Raytheon Co. (RTN) on Thursday said the U.S. Navy awarded the company a $402 million contract modification for its work on SPY-6 radars.

The contract calls for the company to provide three air and missile defense radar units, which will be deployed on destroyers.

Work on the units will take place in Marlborough, Mass., and is expected to be completed by March 2023, the company said.

