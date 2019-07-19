Log in
Title: Rayonier Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend

07/19/2019 | 09:25am EDT

WILDLIGHT, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul. 19, 2019-- Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2019, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (379,000 acres) and New Zealand (409,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190719005220/en/

Source: Rayonier Inc.

Investors / Media
Mark McHugh, 904-357-9100
investorrelations@rayonier.com

Disclaimer

Rayonier Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:24:04 UTC
