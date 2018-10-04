Rayonier Advanced Materials : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends on the Company’s Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock and Common Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) announced today that the
Company’s board of directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend
of $2.00 per share of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of the
Company. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of
record on November 1, 2018.
The Company’s board of directors also declared a fourth quarter cash
dividend of $0.07 per share of Common Stock of the Company. The dividend
is payable on December 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on December
17, 2018.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based
technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural
polymer commonly found in cell phones, computer screens, filters and
pharmaceuticals. The Company also manufactures products for
lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing
operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials
employs approximately 4,200 people and generates approximately US$2
billion of pro forma revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.
