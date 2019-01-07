Log in
01/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) has named Scott Weiner vice president, Corporate Development reporting to chief financial officer Toby O'Brien.  He will oversee domestic and international transactions including: acquisitions, divestitures/spin-offs, minority investments and strategic alliances/joint ventures.

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

"Because of Scott's background as both an engineer and a senior financial executive, he is an excellent fit for Raytheon," said Raytheon chief financial officer, Toby O'Brien.

Weiner joins Raytheon from Cobham plc in New York where he was the senior vice president, Corporate Development.  There he led a global team doing mergers and acquisitions. He held a similar position at EDO Corporation. He began his career as an engineer at AIL Systems Inc., working on state of the art microwave and millimeter wave space communications products, contributing to five U.S. patents.

Weiner earned an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business, a master's in Electrophysics and bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from New York University.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact 
Corinne Kovalsky 
+1.781.522.5899 
corporatepr@raytheon.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-names-scott-weiner-vice-president-corporate-development-300773768.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
