Raymond James Financial : to present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST

February 19, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Raymond James Financial, Inc. announced today that Chairman and CEO Paul Reillyand CFO Paul Shoukrywill speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in Miami, Fla. on Thursday, February 27, at 2 p.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on raymondjames.com under 'More, Investor Relations, Presentations and Webcasts.' An audio replay of the meeting will be available on this page until 5:00 p.m. ET on September 7, 2020.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors. Total client assets are $896 billion.Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 16:04:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 355 M
EBIT 2020 1 461 M
Net income 2020 1 090 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,48%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,66x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 13 849 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 102,67  $
Last Close Price 99,43  $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul C. Reilly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Congleton Carson President
Jeffrey Alexander Dowdle Chief Operating & Administrative Officer
Paul Shoukry Chief Financial Officer
Vin Campagnoli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL11.14%13 849
MORGAN STANLEY9.23%88 499
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.1.43%82 577
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-1.75%60 028
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-9.17%38 809
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.98%23 565
