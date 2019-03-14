Log in
Raytheon : U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $402 million contract for SPY-6 radars

0
03/14/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

TEWKSBURY, Mass., March 14, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $402,658,015fixed-price-incentive (firm target) modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-14-C-5315 to exercise options for Air and Missile Defense Radar Program (AMDR) low-rate initial production (LRIP). This modification will provide for three AMDR LRIP units. The LRIP units will be deployed on DDG 51 Flight III-class ships. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $402,658,015will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Click here for additional information on the SPY-6 family of radars.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billionand 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheonis headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

www.raytheon.com

Media Contact
Ian Davis
+1.978.284.9579
idspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Disclaimer

Raytheon Company published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 22:48:07 UTC
