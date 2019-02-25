Log in
Raytheon

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

Raytheon : General Dynamics JV Gets $502 Million Contract to Operate U.S. Army Missle Test Site

02/25/2019 | 01:33pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

RGNext, a joint venture between Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services business and General Dynamics Information Technology, will operate the U.S. Army's Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, the companies said Monday.

Under the $502-million, 10-year contract, RGNext will maintain the range's launch and safety systems, including radar, telemetry and optical sensors located on the Kwajalein Atoll. RGNext will also operate the Range Operations Center and Space Operations Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the Kwajalein Mission Control Center on Kwajalein, and the Range Safety Control Center, also on Kwajalein.

RGNext hired more than 300 engineers, technicians and other launch professionals, the companies said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS 0.56% 173.54 Delayed Quote.9.75%
RAYTHEON 0.34% 187.26 Delayed Quote.21.69%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 885 M
EBIT 2019 4 698 M
Net income 2019 3 248 M
Debt 2019 1 226 M
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 16,08
P/E ratio 2020 14,15
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 52 669 M
Chart RAYTHEON
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 208 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Kennedy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony F. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Russell VP-Engineering, Technology & Mission Assurance
Kevin Neifert Chief Information Officer
William R. Spivey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYTHEON21.69%52 669
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.99%110 106
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.30%86 783
GENERAL DYNAMICS9.75%49 732
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.89%49 005
ROLLS-ROYCE18.29%24 288
