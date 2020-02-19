Raymond James Financial : to present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

February 19, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. announced today that Chairman and CEO Paul Reillyand CFO Paul Shoukrywill speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in Miami, Fla. on Thursday, February 27, at 2 p.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on raymondjames.com under 'More, Investor Relations, Presentations and Webcasts.' An audio replay of the meeting will be available on this page until 5:00 p.m. ET on September 7, 2020.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors. Total client assets are $896 billion.Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.