RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC

(RYAM)
Rayonier Advanced Materials : to Host Investor Day on March 7, 2019

02/28/2019 | 04:52pm EST

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will be hosting an Investor Day on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the New York Stock Exchange. Members of the executive management team will provide an overview of the Company’s strategy and key initiatives to deliver sustainable growth and long term value to its stockholders.

The meeting will be webcast live from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, ET, on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.rayonieram.com. A presentation will also be made available at approximately 7:00 AM ET at this same location. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available following the event.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in cell phones, computer screens, filters and pharmaceuticals. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,200 people and generates approximately $2 billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 113 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 108 M
Debt 2019 1 100 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 9,41
P/E ratio 2020 7,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 751 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,7 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul G. Boynton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank A. Ruperto Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Finance & Strategy
C. David Brown Lead Independent Director
Mark E. Gaumond Independent Director
Thomas I. Morgan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC38.03%751
ECOLAB14.35%48 672
SIKA AG8.83%19 249
SYMRISE19.22%11 846
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 322
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC1.99%8 367
