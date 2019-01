By Josh Beckerman



Raytheon Co.'s (RTN) Raytheon UK signed a GBP250 million ($313.6 million) contract to provide 11 years of support and sustainment services for the Royal Air Force's Shadow aircraft.

Work is scheduled to begin in April.

Raytheon UK said 200 full-time jobs will be secured at its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance hub in North Wales, with another 250 maintained in the U.K. supply chain.

