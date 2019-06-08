Raytheon : United Technologies in Talks to Merge - Update

By Cara Lombardo

United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon Co. are in talks to combine in an all-stock deal that would create a giant in the aerospace and defense industries, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The companies, which together have a market value of roughly $166 billion, could announce a deal in the coming days assuming talks don't fall apart at the last minute, the person said.

The tie-up, expected to be billed as a merger-of-equals, wouldn't affect United Technologies' existing plans to spin off its Otis elevator and Carrier building-systems businesses into separate companies, the person said.

United Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Greg Hayes is expected to lead the combined company, while Raytheon Chairman and CEO Thomas Kennedy would be chairman, the person said.

