Raytheon : Hires Ex-NSA Official as VP of Cyber Warfare and Mission Innovations

By Stephen Nakrosis



Defense contractor Raytheon Co. (RTN) on Thursday said it named a former National Security Agency official, Teresa Shea, as the company's vice president of Cyber Warfare and Mission Innovations.

Ms. Shea will work within Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business, the company said.

She will run a newly created business area that integrates Raytheon's Department of Defense cyber warfare initiatives with Intelligence Community cyber mission programs, the company said.

Most recently, Ms. Shea was EVP of Technology at In-Q-Tel. Before that, she served with the NSA for 32 years, reaching the position of Director of Signals Intelligence.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com