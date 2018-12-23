Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON (RTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 10:01:41 pm
151.52 USD   -4.07%
10/25RAYTHEON : beats profit estimates, raises full-year forecast
RE
10/24Lockheed Rides Rise in Military Sales -- WSJ
DJ
10/22RAYTHEON COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Raytheon : GPS OCX supports first-ever launch of modernized GPS satellite into orbit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 05:01pm CET

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force used Raytheon Company's (NYSE: RTN) GPS Next-Generation Operational Control System, known as GPS OCX, to support the launch of the first modernized GPS satellite into space. GPS OCX will now maneuver the GPS III satellite into its final orbit, a process that will take the ground control system 10 days to accomplish.

Ground antenna at Schriever Air Force Base, home of the 50th Space Wing.

"The GPS OCX Block 0 launch and checkout system is foundational to the improved precision, navigation and timing of the entire constellation," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "And we'll all benefit from the system's unprecedented level of cybersecurity protections."

The fully modernized GPS OCX Block 0 launch and checkout system will support the launch of future GPS III satellites, enabling the introduction of a new civil signal, enhanced military signals, and anti-jam capabilities.

The ground system has achieved the highest level of cybersecurity protections of any Department of Defense space system, and its open architecture allows it to integrate new capabilities and signals as they become available, ensuring continued protection against future cyber threats.

In addition to GPS OCX's role, RGNext, a joint venture between Raytheon and General Dynamics IT, provided operational launch support to ensure the safe launch of the Falcon 9 rocket that was carrying the GPS III satellite. RGNext operates the launch range on behalf of the U.S. Air Force, providing maintenance, range safety, weather monitoring, communication and surveillance support for all launches conducted by defense, civil and commercial companies at the range.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5ITM products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

www.raytheon.com

Media Contacts
Heather Uberuaga
+1.520.891.8421

iispr@raytheon.com

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheons-gps-ocx-supports-first-ever-launch-of-modernized-gps-satellite-into-orbit-300770551.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYTHEON
05:01pRAYTHEON : GPS OCX supports first-ever launch of modernized GPS satellite into o..
PR
12/22RAYTHEON : Wins Contract to Supply Patriot Missiles to Sweden
DJ
12/21RAYTHEON : wins $693 million production contract for Sweden's Patriot
PR
12/21RAYTHEON : U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $114 million contract for SPY-6 integration..
AQ
12/21Japan's government approves record defence spending, seventh straight annual ..
RE
12/20RAYTHEON WINS $568 MILLION U.S. DEFE : Pentagon
RE
12/19RAYTHEON : Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support awarded $65.6m co..
AQ
12/14RAYTHEON : Leonardo Announced as Gold Sponsor, and Raytheon, ICEYE and Aerodata ..
AQ
12/13RAYTHEON : Republican senator distances himself from Raytheon stock buy
AQ
12/13US successfully conducts intermediate range ballistic missile intercept test
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.