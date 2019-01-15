Rayonier : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today the tax treatment of the
Company’s 2018 dividend distribution on its Common Stock CUSIP 754907103.
The dividends, totaling $1.06 per share, were paid quarterly as follows:
$0.25 on March 29, 2018; $0.27 on June 29, 2018; $0.27 on September 28,
2018; and $0.27 on December 31, 2018. The $1.06 per share dividend is
classified for income tax purposes as 100% Capital Gain Distribution and
0% Non-dividend Distribution. The following table summarizes the income
tax treatment of the Company’s 2018 dividends.
2018 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
|
Record Date
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
Cash Distribution
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
Non-dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
per Share
|
|
Distribution(1)
|
|
Distribution(2)
|
|
03/16/2018
|
|
03/29/2018
|
|
$0.25
|
|
$0.25
|
|
$0.00
|
|
06/15/2018
|
|
06/29/2018
|
|
$0.27
|
|
$0.27
|
|
$0.00
|
|
09/14/2018
|
|
09/28/2018
|
|
$0.27
|
|
$0.27
|
|
$0.00
|
|
12/17/2018
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
$0.27
|
|
$0.27
|
|
$0.00
|
|
|
|
Totals:
|
|
$1.06
|
|
$1.06
|
|
$0.00
|
Tax treatment of the Company’s 2018 common stock dividends should not be
presumed to be indicative or predictive of the tax treatment of future
Company dividends.
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisers as to
their specific tax treatment of Rayonier dividends.
(1) Form 1099-DIV box 2a
(2) Form 1099-DIV box 3
For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.rayonier.com.
About Rayonier
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with
assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing
regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018,
Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of
timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific
Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (407,000 acres). More
information is available at www.rayonier.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005888/en/