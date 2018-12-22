Raytheon : Wins Contract to Supply Patriot Missiles to Sweden

By Stephen Nakrosis



Raytheon Co. (RTN) on Friday said the company was awarded a $692.9 million contract to produce a Patriot missile defense system for Sweden.

"Sweden's Patriot procurement will provide joint training opportunities for the Swedish and U.S. armed forces, and enhance military interoperability," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business. "Patriot is continually modernized, providing Sweden the world's most advanced and capable air and missile defense system."

The contract calls for the company to supply the components of the system, spare parts, support and training, Raytheon said.

The system includes radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, Raytheon said, and is designed to defend against a range of airborne threats.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com