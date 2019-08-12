Rayonier Advanced Materials : Announces Conversion Rate on Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) announced today that its Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will automatically convert to Common Stock of the Company on August 15, in accordance with the terms of the prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the issuance of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, dated August 4, 2016 (the “Supplement”). Holders of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will receive 7.7459 shares of Common Stock per share of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The Company expects to issue approximately 13.4 million shares of Common Stock, bringing the total number of Common Stock outstanding to approximately 63 million shares. For more complete information, investors should refer to the Supplement. This document is available at no charge by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in cell phones, computer screens, filters and pharmaceuticals. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,200 people and generated approximately $2.1 billion of revenues in 2018. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

