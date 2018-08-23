August 22, 2018

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS JULY 2018 OPERATING DATA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In an effort to provide timely information to investors about general trends in our major business segments, we are releasing selected operating data for July 2018. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

Total securities commissions and fees of $376 million increased 13% over July 2017 and were flat compared to June 2018. The increase over July 2017 was driven by growth of Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts. Compared to June 2018, higher securities commissions and fees in the Private Client Group were offset by lower institutional equity and fixed income commissions.

Record client assets under administration of $772.6 billion increased 14% over July 2017 and 2% over June 2018. Record financial assets under management of $138.5 billion increased 49% over July 2017, helped by the acquisition of Scout and Reams in November 2017, and 2% over June 2018. Growth of client assets was largely driven by the net addition of Private Client Group financial advisors and equity market appreciation.

"Investment banking revenues were very strong in July, lifted predominantly by record M&A results," said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly. "The market environment remained challenging for institutional equity and fixed income commissions."

Record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $19.2 billion were up 15% over July 2017 and 1% compared to June 2018.

July 2018 July 2017 June 2018 (21 business days) (20 business days) (21 business days) July 2017 June 2018 Total securities commissions and fees (in mil.)(1) $376.4 $334.4 $376.0 13 % - Client assets under administration (in bil.) $772.6 $676.6 $754.3 14 % 2 % Private Client Group assets under administration (in bil.) $737.9 $643.6 $719.5 15 % 3 % Financial assets under management (in bil.)(2) $138.5 $92.9 $135.5 49 % 2 % Raymond James Bank total loans, net (in bil.) $19.2 $16.7 $19.0 15 % 1 % % change from