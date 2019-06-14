Raymond James Financial : to host annual Analyst & Investor Day

Media Contact: Steve Hollister 727.567.2824 727.567.2824 Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh 727.567.7654 727.567.7654 raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases

June 14, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) will hold an Analyst & Investor Day in New York City on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

Presentations will be given by members of executive management, including Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly. Presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event to www.raymondjames.com under 'More-Investors-Presentations & Webcasts.' A listen-only live audio webcast and audio replay will be available at the same location.

In-person attendance at Analyst & Investor Day requires advance registration. Please email Investor Relations at RJFAnalystDay@raymondjames.com for further information.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,900 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $816 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.raymondjames.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.