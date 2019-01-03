Log in
Raymond James Financial : hires veteran public finance banker and opens new office in Kansas City, Missouri, continuing expansion in Midwest and Mountain States region

01/03/2019 | 01:54pm EST

January 3, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James announced this week that it has hired veteran public finance professional Greg Vahrenberg as managing director to open its newest Public Finance office in Kansas City, MO.

Vahrenberg joins Raymond James from Piper Jaffray & Co., where he spent the last 20 years as managing director of fixed income investment banking, working closely with cities, counties, school districts, water districts, municipal authorities, community colleges, hospitals and state agencies as either financial advisor or underwriter for the issuance of municipal bonds. While with the firm he completed the first Qualified School Construction Bond in Kansas; the first Build America Bond issue in Kansas; one of the first large conduit loan placements for Piper Jaffray and helped the firm achieve the #1 underwriter ranking in the state.

Prior to Piper Jaffray, Vahrenberg spent three years as Vice President of Public Finance for Country Club Bank, N.A. in Kansas City, and earlier spent five years with Mark Twain Bank and Investment Bankers of Kansas City. He is a graduate of Central Missouri State University with a BSBA degree in accounting.

'Greg's extensive and varied public finance experience combined with Raymond James' exceptional underwriting and distribution capabilities will be a tremendous advantage to our clients in need of unique and innovative financing solutions,' said Gavin Murrey, executive vice president and head of Public Finance/Debt Investment Banking at Raymond James. 'Adding Greg and opening our new Kansas City office, on the heels of our new Denver location which opened in September, demonstrates our continued commitment to building the leading public finance team in the U.S. as we continue to expand our footprint in the Midwest and mountain states.'

Raymond James has one of the largest public finance practices in the country with more than 170 professionals and now 31 locations nationwide. In 2017, the team managed 620 negotiated and competitive issues with a total par value of nearly $14.5 billion. According to Thomson Reuters, the firm consistently ranks among the Top 10 underwriters of municipal bonds in the United States.

'I'm looking forward to establishing a Kansas City office, and helping Raymond James fulfill its strategic vision to be the best public finance platform in the country,' said Vahrenberg. 'I'm excited to be a part of the firm's continued Midwest expansion and look forward to bringing my years of experience in multiple advisory and underwriting roles, with a host of municipal bond clients, to bear in this market.'

The Raymond James Public Finance office is located at 1201 Walnut Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64106.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $764 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 18:53:09 UTC
