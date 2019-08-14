Raymond James Financial : announces quarterly dividend

August 14, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On August 14, 2019, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.34 per share, payable October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2019.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,900 financial advisors. Total client assets are $824 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.