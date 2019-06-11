Raytheon : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source

Pershing Square wrote to United Technologies' board to express its concerns about the deal, the source said. The hedge fund argued that the merger would distract from the company's strategy of being nimble and focussed, the source added.

A spokesman for Pershing Square was not immediately available for comment, while United Technologies and Raytheon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Pershing Square's opposition to the deal.

