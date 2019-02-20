Log in
Rayonier Advanced Materials : Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend on Its Common Stock

02/20/2019

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in cell phones, computer screens, filters and pharmaceuticals. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,200 people and generates approximately $2 billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.


Latest news on RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIAL
01:00pRAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend on Its Commo..
BU
02/13RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
02/13RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
02/06RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release
AQ
02/04RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release
BU
01/10RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend on the Compa..
AQ
01/08RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend on the Compa..
BU
2018RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : Announces Proposed Declassification of Board of Di..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 101 M
EBIT 2019 186 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Debt 2019 1 100 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 9,22
P/E ratio 2020 7,97
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 764 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul G. Boynton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank A. Ruperto Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Finance & Strategy
C. David Brown Lead Independent Director
Mark E. Gaumond Independent Director
Thomas I. Morgan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC32.30%764
ECOLAB13.55%48 331
SIKA AG5.38%18 575
SYMRISE19.26%11 811
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC8.30%8 718
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 352
