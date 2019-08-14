Log in
Raymond James Financial : announces quarterly dividend

08/14/2019

August 14, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On August 14, 2019, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.34 per share, payable October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2019.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,900 financial advisors. Total client assets are $824 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 21:56:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 713 M
EBIT 2019 1 392 M
Net income 2019 1 041 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 10 547 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Congleton Carson President
K. Gregory Rust Senior Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey Paul Julien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL2.08%10 547
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC22.19%73 391
MORGAN STANLEY2.62%67 251
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-12.33%49 255
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY31.61%33 328
HUATAI SECURITIES18.77%22 599
