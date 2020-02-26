Log in
Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
Raytheon : US Navy test first Standard Missile-2 from restarted production line

02/26/2020

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and the U.S. Navy successfully flight tested the first SM-2 surface-to-air missile from the company's restarted production line. The SM-2 Block IIIB missile launched, flew and provided accurate telemetry data to the range, and engaged an airborne Navy target.

The U.S. Navy fires a Raytheon Standard Missile-2 from the USS Roosevelt during a 2019 exercise. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

SM-2 allows navies to defend against anti-ship missiles and aircraft. Raytheon and the Navy restarted the production line to meet global demand. The program invested in new equipment and improved manufacturing processes to increase efficiencies.

"The SM-2 is in high demand because of its advanced capabilities and history of more than 2,700 successful flight tests from U.S. Navy and international ships," said Dr. Mitch Stevison, Raytheon Strategic and Naval Systems vice president. "Navies worldwide have relied on this missile and it will continue to provide fleet protection for decades to come."

Raytheon has delivered over 11,000 SM-2 missiles to customers worldwide. In 2020, the company will begin to provide Australia, Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands with more than 280 missiles from its latest production batch.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2019 sales of $29 billion and 70,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 98 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact
Doug Shores
+1.256.527.5196
rmspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2020
