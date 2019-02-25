Raytheon : General Dynamics JV Gets $502 Million Contract to Operate U.S. Army Missle Test Site

By Michael Dabaie

RGNext, a joint venture between Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services business and General Dynamics Information Technology, will operate the U.S. Army's Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, the companies said Monday.

Under the $502-million, 10-year contract, RGNext will maintain the range's launch and safety systems, including radar, telemetry and optical sensors located on the Kwajalein Atoll. RGNext will also operate the Range Operations Center and Space Operations Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the Kwajalein Mission Control Center on Kwajalein, and the Range Safety Control Center, also on Kwajalein.

RGNext hired more than 300 engineers, technicians and other launch professionals, the companies said.

