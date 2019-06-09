Log in
Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/07 04:02:02 pm
185.91 USD   +1.25%
Raytheon : United Technologies merge into $74 billion aerospace giant

06/09/2019 | 05:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the Raytheon offices in Woburn

(Reuters) - Raytheon Co and United Technologies Corp on Sunday agreed to combine their aerospace businesses in an all-stock deal, creating a $74 billion (£58 billion) industry leader.

Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.3348 shares in the combined company for each Raytheon share, the companies said. The merger is expected to result in more than $1 billion in cost synergies by the end of the fourth year.

United Technologies shareholders will own about 57% of the combined business, which will be called Raytheon Technologies Corporation and be led by Greg Hayes, the current chief executive of United Technologies. Raytheon CEO Tom Kennedy will be named executive chairman.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, following the previously announced spin-off of United Technologies' Carrier air conditioning and Otis elevator businesses.

United Technologies provides primarily commercial plane makers with electronics and communications equipment. Raytheon is a vendor mainly to the U.S. government for equipment in military aircraft and missiles.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and Richard Chang)

By Kate Duguid and Rama Venkat Raman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAYTHEON 1.25% 185.91 Delayed Quote.18.90%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.36% 132.15 Delayed Quote.24.11%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 924 M
EBIT 2019 4 765 M
Net income 2019 3 244 M
Debt 2019 1 275 M
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 16,03
P/E ratio 2020 14,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 52 031 M
Chart RAYTHEON
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Kennedy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony F. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Russell VP-Engineering, Technology & Mission Assurance
Kevin Neifert Chief Information Officer
William R. Spivey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYTHEON18.90%49 313
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.11%109 390
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.67%97 354
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION29.97%52 118
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.66%47 129
HARRIS CORPORATION47.20%22 427
