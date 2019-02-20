Rayonier Advanced Materials : Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend on Its Common Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) announced today that the
Company’s board of directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend
of $0.07 per share of Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is
payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based
technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural
polymer commonly found in cell phones, computer screens, filters and
pharmaceuticals. The Company also manufactures products for
lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing
operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials
employs approximately 4,200 people and generates approximately $2
billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005774/en/