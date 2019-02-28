Rayonier Advanced Materials : to Host Investor Day on March 7, 2019

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will be hosting an Investor Day on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the New York Stock Exchange. Members of the executive management team will provide an overview of the Company’s strategy and key initiatives to deliver sustainable growth and long term value to its stockholders.

The meeting will be webcast live from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, ET, on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.rayonieram.com. A presentation will also be made available at approximately 7:00 AM ET at this same location. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available following the event.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in cell phones, computer screens, filters and pharmaceuticals. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs approximately 4,200 people and generates approximately $2 billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

