Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raymond James Financial    RJF

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL

(RJF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Raymond James Financial : announces quarterly dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:23pm EST

February 21, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Steve Hollister, 727.567.2824

Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh, 727.567.7654

raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On February 21, 2020, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.37 per share payable April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2020.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors. Total client assets are $895 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF.

Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 21:21:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
04:23pRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : announces quarterly dividend
PU
02/20RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : to present at Institutional Investors Conference
PU
02/19Petrobras Fourth-Quarter Net Income Almost Quadrupled Versus Year Earlier -- ..
DJ
02/19RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
02/19RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : to present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
PU
02/14RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : European Investment Banking appoints Edward Griffin as..
PU
02/07RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/06RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials Amendment No. 2
PU
02/04The Hottest Home-Construction Market Since 2006 Is Lifting Lumber Prices
DJ
01/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks retreat on virus fears
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 355 M
EBIT 2020 1 461 M
Net income 2020 1 090 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,45%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,61x
Capitalization 14 104 M
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 102,67  $
Last Close Price 101,26  $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Congleton Carson President
Jeffrey Alexander Dowdle Chief Operating & Administrative Officer
Paul Shoukry Chief Financial Officer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL13.19%14 104
MORGAN STANLEY10.15%85 678
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.1.22%82 407
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION2.14%62 405
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.47%40 916
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.69%24 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group