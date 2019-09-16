Log in
Raytheon : F-35 precision landing system can be set up anywhere in less than 1.5 hours

09/16/2019 | 10:08am EDT

DULLES, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) team recently conducted a rapid set up demonstration of a land-based expeditionary version of its Joint Precision Approach and Landing System to a group of global military officials at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD. JPALS is a GPS-based precision landing system that guides aircraft to precision landings in all weather and surfaces conditions. 

"The entire system was fully operational in 70 minutes on Day One and 50 minutes on Day Two," said Matt Gilligan, vice president at Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business. "Raytheon is offering the U.S. and its allies fast and accurate precision landing systems that support operations from bare-base locations."

During the demonstration, military officials from all four services, as well as representatives from Japan, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Italy, watched multiple F-35Cs land on the same designated runway landing point every time over the course of six different approaches.

This was the second proof-of-concept event in 2019 showing how F-35s can use a reconfigured mobile version of JPALS to support landings in austere environments.  

For more information about the JPALS program, please visit us here.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts
Heather Uberuaga
+1.520.891.8421
iispr@raytheon.com

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheons-f-35-precision-landing-system-can-be-set-up-anywhere-in-less-than-1-5-hours-300918683.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
