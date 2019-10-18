Log in
Rayonier : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend

0
10/18/2019 | 08:52am EDT

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2019.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2019, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (379,000 acres) and New Zealand (410,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 752 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 57,1 M
Debt 2019 869 M
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 65,3x
P/E ratio 2020 45,2x
EV / Sales2019 6,10x
EV / Sales2020 5,69x
Capitalization 3 715 M
Chart RAYONIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Rayonier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYONIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,00  $
Last Close Price 28,73  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Laurence Nunes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard D. Kincaid Chairman
Mark McHugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelby Pyatt VP- Human Resources & Information Technology
V. Larkin Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYONIER INC.3.76%3 715
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)42.81%100 007
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)28.49%58 031
PUBLIC STORAGE18.91%42 024
WELLTOWER INC.31.13%36 950
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION48.27%27 150
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved.