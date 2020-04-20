Raytheon : On the front line of the pandemic

'The reason I joined the Army was to help my nation,' Cardinal said. 'Helping my state and my community…well, that's just a bonus.'

Cardinal normally serves as a technical writer for Raytheon Intelligence & Space, one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies, in Marlborough, Massachusetts. He was called up for duty after the Massachusetts governor declared a state of emergency and activated the Guard.

Since March 27, 2nd Lt. Jake Cardinal, a quartermaster with the Massachusetts Army National Guard, has overseen the delivery of N95 masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment to first responders across the state, who are helping battle the coronavirus.

In the U.S. Army, the Quartermaster Corps is known for delivering 'beans and bullets' and everything else soldiers need.

Cardinal is the officer in charge of a warehouse that's shipping and receiving Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency protective equipment and supplies to fire departments, police stations and nursing homes. He has a team of soldiers-warehouse staff and drivers - working 12-hour days.

'We've made deliveries to about 300 towns; we've been to every corner of the Commonwealth and that includes Martha's Vineyard, Cape Cod and Nantucket,' Cardinal said. 'This is very personal to me - these are the towns where I grew up and lived.'

Not only is Cardinal on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, so is his wife , a lab tech testing COVID-19 samples at UMASS Memorial Hospital.

'My wife and I are very hopeful and optimistic,' he said. 'We're following all the safety protocols and social distancing rules because we want to protect our families, friends and our neighbors, who might be more vulnerable.'

Like Cardinal, Brig. Gen. Mark Merlino answered the call. Merlino has worked many national emergencies during his 34-year career in the Army National Guard, including Hurricane Katrina and the Boston and Oklahoma City bombings. But nothing could prepare the one-star general for the coronavirus relief effort.

'We have playbooks on pandemics and earthquakes and weapons of mass destruction (attacks), but until you actually do it, the plan goes out the window,' said Merlino, a senior principal engineer at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, another of the four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies. 'It's all about people skills and coordination and being able to talk to each other.'

Merlino is working with soldiers and first responders, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to establish 170 makeshift hospitals across the country.

He's grateful for a flexible work schedule that allows him to serve his country. As a citizen-soldier, Merlino's work means 'taking rank off our chests and saying we're all in this together.'

