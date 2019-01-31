Log in
Raytheon : Reports Rise in Fourth-Quarter Profit

01/31/2019 | 07:32am EST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Raytheon Co. (RTN) on Thursday reported that fourth-quarter profit rose after being buoyed by tax reform.

The defense company earned a quarterly profit of $832 million, or $2.93 a share, compared with $393 million, or $1.35, for the same period last year. Raytheon reported an adjusted profit of $2.93 a share for the quarter, compared with analysts' forecasts of $2.91 a share.

Fourth-quarter sales rose to $7.4 billion from $6.8 billion.

"Raytheon had a very successful year in 2018. We accelerated our sales growth yet again and achieved a new company record for operating cash flow," said Thomas A. Kennedy, chairman and CEO. "We ended the year with record bookings and backlog which positions us well for 2019 and beyond."

"The increase in the fourth quarter 2018 EPS from continuing operations was primarily driven by operational improvements and lower taxes primarily associated with tax reform," the company said.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

