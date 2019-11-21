Sun Life, Rayonier Advanced Materials in $221 Million Pension Deal

By Colin Kellaher

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.T, SLF) on Thursday said it will assume part of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.'s (RYAM) Canadian defined-benefit pension obligations in an annuity buyout transaction valued at 293 million Canadian dollars ($221 million).

The Toronto financial-services company said it will begin administering pension benefits for nearly 1,500 Ontario and Quebec pensioners and beneficiaries early next year.

An annuity buyout is a group annuity policy that transfers the risks for a group of members from an employer's balance sheet to an insurer's balance sheet in exchange for a premium.

Specific financial terms of the deal weren't immediately available. A spokesman for Rayonier, a Jacksonville, Fla., producer of cellulose specialties, didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

