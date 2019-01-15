Log in
Rayonier : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends

01/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2018 dividend distribution on its Common Stock CUSIP 754907103.

The dividends, totaling $1.06 per share, were paid quarterly as follows: $0.25 on March 29, 2018; $0.27 on June 29, 2018; $0.27 on September 28, 2018; and $0.27 on December 31, 2018. The $1.06 per share dividend is classified for income tax purposes as 100% Capital Gain Distribution and 0% Non-dividend Distribution. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company’s 2018 dividends.

2018 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date   Payable Date   Cash Distribution   Capital Gain   Non-dividend
        per Share  

Distribution(1)

  

Distribution(2)
03/16/2018   03/29/2018   $0.25   $0.25   $0.00
06/15/2018   06/29/2018   $0.27   $0.27   $0.00
09/14/2018   09/28/2018   $0.27   $0.27   $0.00
12/17/2018   12/31/2018  

$0.27

 

$0.27

 

$0.00

   

Totals:

 

$1.06

 

$1.06

 

$0.00

Tax treatment of the Company’s 2018 common stock dividends should not be presumed to be indicative or predictive of the tax treatment of future Company dividends.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisers as to their specific tax treatment of Rayonier dividends.

(1) Form 1099-DIV box 2a

(2) Form 1099-DIV box 3

For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.rayonier.com.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (407,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.