Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC (RYAM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/04 10:00:00 pm
17.89 USD   -0.89%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rayonier Advanced Materials : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends on the Company’s Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock and Common Stock

0
10/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2018.

The Company’s board of directors also declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2018.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in cell phones, computer screens, filters and pharmaceuticals. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,200 people and generates approximately US$2 billion of pro forma revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 169 M
EBIT 2018 253 M
Net income 2018 127 M
Debt 2018 1 032 M
Yield 2018 1,05%
P/E ratio 2018 7,97
P/E ratio 2019 8,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 924 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
NameTitle
Paul G. Boynton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank A. Ruperto Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Finance & Strategy
C. David Brown Lead Independent Director
Mark E. Gaumond Independent Director
Thomas I. Morgan Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC-11.74%924
ECOLAB16.34%45 101
SIKA AG0.00%20 674
SYMRISE11.98%11 947
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%10 655
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC20.21%9 058
