RAYONIER INC.

(RYN)
Title: Third Quarter 2019 Supplemental Material (PDF)

10/30/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Q3 2019 Financial Supplement

October 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-LookingStatements - Certain statements in this presentation regarding anticipated financial outcomes including Rayonier's earnings guidance, if any, business and market conditions, outlook, expected dividend rate, Rayonier's business strategies, including expected harvest schedules, timberland acquisitions and dispositions, the anticipated benefits of Rayonier's business strategies, and other similar statements relating to Rayonier's future events, developments or financial or operational performance or results, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "anticipate" and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements.

The following important factors, among others, could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document: the cyclical and competitive nature of the industries in which we operate; fluctuations in demand for, or supply of, our forest products and real estate offerings; entry of new competitors into our markets; changes in global economic conditions and world events; fluctuations in demand for our products in Asia, and especially China; the uncertainties of potential impacts of climate-related initiatives; the cost and availability of third party logging and trucking services; the geographic concentration of a significant portion of our timberland; our ability to identify, finance and complete timberland acquisitions; changes in environmental laws and regulations regarding timber harvesting, delineation of wetlands, and endangered species, that may restrict or adversely impact our ability to conduct our business, or increase the cost of doing so; adverse weather conditions, natural disasters and other catastrophic events such as hurricanes, wind storms and wildfires, which can adversely affect our timberlands and the production, distribution and availability of our products; interest rate and currency movements; our capacity to incur additional debt; changes in tariffs, taxes or treaties relating to the import and export of our products or those of our competitors; changes in key management and personnel; our ability to meet all necessary legal requirements to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and changes in tax laws that could adversely affect beneficial tax treatment; the cyclical nature of the real estate business generally; a downturn in the housing market; the lengthy, uncertain and costly process associated with the ownership, entitlement and development of real estate, especially in Florida, which also may be affected by changes in law, policy and political factors beyond our control; unexpected delays in the entry into or closing of real estate transactions; changes in environmental laws and regulations that may restrict or adversely impact our ability to sell or develop properties; the timing of construction and availability of public infrastructure; and the availability of financing for real estate development and mortgage loans.

For additional factors that could impact future results, please see Item 1A - Risk Factors in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and similar discussion included in other reports that we subsequently file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures - To supplement Rayonier's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Rayonier uses certain non-GAAP measures, including "cash available for distribution," and "Adjusted EBITDA," which are defined and further explained in this communication. Reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures can also be found in this communication. Rayonier's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

2

Q3 2019 Financial Supplement | October 2019

Table of Contents

SECTION 1

Financial and Segment Information

SECTION 2

Supplemental Information

3

Q3 2019 Financial Supplement | October 2019

Section 1

Financial and Segment Information

4

Q3 2019 Financial Supplement | October 2019

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share data)

Profitability

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018

Sales

$156.4

$184.8

$200.9

Operating Income

11.0

31.4

46.4

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Rayonier Inc.

(0.4)

18.8

23.4

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

43.2

60.6

83.3

Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Rayonier Inc.

-

0.14

0.18

Average Diluted Shares (millions)

129.3

129.6

129.8

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Capital Resources & Liquidity

2019

2018

Cash provided by Operating Activities

$164.2

$261.1

Cash used for Investing Activities

(132.8)

(87.9)

Cash used for Financing Activities

(125.2)

(152.5)

Cash Available for Distribution (CAD)(1)

115.6

222.0

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

Debt(2)

$975.0

$975.0

Cash(3)

56.9

148.4

Net Debt

918.1

826.6

Net Debt / Enterprise Value(4)

20%

19%

(1) Non-GAAP measures (see Section 2 - Supplemental Information for reconciliations).

(2) Debt as of September 30, 2019 includes $975.0 million of long-term borrowings, gross of $2.0 million of deferred financing costs.

(3) Excludes $2.5 million and $7.5 million of restricted cash held by LKE intermediaries as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(4) Enterprise Value based on equity market capitalization plus net debt at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

5

Q3 2019 Financial Supplement | October 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rayonier Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 21:01:18 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 752 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 57,1 M
Debt 2019 869 M
Yield 2019 3,69%
P/E ratio 2019 66,1x
P/E ratio 2020 45,7x
EV / Sales2019 6,16x
EV / Sales2020 5,75x
Capitalization 3 762 M
Chart RAYONIER INC.
Duration : Period :
Rayonier Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYONIER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,13  $
Last Close Price 29,09  $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Laurence Nunes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard D. Kincaid Chairman
Mark McHugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelby Pyatt VP- Human Resources & Information Technology
V. Larkin Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYONIER INC.5.06%3 762
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)36.65%95 691
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)27.98%57 798
PUBLIC STORAGE15.95%40 978
WELLTOWER INC.25.40%36 291
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION47.43%26 876
