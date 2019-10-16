Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Raytheon : WEY Technology to Develop New Air Traffic Controller Workstation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Raytheon Co. (RTN) said it would work with WEY Technology to co-develop the next-generation air traffic controller workstation called Multi-platform ATC Re-hosting Solution, or MARS.

Currently in the U.S., air traffic controllers use Raytheon's Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System, or STARS, the company said. The Raytheon-WEYTEC team is aiming to replace the current systems, and similar ones abroad, with workstations that integrate flight-critical applications, such as surveillance, weather, flight and airport data, onto touchscreens for enhanced airspace management, the company said.

WEYTEC is a Swiss data visualization and operator control solutions company.

Raytheon shares were up 1.3% to $201.94 in afternoon trading.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYTHEON
03:20pRAYTHEON : WEY Technology to Develop New Air Traffic Controller Workstation
DJ
01:34pRAYTHEON : WEYTEC team to co-develop the next-generation air traffic control wor..
PR
10/15RAYTHEON : and Korean Air partner on Multiple-Intelligence Aircraft for Republic..
AQ
10/15RAYTHEON COMPANY : to release third quarter 2019 results on October 24, 2019
PR
10/15RAYTHEON : and Korean Air partner on Multiple-Intelligence Aircraft for Republic..
PR
10/11RAYTHEON CO/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events..
AQ
10/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/11Investors Approve UTC-Raytheon Merger -Update
DJ
10/11RAYTHEON : Investors Approve UTC-Raytheon Merger
DJ
10/10RAYTHEON : to help Jet Propulsion Lab explore the universe; Wins contract to dev..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 076 M
EBIT 2019 4 718 M
Net income 2019 3 298 M
Debt 2019 298 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 55 538 M
Chart RAYTHEON
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 219,82  $
Last Close Price 199,43  $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Kennedy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony F. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Russell VP-Engineering, Technology & Mission Assurance
Kevin Neifert Chief Information Officer
William R. Spivey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYTHEON30.05%55 538
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION27.86%116 231
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION46.12%108 088
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION47.79%61 240
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION13.94%51 422
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.52.63%45 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group