All
rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by individual
advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative
criteria. Data points that relate to quality of practice include
professionals with a minimum of seven years financial services
experience, acceptable compliance records (no criminal U4 issues),
client retention reports, charitable and philanthropic work, quality of
practice, designations held, offering services beyond investments
offered including estates and trusts, and more. Financial advisors are
quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues produced and
assets under management by the financial professional, with weightings
associated for each. Investment performance is not an explicit component
because not all advisors have audited results and because performance
figures often are influenced more by clients’ risk tolerance than by an
advisor’s investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be
representative of any one client’s experience, is not an endorsement,
and is not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Neither Raymond
James nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee in exchange for this
award/rating. Barron’s is not affiliated with Raymond James.
© 2019 Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock
Exchange/SIPC
