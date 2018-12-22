Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON (RTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 10:01:41 pm
151.52 USD   -4.07%
10/25RAYTHEON : beats profit estimates, raises full-year forecast
RE
10/24Lockheed Rides Rise in Military Sales -- WSJ
DJ
10/22RAYTHEON COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Raytheon : Wins Contract to Supply Patriot Missiles to Sweden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 12:18am CET

By Stephen Nakrosis

Raytheon Co. (RTN) on Friday said the company was awarded a $692.9 million contract to produce a Patriot missile defense system for Sweden.

"Sweden's Patriot procurement will provide joint training opportunities for the Swedish and U.S. armed forces, and enhance military interoperability," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business. "Patriot is continually modernized, providing Sweden the world's most advanced and capable air and missile defense system."

The contract calls for the company to supply the components of the system, spare parts, support and training, Raytheon said.

The system includes radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, Raytheon said, and is designed to defend against a range of airborne threats.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYTHEON
12:18aRAYTHEON : Wins Contract to Supply Patriot Missiles to Sweden
DJ
12/21RAYTHEON : wins $693 million production contract for Sweden's Patriot
PR
12/21RAYTHEON : U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $114 million contract for SPY-6 integration..
AQ
12/21Japan's government approves record defence spending, seventh straight annual ..
RE
12/20RAYTHEON WINS $568 MILLION U.S. DEFE : Pentagon
RE
12/19RAYTHEON : Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support awarded $65.6m co..
AQ
12/14RAYTHEON : Leonardo Announced as Gold Sponsor, and Raytheon, ICEYE and Aerodata ..
AQ
12/13RAYTHEON : Republican senator distances himself from Raytheon stock buy
AQ
12/13US successfully conducts intermediate range ballistic missile intercept test
AQ
12/13US successfully conducts intermediate range ballistic missile intercept test
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 27 155 M
EBIT 2018 4 508 M
Net income 2018 2 891 M
Debt 2018 1 816 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 15,64
P/E ratio 2019 13,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 44 949 M
Chart RAYTHEON
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Kennedy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony F. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Russell VP-Engineering, Technology & Mission Assurance
Kevin Neifert Chief Information Officer
William R. Spivey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYTHEON-15.92%44 949
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-10.79%94 644
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-17.37%75 455
GENERAL DYNAMICS-24.01%45 788
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.45%42 297
ROLLS-ROYCE-5.10%19 300
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.