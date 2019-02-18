Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Raytheon : Wind tunnel testing moves AMRAAM-ER missile closer to production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:01am EST

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) successfully completed more than 1,700 rigorous wind tunnel tests on the newest, extended-range variant of the combat-proven AMRAAM® air-to-air missile. Testing is a major step in the missile's qualification for integration with the NASAMS™ surface-based system.

Raytheon engineers recently completed wind tunnel testing on a new, extended-range variant of the AMRAAM® air-to-air missile. Testing is a key step in qualifying the missile for the NASAMS™ launch system.

The AMRAAM-ER missile is a ground-launched weapon that will intercept targets at longer distances and higher altitudes. The missile's bigger rocket motor and smarter flight control algorithms give it a boost in range.

"During these tests, we put AMRAAM-ER through a full range of potential flight conditions to validate the missile's future performance on the battlefield," said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president. "Raytheon is developing this missile to enhance ground-based air defense for our customers worldwide."

Raytheon engineers will now analyze data from the wind tunnel test runs to verify and update the AMRAAM-ER missile's aerodynamic models to maximize its performance.

About NASAMS
Manufactured by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, NASAMS is the most widely used short- and medium-range air defense system in NATO. NASAMS provides a high-firepower, networked and distributed state-of-the-art air defense system that can quickly identify, engage and destroy current and evolving threat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and emerging cruise missile threats.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts

IDEX
John B. Patterson
+1.520.440.2194

USA
Tara Wood
+1.520.746.2097

rmspr@raytheon.com

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wind-tunnel-testing-moves-amraam-er-missile-closer-to-production-300797103.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYTHEON
01:01aRAYTHEON : Wind tunnel testing moves AMRAAM-ER missile closer to production
PR
02/14RAYTHEON : U.S. Army awards Raytheon $406M contract for radios
PR
02/13RAYTHEON C : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
02/13RAYTHEON COMPANY : wins $88 million U.S. Navy contract for modification and upgr..
PR
02/07LOCKHEED MARTIN : Raytheon, Lockheed contracted for Patriot systems for foreign ..
AQ
02/06RAYTHEON : SPY-6 aces most complex test yet; Production, progress continues for ..
AQ
02/05RAYTHEON : excel in first test of Ford-class integrated combat system; CVN 78 Sh..
AQ
02/05RAYTHEON : SPY-6 aces most complex test yet
PR
02/05RAYTHEON : excel in first test of Ford-class integrated combat system
PR
02/04RAYTHEON COMPANY : wins $7 million contract for repair of APY-10 radar system fo..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.