RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL

Raymond James Financial : expands Investment Banking practice, hires veteran Paper & Packaging sector banker

06/27/2019 | 12:35pm EDT
Media Contact:
Jana Fuller
727.567.2824
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
June 27, 2019
Raymond James expands Investment Banking practice, hires veteran Paper & Packaging sector banker

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ─ Raymond James is expanding the capabilities of its Diversified Industrials Investment Banking practice with the hiring of Brent Cunningham as managing director and sector head of paper & packaging. Cunningham has nearly 20 years of sector, M&A and capital markets experience working with corporate and private equity clients globally.

'It's our goal to expand the scope of coverage for Diversified Industrials and adding Brent to the team will allow us to build on its growth and success,' said Jim Bunn, president of Global Equities and Investment Banking. 'Brent is a talented banker with a deep level of expertise in paper & packaging. He has an extensive record of success and we expect that he will be a natural fit into our larger Diversified Industrials group.'

Cunningham, based in New York City, joins Raymond James from Jefferies, where he led the coverage of the paper & packaging sector. He previously led packaging investment banking at Sagent Advisors and began his investment banking career at Bear Stearns. Cunningham has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

'Raymond James has a rapidly growing Investment Banking franchise with significant momentum, and we see tremendous runway for growth in the paper & packaging space here,' said Cunningham. 'The Diversified Industrials team is highly regarded among clients and peers, and I'm looking forward to building upon that reputation.'

About Raymond James Investment Banking

Raymond James Investment Banking offers highly regarded capital formation and financial advisory services. Since 2015, we have participated in raising nearly $170 billion in capital for our corporate clients and completed more than 630 advisory assignments, including more than 540 M&A buy-side or sell-side advisory assignments.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,900 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $789 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:34:07 UTC
