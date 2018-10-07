Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON (RTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Raytheon : US Army improve TOW missile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) a $21 million contract to develop a new propulsion system for the venerable TOW® missile. The contract funds a three-year effort to make performance improvements to the tube-launched, optically tracked TOW missile.

Raytheon systems like the TOW® missile enable ground forces to achieve overmatch against adversary armored and wheeled systems, regardless of the environment or conditions. (Photo: U.S. Army)

The TOW system is a long-range, heavy assault-precision anti-armor, anti-fortification and anti-amphibious landing weapon system used throughout the world today. The radio frequency-guided TOW missile enables ground forces to achieve overmatch against adversary armored and wheeled systems, regardless of the environment or conditions.

"Improving TOW's propulsion system will increase range and deliver enhanced protection for ground troops while providing them with more capability," said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "Raytheon and the Army have consistently upgraded the TOW weapon system to keep it relevant for today's fight, and help our soldiers preserve their overmatch advantage on the battlefield."

The new contract builds on other development activities. Performance improvements will be integrated into all TOW missile variants, including the top and direct attack 2B, direct attack 2A and Bunker Buster missiles.

The TOW weapon system is deployed with more than 20 international armed forces and integrated on over 15,000 ground, vehicle and helicopter platforms. It's also a preferred system for NATO, coalition, United Nations and peacekeeping operations worldwide.

TOW will remain in the Army's inventory until at least 2050. Raytheon has delivered more than 690,000 TOW weapon systems to U.S. and allied warfighters.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5ITM products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

www.raytheon.com

Media Contact
John B. Patterson
+1.520.794.4559
rmspr@raytheon.com

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-us-army-improve-tow-missile-300726658.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYTHEON
04:01pRAYTHEON : US Army improve TOW missile
PR
10/06RAYTHEON : MILITARY $495.6 Task Order Contract Awarded to Raytheon
AQ
10/05RAYTHEON : delivers first SeeMe satellite to DARPA; Small satellites will increa..
AQ
10/05SAAB : and Raytheon to Demonstrate new Carl-Gustaf Munition for the U.S. Army
AQ
10/05RAYTHEON : Saab demonstrating new guided Carl-Gustaf munition for US Army
PR
10/03RAYTHEON : delivers first SeeMe satellite to DARPA
PR
10/03RAYTHEON : Airborne Military Satellite Communication (MILSATCOM) Terminal System
AQ
10/02RAYTHEON : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Massachusetts (Oct. 2)
AQ
10/02RAYTHEON : announces partnerships to bring advanced technology to critical infra..
PR
10/02RAYTHEON : MILITARY $22.73 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Raytheon
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05Raytheon Is One Of The Cheapest Defense Stocks - Cramer's Lightning Round (10.. 
10/04U.S. Yield Surge Puts Investors On Edge (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Yield Surge Puts Investors On Edge 
10/04Pentagon comments on hypersonic weapon development 
10/03Raytheon delivers first SeeMe satellite to DARPA 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.