Raytheon Company : wins $7 million contract for repair of APY-10 radar system for P-8A aircraft

02/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) was awarded the following contract as announced by the Department of Defense on January 9, 2019.

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, was awarded $7,124,695 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N00383-19-F-G000 under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-14-G-005D for the repair of the APY-10 radar system used in support of the P-8A aircraft. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

www.raytheon.com

Media Contact
Mike Doble
+1.703.284.4345
corporatepr@raytheon.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-company-wins-7-million-contract-for-repair-of-apy-10-radar-system-for-p-8a-aircraft-300786246.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
