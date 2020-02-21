February 21, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contact: Steve Hollister, 727.567.2824 Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh, 727.567.7654 raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On February 21, 2020, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.37 per share payable April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2020.

