Raymond James Financial : expands Financial Sponsors Investment Banking practice

12/02/2019 | 09:00am EST
Media Contact:
Jana Fuller
727.567.2824
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
December 2, 2019
Raymond James expands Financial Sponsors Investment Banking practice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James has hired experienced finance professional Edward Lee as managing director in the firm's Financial Sponsors Investment Banking practice. Based in New York City, Lee will primarily cover private equity relationships.

'I am excited to join Raymond James' Financial Sponsors team,' said Lee. 'I look forward to bringing my nearly 20 years of experience to help the firm continue to expand and strengthen its private equity relationships.'

Lee joins Raymond James from Credit Suisse's financial sponsors group in investment banking. He previously worked in the leveraged finance group at Jefferies and began his investment banking career at Morgan Stanley. Lee is a graduate of Boston College with a dual concentration in finance and accounting.

'As private equity firms continue to raise more capital and become more active buyers of businesses, our clients require experienced and seasoned bankers with strong relationships and industry insights to deliver the best outcomes,' said David Clark, head of the Financial Sponsors group. 'Edward is highly regarded and we're excited that he will be joining our group.'

'Adding a senior banker to our talented team of Financial Sponsors professionals is reflective of the importance of private equity firms to our investment banking practice,' said Jim Bunn, president of Global Equities & Investment Banking at Raymond James. 'Edward shares our mission to drive results for our clients and he is a welcome addition to our Financial Sponsors team.'

About Raymond James Investment Banking
Raymond James Investment Banking offers highly regarded capital formation and financial advisory services. Since 2015, we have participated in raising nearly $220 billion in capital for our corporate clients and completed more than 720 advisory assignments, including more than 610 M&A buy-side or sell-side advisory assignments.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,000 financial advisors. Total client assets are $854 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 13:59:01 UTC
