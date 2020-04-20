Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon : On the front line of the pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

In the U.S. Army, the Quartermaster Corps is known for delivering 'beans and bullets' and everything else soldiers need.

Since March 27, 2nd Lt. Jake Cardinal, a quartermaster with the Massachusetts Army National Guard, has overseen the delivery of N95 masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment to first responders across the state, who are helping battle the coronavirus.

Cardinal normally serves as a technical writer for Raytheon Intelligence & Space, one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies, in Marlborough, Massachusetts. He was called up for duty after the Massachusetts governor declared a state of emergency and activated the Guard.

'The reason I joined the Army was to help my nation,' Cardinal said. 'Helping my state and my community…well, that's just a bonus.'

Cardinal is the officer in charge of a warehouse that's shipping and receiving Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency protective equipment and supplies to fire departments, police stations and nursing homes. He has a team of soldiers-warehouse staff and drivers - working 12-hour days.

'We've made deliveries to about 300 towns; we've been to every corner of the Commonwealth and that includes Martha's Vineyard, Cape Cod and Nantucket,' Cardinal said. 'This is very personal to me - these are the towns where I grew up and lived.'

Not only is Cardinal on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, so is his wife , a lab tech testing COVID-19 samples at UMASS Memorial Hospital.

'My wife and I are very hopeful and optimistic,' he said. 'We're following all the safety protocols and social distancing rules because we want to protect our families, friends and our neighbors, who might be more vulnerable.'

Like Cardinal, Brig. Gen. Mark Merlino answered the call. Merlino has worked many national emergencies during his 34-year career in the Army National Guard, including Hurricane Katrina and the Boston and Oklahoma City bombings. But nothing could prepare the one-star general for the coronavirus relief effort.

'We have playbooks on pandemics and earthquakes and weapons of mass destruction (attacks), but until you actually do it, the plan goes out the window,' said Merlino, a senior principal engineer at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, another of the four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies. 'It's all about people skills and coordination and being able to talk to each other.'

Merlino is working with soldiers and first responders, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to establish 170 makeshift hospitals across the country.

He's grateful for a flexible work schedule that allows him to serve his country. As a citizen-soldier, Merlino's work means 'taking rank off our chests and saying we're all in this together.'

Raytheon Intelligence & Space is part of Raytheon Technologies, which has donated 1.2 million items of personal protective equipment to support frontline healthcare workers globally in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 21:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RAYTHEON
05:36pRAYTHEON : On the front line of the pandemic
PU
04/14RAYTHEON : Message from CEO Greg Hayes to Raytheon Technologies employees
PU
04/10RAYTHEON : Proxy Supplement
PU
04/06RAYTHEON : SEC Filing 8K
CO
04/03RAYTHEON CO/ : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acq..
AQ
04/03RAYTHEON : United Technologies and Raytheon Complete Merger of Equals Transactio..
PR
04/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Xerox gives up on HP, Marriott hacked again
03/31Macy's Loses S&P 500 Spot, Otis Worldwide and Carrier Global Join Index
DJ
03/30RAYTHEON : Missile Defense Agency sign landmark $2 billion Standard Missile-3 co..
PR
03/30RAYTHEON : United Technologies Get Final Merger Blessings
DJ
More news
Chart RAYTHEON
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Azevedo Co-President & Director
Anthony F. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Mark E. Russell VP-Engineering, Technology & Mission Assurance
Frank R. Jimenez Secretary, Director, VP & General Counsel
Wesley D. Kremer Co-President, Director & Vice President
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group