Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/07 04:02:02 pm
185.91 USD   +1.25%
06:29pRAYTHEON : and United Technologies in talks to merge - WSJ
RE
05:47pRAYTHEON : United Technologies in Talks to Merge - Update
DJ
05:36pRAYTHEON : United Technologies in Talks to Merge
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Raytheon : United Technologies in Talks to Merge - Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

By Cara Lombardo

United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon Co. are in talks to combine in an all-stock deal that would create a giant in the aerospace and defense industries, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The companies, which together have a market value of roughly $166 billion, could announce a deal in the coming days assuming talks don't fall apart at the last minute, the person said.

The tie-up, expected to be billed as a merger-of-equals, wouldn't affect United Technologies' existing plans to spin off its Otis elevator and Carrier building-systems businesses into separate companies, the person said.

United Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Greg Hayes is expected to lead the combined company, while Raytheon Chairman and CEO Thomas Kennedy would be chairman, the person said.

(more to come)

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAYTHEON 1.25% 185.91 Delayed Quote.18.90%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.36% 132.15 Delayed Quote.24.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYTHEON
06:29pRAYTHEON : and United Technologies in talks to merge - WSJ
RE
05:47pRAYTHEON : United Technologies in Talks to Merge - Update
DJ
05:36pRAYTHEON : United Technologies in Talks to Merge
DJ
06/07RAYTHEON : US official sacked after 'illegally fast-tracking $8bn in weapons tra..
AQ
06/05RAYTHEON : State Dept. Forces Out Official Who Worked on Plan That Led to Ex-Emp..
DJ
06/05RAYTHEON : wins U.S. Air Force contract to mentor a small business on cybersecur..
AQ
06/05RAYTHEON : and No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expeditio..
AQ
06/05RAYTHEON : complete first dual-target test of Ford-class integrated combat syste..
AQ
06/05RAYTHEON : and No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expeditio..
PR
06/04RAYTHEON : complete first dual-target test of Ford-class integrated combat syste..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 924 M
EBIT 2019 4 765 M
Net income 2019 3 244 M
Debt 2019 1 275 M
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 16,03
P/E ratio 2020 14,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 52 031 M
Chart RAYTHEON
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Kennedy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony F. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Russell VP-Engineering, Technology & Mission Assurance
Kevin Neifert Chief Information Officer
William R. Spivey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYTHEON18.90%49 313
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.11%109 390
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.67%97 354
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION29.97%52 118
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.66%47 129
HARRIS CORPORATION47.20%22 427
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About