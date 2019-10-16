Raytheon : WEY Technology to Develop New Air Traffic Controller Workstation

By Michael Dabaie

Raytheon Co. (RTN) said it would work with WEY Technology to co-develop the next-generation air traffic controller workstation called Multi-platform ATC Re-hosting Solution, or MARS.

Currently in the U.S., air traffic controllers use Raytheon's Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System, or STARS, the company said. The Raytheon-WEYTEC team is aiming to replace the current systems, and similar ones abroad, with workstations that integrate flight-critical applications, such as surveillance, weather, flight and airport data, onto touchscreens for enhanced airspace management, the company said.

WEYTEC is a Swiss data visualization and operator control solutions company.

