RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.

(RYAM)
Sun Life, Rayonier Advanced Materials in $221 Million Pension Deal

0
11/21/2019 | 02:01pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.T, SLF) on Thursday said it will assume part of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.'s (RYAM) Canadian defined-benefit pension obligations in an annuity buyout transaction valued at 293 million Canadian dollars ($221 million).

The Toronto financial-services company said it will begin administering pension benefits for nearly 1,500 Ontario and Quebec pensioners and beneficiaries early next year.

An annuity buyout is a group annuity policy that transfers the risks for a group of members from an employer's balance sheet to an insurer's balance sheet in exchange for a premium.

Specific financial terms of the deal weren't immediately available. A spokesman for Rayonier, a Jacksonville, Fla., producer of cellulose specialties, didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. -1.53% 3.545 Delayed Quote.-66.20%
RAYONIER INC. -1.46% 30.352 Delayed Quote.11.27%
SUN CORPORATION -1.73% 1420 End-of-day quote.119.81%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. -0.82% 60.8 Delayed Quote.34.56%
