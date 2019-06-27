Raymond James Financial : expands Investment Banking practice, hires veteran Paper & Packaging sector banker

Media Contact: Jana Fuller 727.567.2824 727.567.2824 raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

June 27, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ─ Raymond James is expanding the capabilities of its Diversified Industrials Investment Banking practice with the hiring of Brent Cunningham as managing director and sector head of paper & packaging. Cunningham has nearly 20 years of sector, M&A and capital markets experience working with corporate and private equity clients globally.

'It's our goal to expand the scope of coverage for Diversified Industrials and adding Brent to the team will allow us to build on its growth and success,' said Jim Bunn, president of Global Equities and Investment Banking. 'Brent is a talented banker with a deep level of expertise in paper & packaging. He has an extensive record of success and we expect that he will be a natural fit into our larger Diversified Industrials group.'

Cunningham, based in New York City, joins Raymond James from Jefferies, where he led the coverage of the paper & packaging sector. He previously led packaging investment banking at Sagent Advisors and began his investment banking career at Bear Stearns. Cunningham has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

'Raymond James has a rapidly growing Investment Banking franchise with significant momentum, and we see tremendous runway for growth in the paper & packaging space here,' said Cunningham. 'The Diversified Industrials team is highly regarded among clients and peers, and I'm looking forward to building upon that reputation.'

