Raytheon : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source

06/11/2019 | 04:22pm EDT
A Raytheon building is shown in San Diego

(Reuters) - William Ackman's activist hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management LP is opposed to United Technologies Corp's $120 billion (£94 billion) aerospace merger with defence contractor Raytheon Co, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Pershing Square wrote to United Technologies' board to express its concerns about the deal, the source said. The hedge fund argued that the merger would distract from the company's strategy of being nimble and focussed, the source added.

A spokesman for Pershing Square was not immediately available for comment, while United Technologies and Raytheon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Pershing Square's opposition to the deal.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAYTHEON -5.11% 177.62 Delayed Quote.22.07%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -3.96% 122.94 Delayed Quote.20.22%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 924 M
EBIT 2019 4 765 M
Net income 2019 3 244 M
Debt 2019 1 275 M
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 16,03
P/E ratio 2020 14,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 52 031 M
Chart RAYTHEON
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Kennedy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony F. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Russell VP-Engineering, Technology & Mission Assurance
Kevin Neifert Chief Information Officer
William R. Spivey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYTHEON22.07%49 313
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.22%109 390
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION34.28%97 354
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION27.12%52 118
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.29%47 129
HARRIS CORPORATION45.99%22 427
