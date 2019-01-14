Raymond James Financial : names Horace Carter co-head of Fixed Income Capital Markets

Log in
01/14/2019 | 05:12pm EST

January 14, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James announced today that Horace Carter has been appointed co-head of the firm's Fixed Income Capital Markets division effective Jan. 1, 2019. Carter previously served as managing director and head of the firm's Fixed Income Trading group. In his new role, Carter will work alongside current head of Fixed Income Capital Markets Kevin Giddis to guide day-to-day management of the division's sales, trading, research and underwriting operations, which support institutional and retail clients.

Carter joined Raymond James in 2012 as part of the firm's acquisition of Morgan Keegan, where he began his fixed income career in 1993. During his more than 25 years in the division, Carter has held a number of positions, spending the last 11 years as head of Fixed Income Trading.

'Horace is a respected leader and skilled market observer who will continue to strengthen Raymond James' position as a leader in fixed income capital markets,' said John Carson, president of Raymond James. 'His 25-plus years of experience provide broad industry and institutional knowledge that will serve him well in his new position. Horace has the full support of Kevin and me as they partner to lead our highly-regarded team of professionals.'

'Kevin has been a tremendous leader and mentor, and I'm thrilled to join him in heading the Fixed Income team,' Carter said. 'Our top priority remains best serving the interests and needs of our clients, which starts with retaining and recruiting the industry's top talent and keeping Raymond James Fixed Income as a recognized leader in the space.'

Carter, also a member of the Security and Exchange Commission's Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee, will be based in the firm's Memphis, Tenn. corporate office.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $764 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 21:43:01 UTC
