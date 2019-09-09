Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raymond James Financial    RJF

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL

(RJF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Raymond James Financial : hires veteran education finance professionals to establish two offices in Indiana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 02:37pm EDT
Media Contact:
Jana Fuller
727.567.2824
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
September 9, 2019
Raymond James hires veteran education finance professionals to establish two offices in Indiana

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James is expanding its Public Finance practice into Indiana with the addition of veteran education finance professionals Damian Maggos as managing director and Matthew Ruess as vice president. Both will provide expert counsel to K-12 schools throughout Indiana with Maggos also supporting the general government practice. Maggos will establish an Indianapolis office, while Ruess will open an office in Crown Point, near Chicago.

'Damian and Matthew are both highly regarded bankers with deep roots throughout Indiana and decades-long track records of providing financial leadership to school districts,' said Gavin Murrey, executive vice president and head of Public Finance/Debt Investment Banking at Raymond James. 'With nearly 50 years of combined experience in Indiana education and municipal finance, their expertise is valued by clients and further strengthens our respected education practice.'

Both join Raymond James from George K. Baum & Co. and are the most recent in a series of senior-level Midwestern hires to expand the firm's presence in a sector with growing financing needs across the country. Other bankers joining the education public finance team recently include Managing Directors Elizabeth Hennessy in Chicago and Greg Vahrenberg in Kansas City, Missouri. The firm is searching for additional talented bankers to continue expanding the practice.

Maggos has served municipalities throughout Indiana for more than 30 years. He received his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. Ruess has held multiple leadership roles at school districts across the state, including CFO of Crown Point Community School Corporation, director of finance at Fayette County School Corporation, assistant business manager for Hamilton Southeastern Schools and portfolio manager for the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township. Ruess received a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and an MBA from Butler University.

In 2018, Raymond James was the nation's fourth-leading underwriter of primary and secondary school transactions, based on par amount, serving as senior manager on 92 negotiated issues totaling more than $2.8 billion in par amount, according to Bloomberg. Consistently ranked by Bloomberg as a top 10 underwriter of municipal bonds nationally, Raymond James has one of the largest public finance practices in the country with approximately 170 professionals in 35 locations nationwide. The firm offers municipal issuers a comprehensive distribution platform and the largest middle market sales force of any U.S. broker/dealer.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,900 financial advisors. Total client assets are $831 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 18:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
02:37pRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : hires veteran education finance professionals to estab..
PU
09/06RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : Max Dean Named To Forbes List Of America's Top Next-Ge..
PR
09/05RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : Michael D. Gold Named To Forbes List Of Best-In-State ..
PR
09/05BOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Yield Stages Biggest One-day Jump Since February 2..
DJ
09/03RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : promotes Chris Aisenbrey to chief human resources offi..
PU
08/31Stocks: Computer Makers Power Up After Dell's Strong Earnings Report -- WSJ
DJ
08/30PC Makers Power Up After Dell Earnings -- Update
DJ
08/30BOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Logs Biggest Monthly Decline Since 2011 In ..
DJ
08/28Johnson & Johnson Stock Rises, Other Drug Shares Drop -- WSJ
DJ
08/23Consumer Companies Lower on Escalation of Trade War -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 725 M
EBIT 2019 1 392 M
Net income 2019 1 023 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,45x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 11 185 M
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 97,00  $
Last Close Price 80,56  $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Congleton Carson President
K. Gregory Rust Senior Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey Paul Julien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL8.27%11 185
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC24.04%74 505
MORGAN STANLEY6.38%69 714
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-3.92%52 157
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY50.84%37 949
HUATAI SECURITIES26.05%23 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group