Rayonier Advanced Materials : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends on the Company’s Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock and Common Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2018.

The Company’s board of directors also declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2018.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in cell phones, computer screens, filters and pharmaceuticals. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,200 people and generates approximately US$2 billion of pro forma revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

