Raymond James Financial : Lisa Detanna Named to Barron's 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors

0
06/17/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

Lisa Detanna, Managing Director of Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James and Senior Vice President, Investments, of Raymond James, has once again been named to the Barron’s list of Top 100 Women Financial Advisors.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005821/en/

Lisa Detanna Named to Barron’s 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

Lisa Detanna Named to Barron’s 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

She is 62nd on the national list. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisors’ practices.

“I congratulate Lisa on being recognized by this prestigious financial publication. It truly reflects her ongoing dedication to delivering exemplary wealth management services to her clients,” said Tash Elwyn, president and CEO of Raymond James & Associates Private Client Group.

Global Wealth Solutions of Raymond James provides financial planning and wealth management for affluent families and individuals, businesses, nonprofits and institutional endowments throughout California and across the globe. Its offices are located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 and 444 South Flower St., Suite 3870, Los Angeles, CA 90071.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,900 financial advisors in 3,100 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $800 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

*Source: Barron’s “Top 100 Women Financial Advisors,” June 2019. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Data points that relate to quality of practice include professionals with a minimum of seven years financial services experience, acceptable compliance records (no criminal U4 issues), client retention reports, charitable and philanthropic work, quality of practice, designations held, offering services beyond investments offered including estates and trusts, and more. Financial advisors are quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues produced and assets under management by the financial professional, with weightings associated for each. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients’ risk tolerance than by an advisor’s investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client’s experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron’s is not affiliated with Raymond James.

© 2019 Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC


© Business Wire 2019
