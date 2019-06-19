Log in
Raytheon : Upgraded RAM missile ready for US Navy

06/19/2019 | 05:16am EDT

PARIS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy successfully completed a series of guided flight tests for Raytheon Company's (NYSE: RTN) RAM™ Block 2A short-range, surface-to-air missile. Testing occurred at the Naval Air Warfare Center in China Lake, California, and from the Navy's self-defense test ship off the coast of Southern California. 

Raytheon’s RAM™ missile launches from an aircraft carrier during testing. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

RAM is the world's most modern ship self-defense weapon and protects ships of all sizes. It's deployed on more than 165 ships in 11 countries, ranging from 500-ton fast attack craft to 95,000-ton aircraft carriers. The latest software upgrade enhances guidance and the missile's capability to defeat threats.

Raytheon expects to deliver the RAM Block 2A missile to the Navy by the end of the year.

RAM is an international cooperative program between the United States and Germany. Raytheon and the German company RAMSYS share development, production and maintenance costs.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Paris Air Show
John B. Patterson
+1.520.440.2194

USA
Doug Shores
+1.256.527.5196
rmspr@raytheon.com

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upgraded-ram-missile-ready-for-us-navy-300870851.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
