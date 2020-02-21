|
February 21, 2020
|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
|
|
Media Contact: Steve Hollister, 727.567.2824
|
|
Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh, 727.567.7654
|
|
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On February 21, 2020, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.37 per share payable April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2020.
About Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors. Total client assets are $895 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF.
Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.
Disclaimer
Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 21:21:15 UTC