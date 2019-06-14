Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raymond James Financial    RJF

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL

(RJF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Raymond James Financial : to host annual Analyst & Investor Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 11:09am EDT
Media Contact:
Steve Hollister
727.567.2824
Investor Contact:
Kristina Waugh
727.567.7654
raymondjames.com/news-and-media/press-releases
June 14, 2019
Raymond James Financial to host annual Analyst & Investor Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) will hold an Analyst & Investor Day in New York City on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

Presentations will be given by members of executive management, including Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly. Presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event to www.raymondjames.com under 'More-Investors-Presentations & Webcasts.' A listen-only live audio webcast and audio replay will be available at the same location.

In-person attendance at Analyst & Investor Day requires advance registration. Please email Investor Relations at RJFAnalystDay@raymondjames.com for further information.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,900 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $816 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.raymondjames.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:08:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
11:09aRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : to host annual Analyst & Investor Day
PU
06/07RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : Toro Gold hires bank to explore sale as IPO plans shel..
RE
06/03RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : hires Andrew Gitkin as Co-Head of Health Care Investme..
PU
05/22RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/22RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : announces quarterly dividend
PU
05/22RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : reports April 2019 operating data
PU
05/09RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
04/25RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : names Kim Jenson Private Client Group COO
PU
04/24RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
04/24RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 759 M
EBIT 2019 1 370 M
Net income 2019 1 054 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 11,74
P/E ratio 2020 10,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 11 792 M
Chart RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Raymond James Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 101 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Congleton Carson President
K. Gregory Rust Senior Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey Paul Julien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL11.92%11 554
MORGAN STANLEY8.32%68 517
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP14.61%67 018
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)1.37%55 576
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY31.23%32 858
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD141.56%22 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About