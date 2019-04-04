Log in
Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
My previous session
News 
News

Raytheon : Hires Ex-NSA Official as VP of Cyber Warfare and Mission Innovations

0
04/04/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Defense contractor Raytheon Co. (RTN) on Thursday said it named a former National Security Agency official, Teresa Shea, as the company's vice president of Cyber Warfare and Mission Innovations.

Ms. Shea will work within Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business, the company said.

She will run a newly created business area that integrates Raytheon's Department of Defense cyber warfare initiatives with Intelligence Community cyber mission programs, the company said.

Most recently, Ms. Shea was EVP of Technology at In-Q-Tel. Before that, she served with the NSA for 32 years, reaching the position of Director of Signals Intelligence.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 893 M
EBIT 2019 4 695 M
Net income 2019 3 245 M
Debt 2019 1 287 M
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
P/E ratio 2020 14,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Capitalization 52 443 M
Chart RAYTHEON
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 205 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Kennedy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony F. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Russell VP-Engineering, Technology & Mission Assurance
Kevin Neifert Chief Information Officer
William R. Spivey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYTHEON15.66%52 146
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.87%114 854
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION13.53%86 056
GENERAL DYNAMICS6.70%49 758
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION8.93%46 587
ROLLS-ROYCE9.64%22 751
