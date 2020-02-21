Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rayonier Inc.    RYN

RAYONIER INC.

(RYN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/20 04:02:00 pm
29.62 USD   +1.44%
08:47aRAYONIER : Announces First Quarter 2020 Dividend
BU
02/19RAYONIER : CEO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/05RAYONIER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rayonier : Announces First Quarter 2020 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 08:47am EST

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that the company’s board of directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2019, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (379,000 acres) and New Zealand (414,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RAYONIER INC.
08:47aRAYONIER : Announces First Quarter 2020 Dividend
BU
02/19RAYONIER : CEO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/05RAYONIER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05RAYONIER INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/05TITLE : Rayonier Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results (PDF)
PU
02/05TITLE : Fourth Quarter 2019 Supplemental Material (PDF)
PU
02/05RAYONIER : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
01/22RAYONIER : Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 5
BU
01/20RAYONIER : Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends
BU
01/15RAYONIER INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 743 M
EBIT 2020 98,2 M
Net income 2020 55,0 M
Debt 2020 1 006 M
Yield 2020 3,65%
P/E ratio 2020 70,2x
P/E ratio 2021 58,7x
EV / Sales2020 6,50x
EV / Sales2021 6,32x
Capitalization 3 821 M
Chart RAYONIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Rayonier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYONIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,22  $
Last Close Price 29,62  $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Laurence Nunes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard D. Kincaid Chairman
Mark McHugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelby Pyatt VP- Human Resources & Information Technology
V. Larkin Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYONIER INC.-9.58%3 821
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)7.71%109 645
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)17.47%69 429
PUBLIC STORAGE4.42%38 845
WELLTOWER INC.7.63%36 117
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION20.27%32 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group