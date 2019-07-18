Log in
Title: Rayonier Scheduled to Release Second Quarter Earnings on August 7

07/18/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

WILDLIGHT, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul. 18, 2019-- Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) plans to release its second quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Rayonier will host a conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 8 to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live webcast will be available at www.rayonier.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website and available shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 800-369-1184 (domestic) or 415-228-3898 (international), passcode: Rayonier. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour following the call until Thursday, August 15, 2019 by dialing 800-234-7802 (domestic) or 402-220-9690 (international), passcode: 8012019.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2019, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (379,000 acres) and New Zealand (409,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005632/en/

Source: Rayonier Inc.

Rayonier Inc.
Investors / Media
Mark McHugh, 904-357-9100
investorrelations@rayonier.com

Disclaimer

Rayonier Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 20:49:01 UTC
